Cookware market size to grow by USD 8.99 billion by 2026, Driven by growing demand for rapid penetration of regular kitchen stoves using LPG as fuel in emerging countries in APAC - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global cookware market size is estimated to grow by USD 8.99 billion from 2022 to 2026. The growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. APAC will account for 42% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cookware Market 2022-2026

Global cookware market - Five Forces

The global cookware market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Bargaining Power of Buyers

The threat of New Entrants

Threat of Rivalry

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Threat of Substitutes

Global cookware market – Customer Landscape



The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.



Global cookware market - Segmentation Assessment



Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on products (Aluminium, Stainless steel, and Others).

The aluminum segment will account for a significant share of the market's growth during the forecast period. Factors such as increasing health awareness among consumers and a growing emphasis on oil-free diets have accelerated the demand for non-stick cookware products over the last few years. Additionally, non-stick cookware also offers the convenience of easy cleaning and handling to end-users. Aluminum cookware is being increasingly adopted in emerging economies such as India and China. With several government initiatives in these countries spurring the rapid penetration of kitchen stovetops and LPG cylinders, several customers increasingly prefer aluminum cookware over costlier alternatives such as stainless steel and copper.

Story continues

Geography Overview

By geography, the global cookware market is segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global cookware market.

APAC will account for 42% of the market's growth during the forecast period. Factors such as the rapid penetration of gas stovetops and LPG connections in developing countries such as India and China will facilitate the cookware market growth in APAC over the forecast period. This market research report entails detailed information on the competitive intelligence, marketing gaps, and regional opportunities in store for vendors, which will assist in creating efficient business plans.

Global cookware market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

One of the key factors driving growth in the cookware market is the rapid penetration of regular kitchen stoves using LPG as fuel in emerging countries in APAC.

Over the last few years, the extensive growth of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) as the primary fuel used for cooking applications, especially in emerging countries in APAC, such as India, and China, has subsequently reflected in the sales of these cookware products.

Leading consumers of LPG in APAC such as India, China, and Indonesia are expected to continue to witness high adoption of cooking gas in households during the forecast period.

Government initiatives have also encouraged the growth in the application of LPG cylinders for cooking applications.

The growth in penetration of LPG in these key countries that have a high customer base is expected to boost the sales of compatible cookware products.

Leading trends influencing the market

The induction-compatible copper cookware is another factor supporting the cookware market share growth.

With the growing popularity of induction cooktops, there has been a rise in customer demand for multi-cooktop compatible cookware that can be used for both gas and induction stovetops. Copper is a preferred cookware material owing to its even heat distribution properties.

While copper cookware continued to be a niche market in 2018, several copper cookware vendors are providing a range of induction-compatible copper pots and pans. These pans are lined with magnetic stainless steel instead of traditional tin linings, thus making them compatible with induction stovetops.

The growing popularity of induction cooktops due to their overall cost efficiency and faster cooking times is expected to continue well into the forecast period. Subsequently, multi-cooktop compatible cookware is expected to remain a key trend during the forecast years.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

The growing threat from the unorganized sector will be a major challenge for the cookware market during the forecast period.

Over the last few years, the presence of the unorganized sector in the global cookware market, especially in developing countries in APAC such as India and China, has been a major hurdle for market vendors.

The presence of a diverse customer base in these emerging economies poses market penetration challenges to organized market vendors.

According to TTK Prestige, the unorganized market in India sells cookware products such as pressure cookers and non-stick cookware at around 20% cheaper than organized players.

Organized vendors such as TTK Prestige and Hawkins Cookers have lost significant market share to the unorganized sector due to low market penetration in rural areas which account for a high customer base in countries such as India and China.

What are the key data covered in this cookware market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period.

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the cookware market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the cookware market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the cookware market industry across APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of cookware market vendors

Related Reports:

The homeware market size is expected to increase by USD 94.05 billion from 2022 to 2027, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.54%. This report extensively covers market segmentation by product (hardware, soft furnishing and textile, lighting, and window dressing), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

The household cleaning products market size is expected to grow by USD 14.84 billion from 2022 to 2027, with a progressing CAGR of 4.6%. The market has been broadly categorized into a product (surface cleaners, dishwashing products, toilet cleaners, and other cleaning agents), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Cookware Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 135 Base year 2021 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.8% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 8.99 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2020-2021 (%) 6.51 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 42% Key countries US, China, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AB Electrolux, Cristel USA, De Buyer, Gorenje Group, Groupe SEB, Hawkins Cooker Ltd., Illa Spa, Le Creuset Group AG, Meyer International Holdings Ltd, Newell Brands Inc., Nordic Ware, Robert Bosch Stiftung GmbH, SCANPAN USA Inc., Supreminox SA, The Middleby Corp., The Vollrath Co. LLC, TTK Prestige Ltd., Whirlpool Corp., and Wilh. Werhahn KG Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

