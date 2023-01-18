U.S. markets open in 3 hours 24 minutes

Cooking wine market size to grow by USD 7,130.02 million, Growth opportunities led by AAK AB and B&G Foods Inc.- Technavio

·16 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The cooking wine market is fragmented, characterized by the presence of many established vendors. These established vendors hold a sizeable share of the market owing to their scale of operations, high investment capabilities, and brand name. Factors such as the rising demand for cooking wine for food flavoring are expected to intensify competition in the global cooking wine market during the forecast period. Vendors are investing in organic and inorganic growth strategies, such as the expansion of production plants and the acquisition of local companies, to increase their productivity and strengthen their market positions.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cooking Wine Market 2023-2027

The cooking wine market size is forecasted to grow by USD 7,130.02 million during the forecast period. The growth momentum of the market is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 8.72% from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio.

Request the latest PDF sample report

Why buy?

  • Add credibility to strategies

  • Analyze competitor's offerings

  • Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margins with Technavio- Buy the report

Cooking wine market 2023-2027: Scope

The cooking wine market report covers the following areas:

Cooking wine market 2023-2027: Segmentation

  • End-user

  • Type

  • Geography

Cooking wine market 2023-2027: Vendor analysis

AAK AB, B and G Foods Inc., De Vinco Co., ECOVINAL SL, Eden Foods Inc., Elegre Pty Ltd., Eworldtrade.com, Foshan Haitian Flavoring and Food Co. Ltd., Gourmet Classic Ltd., Goya Foods Inc., Kayco Co., Kroger Co., LinChen Inc., Marina Foods Inc., Mizkan Holdings Co. Ltd., PANOS Brands LLC, Pompeian Inc., Roland Foods LLC, Ultrafoods, and World Finer Foods LLC are among some of the major market participants.

Request a PDF sample now

Cooking wine market 2023-2027: Key highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist cooking wine market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the cooking wine market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the cooking wine market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the cooking wine market, vendors

Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000 that enables you to download 5 reports and view 100 reports every month

Related Reports

The organic wine market share is forecasted to grow by USD 4.60 billion from 2021 to 2026 at a progressing CAGR of 8.32%. The rising trend of organic wine tourism is notably driving the organic wine market growth, although factors such as volatile fuel prices may impede market growth.

The honey wine market share is expected to increase by USD 317.31 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 9.7%. The health benefits of wine is notably driving the honey wine market growth, although factors such as campaigns against alcohol consumption may impede the market growth.

Cooking Wine Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

159

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.72%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 7,130.02 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023(%)

8.63

Regional analysis

Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

Europe at 42%

Key countries

US, China, Germany, Italy, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

AAK AB, B and G Foods Inc., De Vinco Co., ECOVINAL SL, Eden Foods Inc., Elegre Pty Ltd., Eworldtrade.com, Foshan Haitian Flavoring and Food Co. Ltd., Gourmet Classic Ltd., Goya Foods Inc., Kayco Co., Kroger Co., LinChen Inc., Marina Foods Inc., Mizkan Holdings Co. Ltd., PANOS Brands LLC, Pompeian Inc., Roland Foods LLC, Ultrafoods, and World Finer Foods LLC

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's consumer staples market reports

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market Definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global cooking wine market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 End User Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 6.3 Household - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by End-user

7 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Type

  • 7.3 Red - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 White - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.6 Market opportunity by Type

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 Italy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 AAK AB

  • 12.4 B and G Foods Inc.

  • 12.5 De Vinco Co.

  • 12.6 ECOVINAL SL

  • 12.7 Eden Foods Inc.

  • 12.8 Elegre Pty Ltd.

  • 12.9 Eworldtrade.com

  • 12.10 Foshan Haitian Flavoring and Food Co. Ltd.

  • 12.11 Goya Foods Inc.

  • 12.12 Kayco Co.

  • 12.13 LinChen Inc.

  • 12.14 Marina Foods Inc.

  • 12.15 PANOS Brands LLC

  • 12.16 Pompeian Inc.

  • 12.17 Roland Foods LLC

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Cooking Wine Market 2023-2027
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cooking-wine-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-7-130-02-million-growth-opportunities-led-by-aak-ab-and-bg-foods-inc--technavio-301723096.html

SOURCE Technavio

