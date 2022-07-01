U.S. markets open in 4 hours 23 minutes

Cool Company Ltd. – Mandatory Notification Of Trade

Cool Company Ltd.
EPS Ventures Ltd, close associate of Cyril Ducau, Chair of the Board of Cool Company Ltd. (the “Company”), has on 30 June 2022 acquired 400,000 shares in the Company at a price of NOK 90 per share. Following the transaction, EPS Ventures Ltd. holds a total of 16,000,817 shares in the Company, equivalent to 39.99% of the Company’s shares.

Please see attached notification form in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation article 19.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


