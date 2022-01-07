U.S. markets closed

Cooke Omega Announces Conditional Call of 8.500% Senior Secured Notes

·2 min read

SAINT JOHN, NB / ACCESSWIRE / January 7, 2022 / Cooke Omega Investments Inc. ("Cooke Omega") today announced that it has delivered a conditional notice of redemption (the "Notice") to the holders of its 8.500% Senior Secured Notes due 2022 (the "Notes"). The Notice calls for the redemption of all of the outstanding $330 million aggregate principal amount of the Notes on February 7, 2022 (the "Redemption Date") and is conditioned on closing of a refinancing transaction. The redemption price for the Notes is 102.125% of the principal amount redeemed, plus interest accrued and unpaid to the redemption date, in accordance with the provisions of the indenture governing the Notes.

This press release does not constitute a notice of redemption of the Notes. Information concerning the terms and conditions of the redemption are described in the Notice distributed to holders of the Notes. Beneficial holders with any questions about the redemption should contact their respective brokerage firm or financial institution.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase the Notes or any other security, and there will not be any offer, solicitation or sale of the Notes or any other security in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release which address activities, events and developments that Cooke Omega expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including, but not limited to, statements with respect to the refinancing of its indebtedness, are "forward-looking statements" that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual events could differ materially due to a variety of factors, including, but not limited to, Cooke Omega's ability to complete the refinancing. Cooke Omega disclaims any obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements contained in this release, or to make corrections to reflect future events or developments. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements or information contained herein.

Contact:

Joel Richardson
Vice President, Public Relations
Cooke Omega Investments Inc.
1-506-694-4939 office
1-506-721-1093 mobile
joel.richardson@cookeaqua.com

SOURCE: Cooke Omega Investments Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/681499/Cooke-Omega-Announces-Conditional-Call-of-8500-Senior-Secured-Notes

