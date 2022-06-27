Cool Company Ltd. – Mandatory Notification Of Trade

U.S. markets open in 4 hours 54 minutes

EPS Ventures Ltd., close associate of Cyril Ducau, Chair of the Board of Cool Company Ltd. (the “Company”), has on 24 June 2022 acquired 7,035 shares in the Company at a price of NOK 89.307527 per share. Following the transaction, EPS Ventures Ltd. holds a total of 15,598,523 shares in the Company, equivalent to 38.99% of the Company’s shares.

Please see attached notification form in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation article 19.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


