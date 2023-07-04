Get cooking with the best 4th of July deals on grills at Amazon, Wayfair and Walmart

Bring the heat with these Independence Day grill deals from major retailers, available now.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases made through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

Fourth of July is officially here, which means that summer is underway and grilling season with it. Whether you're a novice to outdoor cooking or a seasoned fire pit pro, Independence Day—with all its big discounts—is the best time to add a new grill to your patio.

To help out with your cookout prep, we’ve gathered together our favorite 4th of July deals on grills, BBQs and grilling accessories at Amazon, Walmart and more, with prices that won't burn a hole in your wallet.

Shop grilling and outdoor deals at Amazon

There are a variety of grills on sale at numerous retailers right now. Some of those models have ranked among the best grills we've ever tested, including the Weber Spirit II E-310 and the Cuisnart GR-150P1 Electric Grill. If you're all set on grills then are also deep discounts on top-rated accessories like the OXO Good Grips Grilling Tool set.

Fourth of July grill deals

Save on our favorite gas grill, the Weber Spirit E-310.

Fourth of July accessory deals

Save on the top-rated OXO Good Grips Grilling Tool Set at Amazon.

Fourth of July 2023 Shopping Guide

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Grill deals: Save on BBQs and grill accessories this Fourth of July