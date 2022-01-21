U.S. markets open in 7 hours 58 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,454.50
    -20.25 (-0.45%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,589.00
    -27.00 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,700.00
    -141.00 (-0.95%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,020.10
    -1.10 (-0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.29
    -0.61 (-0.70%)
     

  • Gold

    1,840.90
    -1.70 (-0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    24.54
    -0.18 (-0.71%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1333
    +0.0015 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8330
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.59
    +1.74 (+7.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3593
    -0.0007 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.8080
    -0.2920 (-0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,812.99
    -3,197.35 (-7.61%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    917.20
    -78.07 (-7.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,585.01
    -4.65 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,522.26
    -250.67 (-0.90%)
     

Cookware Market to Record 3.43 % Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021 | 44% of Growth to Originate from APAC | 17000+ Technavio Reports

·6 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cookware Market Facts at a Glance-

Attractive Opportunities in Cookware Market by Material and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Attractive Opportunities in Cookware Market by Material and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

  • Total Pages: 120

  • Companies: 10+ – Including Conair Corp., Gorenje Group, Groupe SEB, Hawkins Cooker Ltd., Meyer Corp., Newell Brands Inc., The Middleby Corp., The Vollrath Co. LLC, TTK Prestige Ltd., and Wilh. Werhahn KG among others.

  • Coverage: Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape; COVID impact & recovery analysis

  • Segments: Material (aluminum, stainless steel, and others)

  • Geography: APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America

To understand more about Market Dynamics- Download our FREE sample report

According to the recent market study by Technavio, the Cookware Market is expected to increase by USD 5.30 billion from 2020 to 2025, at an accelerated CAGR of 4%. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets. APAC will register the highest growth rate of 44% among the other regions.

Download a FREE Sample: for more additional information about the key countries in APAC.

Regional Market Outlook

The Cookware market share growth in APAC will be significant during the forecast period. China and India are the key markets for cookware in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The rapid penetration of gas stovetops and LPG connections in developing countries such as India and China will facilitate the cookware market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Several consumers in APAC prefer traditional gas stovetops over induction cooktops. In 2020, the growth of the cookware market in APAC was primarily driven by the rapid penetration of gas stovetops and LPG connections in developing countries such as India and China. Several government initiatives in India, such as the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) launched in 2016 are aimed at ensuring the availability of basic cooking amenities for rural households. TTK Prestige and Hawkins Cookers are the major vendors in the Indian market. China's shift toward sustainability and emission control has subsequently led to government measures that encourage the adoption of gas stovetops over traditional wood-fired cooking. With the inclusion of the rural customer base in India and China, the vast customer base in these countries provides high potential for cookware vendors during the forecast period. The rapid growth of residential infrastructure in other emerging countries in the region Malaysia and Vietnam is expected to boost the growth of the cookware market in APAC during the forecast period.

To unlock more regional highlights on the cookware market -Download our FREE sample report

Vendor Insights-

The Cookware Market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on product delivery through multiple distribution channels to compete in the market.

  • Groupe SEB -The company offers Ingenio 5 range, Thermal-Spot Titanium Pro Fumeless Wok, and other range of cookware products.

Find additional highlights on the vendors and their product offerings. Download a Free Sample Report

Latest Drivers & Trends Driving the Market-

  • Cookware Market Driver:

The key factors driving growth in the cookware market is the rapid penetration of regular kitchen stoves using LPG as fuel in emerging countries in APAC. Cookware products made of materials such as cast iron, stainless steel, and aluminum find high application over regular kitchen stoves and cooktops. Over the last few years, the extensive growth of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) as the primary fuel used for cooking applications, especially in emerging countries in APAC, such as India, and China, has subsequently reflected on the sales of these cookware products. Leading consumers of LPG in APAC such as India, China, and Indonesia are expected to continue to witness high adoption of cooking gas in households during the forecast period.

  • Cookware Market Trend:

The induction-compatible copper cookware is another factor supporting the cookware market share growth. With the growing popularity of induction cooktops, there has been a rise in customer demand for multi-cooktop compatible cookware that can be used for both gas and induction stovetops. Copper is a preferred cookware material owing to its even heat distribution properties. While copper cookware continued to be a niche market in 2018, several copper cookware vendors are providing a range of induction-compatible copper pots and pans. These pans are lined with magnetic stainless steel instead of traditional tin linings, thus making them compatible with the induction stovetops. The growing popularity of induction cooktops due to their overall cost efficiency and faster cooking times is expected to continue well into the forecast period. Subsequently, multi-cooktop compatible cookware is expected to remain a key trend during the forecast years.

Find additional information about various other market Drivers & Trends mentioned in our FREE sample report.

Didn't Find What You Were Looking For? Customize Report-

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Related Reports-

Induction Cookware Market - The induction cookware market has the potential to grow by USD 1.38 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.20%. Download a free sample now!

Microwave Oven Market -The microwave oven market share should rise by USD 1.39 billion from 2021 to 2025 at a CAGR of 1.69%. Download a free sample now!

Cookware Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 5.30 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.43

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 44%

Key consumer countries

China, US, India, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Conair Corp., Gorenje Group, Groupe SEB, Hawkins Cooker Ltd., Meyer Corp., Newell Brands Inc., The Middleby Corp., The Vollrath Co. LLC, TTK Prestige Ltd., and Wilh. Werhahn KG

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.


About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cookware-market-to-record-3-43--y-o-y-growth-rate-in-2021--44-of-growth-to-originate-from-apac---17000-technavio-reports-301465064.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Why Novavax Stock Tumbled on Thursday

    Coronavirus stock Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) was a bit sickly on Thursday. The latest development comes from over the Pacific Ocean, specifically Australia. After market hours on Wednesday, Novavax announced that the nation's Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) has approved the provisional registration of NVX-CoV2373.

  • Nine Crashing Stocks You May Own Are Already In Serious Trouble

    The surface of the S&P 500 makes markets look calm. But look down just one layer, and you see some serious pain.

  • For Netflix, ‘the good old days may be gone,’ analyst says

    Santosh Rao, Head of Research at Manhattan Venture Partners, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Netflix's fourth quarter earnings, the need to gain more subscribers, and competition in the streaming space.

  • John Deere Is Facing a Farmer Revolt

    (Bloomberg) -- Farm equipment giant John Deere boasted record profits in 2021 as the global pandemic made consumers and countries more reliant than ever on a functioning agricultural sector. Also last year, unionized workers demanded a piece of the company’s growing pie, and after a strike forced John Deere to provide better compensation to the men and women who make its products.Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show mRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessJeremy Grantham Doubles Down on Crash

  • Why Nvidia Stock Popped, Then Dropped, Today

    The tech-heavy Nasdaq took off like a rocket this morning, and took semiconductor stock Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) along for the ride. Just after noon ET, however, the rally started to sputter, and by the time trading for the day was done, not only had the Nasdaq given up all its gains, but Nvidia stock closed down 3.7% for the day. In the case of the Nasdaq as a whole, I fear that investors may have jumped the gun, presuming that after the Nasdaq met the definition for a stock market correction (down 10% from its high), the light would turn green for tech stocks to resume marching higher again.

  • The Nasdaq Composite just logged its 66th correction since 1971. Here’s what history says happens next to the stock market.

    The yield-sensitive Nasdaq Composite Index on Wednesday logs its first close in correction territory since March. Here's what history says happens next.

  • Stock market drop 'is an opportunity for some names,' strategist explains

    CFA and owner of Portia Capital Management Michelle Connell joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Big Tech, energy and financial sector fund data, commodity futures, and Fed policy makers expecting three interest rate hikes in 2022.

  • Intel to Announce U.S. Manufacturing Plans on Friday

    (Bloomberg) -- Intel Corp. will announce Friday the next step in Chief Executive Officer Pat Gelsinger’s plan to build up semiconductor production in the U.S., seeking to restore the chipmaker’s edge in manufacturing technology.Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show mRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessJeremy Grantham Doubles Down on Crash Call, Says Selloff Has StartedLate Rout in Tech Sends Nasdaq 100 Into Correction: Markets WrapWhy Some Vaccinated People Resist Omicron and Others Don’tTh

  • Jeremy Grantham Doubles Down on Crash Call, Says Selloff Has Started

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show mRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessLate Rout in Tech Sends Nasdaq 100 Into Correction: Markets WrapJeremy Grantham Doubles Down on Crash Call, Says Selloff Has StartedWhy Some Vaccinated People Resist Omicron and Others Don’tThailand to Resume Quarantine-Free Tourism as Covid EasesJeremy Grantham, the famed investor who for decades has been calling market bubbles, said the historic collapse in stocks he predicted a year ago is underway

  • Netflix stands to shed nearly $45 billion in market cap after ‘borderline catastrophic’ forecast

    Netflix Inc. brought in more than 8 million new subscribers in the holiday quarter, but executives predicted that growth would suffer much more than expected at the beginning of 2022, sending shares screaming lower in after-hours trading.

  • Stocks Drop With Futures, Bonds Up as Nerves Fray: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. equity futures fell along with Asian stocks Friday and bonds rallied as shaky company earnings and the prospect of tighter Federal Reserve monetary policy buffeted sentiment.Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show mRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessJeremy Grantham Doubles Down on Crash Call, Says Selloff Has StartedLate Rout in Tech Sends Nasdaq 100 Into Correction: Markets WrapWhy Some Vaccinated People Resist Omicron and Others Don’tThailand to Resume Quarantine-Free T

  • Why BioNTech, Moderna, Novavax, and Ocugen Stocks Are Plunging This Week

    BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) stock is taking the worst drubbing, down 19.7% as of the market close on Thursday. Moderna's (NASDAQ: MRNA) shares were sinking 17.2%. Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) and Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) stocks were falling 18.5% and 16.2%, respectively.

  • 4 Perfect Dividend Stocks to Buy if There's a Stock Market Crash

    Though crashes and corrections are inevitable, they're also an ideal opportunity to buy great stocks at a discount.

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall As Netflix Dives On Subscriber Guidance; Ugly Market Reversals Teach Painful Lesson

    Another early bounce ended with a sharp market reversal. Wait for this signal before rushing in. Netflix dived late on subscriber guidance.

  • When no stock-market lead is safe, here’s what history shows the Nasdaq’s near-term returns look like (it’s not pretty)

    Rallies are getting squashed and no lead appears to be safe for the stock market in recent trade. In fact, the Nasdaq Composite (COMP) intraday reversal on Thursday — when it was up 2.1% at its peak but ended down 1.3% — represented its largest reversal for a loss since April 7, 2020, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The disintegration of a big intraday uptrend comes after the Nasdaq Composite entered a correction — defined as a decline of at least 10% (but no more than 20%) from a recent peak — for the first time since March 8, 2021, and reflects the fragility of the market as it braces for a regime of higher interest rates and overall less-accommodative policy from the Federal Reserve.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures open lower, Netflix slides after subscribers miss

    Earlier, the Nasdaq dropped another more than 1%, adding to losses after sinking into a correction earlier this week.

  • Peloton stock is crashing on reports it's halting production of bikes and treadmills

    Peloton shares get crushed on reports of a production halt.

  • Netflix stock falls after subscriber outlook misses expectations

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre details Netflix's stock drop-off at the market's close amid its earnings reports showing misses on subscriber and growth estimates.

  • Trump Solicited Hedge Funds, Family Offices for $1 Billion PIPE

    (Bloomberg) -- When former President Donald Trump said in December that his nascent media company was raising $1 billion from a diverse group of institutional investors, the announcement was highly unusual in that it omitted the participants’ names.Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show mRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessWhy Some Vaccinated People Resist Omicron and Others Don’tLate Rout in Tech Sends Nasdaq 100 Into Correction: Markets WrapThailand to Resume Quarantine-Free Tourism as Cov

  • Moderna stock fell to ‘overly high expectations:’ Jefferies Managing Director

    Moderna has seen a meteoric rise in growth to become a household name as one of the leading COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers. However, the stock has slumped as of late — down around 60% from a September 2021 high of nearly $450.