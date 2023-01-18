Cooking wine market size to grow by USD 7,130.02 million, Growth opportunities led by AAK AB and B&G Foods Inc.- Technavio
NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The cooking wine market is fragmented, characterized by the presence of many established vendors. These established vendors hold a sizeable share of the market owing to their scale of operations, high investment capabilities, and brand name. Factors such as the rising demand for cooking wine for food flavoring are expected to intensify competition in the global cooking wine market during the forecast period. Vendors are investing in organic and inorganic growth strategies, such as the expansion of production plants and the acquisition of local companies, to increase their productivity and strengthen their market positions.
The cooking wine market size is forecasted to grow by USD 7,130.02 million during the forecast period. The growth momentum of the market is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 8.72% from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio.
Cooking wine market 2023-2027: Scope
The cooking wine market report covers the following areas:
Cooking wine market 2023-2027: Segmentation
End-user
Type
Geography
Cooking wine market 2023-2027: Vendor analysis
AAK AB, B and G Foods Inc., De Vinco Co., ECOVINAL SL, Eden Foods Inc., Elegre Pty Ltd., Eworldtrade.com, Foshan Haitian Flavoring and Food Co. Ltd., Gourmet Classic Ltd., Goya Foods Inc., Kayco Co., Kroger Co., LinChen Inc., Marina Foods Inc., Mizkan Holdings Co. Ltd., PANOS Brands LLC, Pompeian Inc., Roland Foods LLC, Ultrafoods, and World Finer Foods LLC are among some of the major market participants.
Cooking wine market 2023-2027: Key highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027
Detailed information on factors that will assist cooking wine market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the cooking wine market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the cooking wine market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the cooking wine market, vendors
Cooking Wine Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
159
Base year
2022
Historic period
2017-2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.72%
Market growth 2023-2027
USD 7,130.02 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2022-2023(%)
8.63
Regional analysis
Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
Europe at 42%
Key countries
US, China, Germany, Italy, and France
Competitive landscape
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
Key companies profiled
AAK AB, B and G Foods Inc., De Vinco Co., ECOVINAL SL, Eden Foods Inc., Elegre Pty Ltd., Eworldtrade.com, Foshan Haitian Flavoring and Food Co. Ltd., Gourmet Classic Ltd., Goya Foods Inc., Kayco Co., Kroger Co., LinChen Inc., Marina Foods Inc., Mizkan Holdings Co. Ltd., PANOS Brands LLC, Pompeian Inc., Roland Foods LLC, Ultrafoods, and World Finer Foods LLC
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Customization purview
