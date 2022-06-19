U.S. markets closed

Cool Company Ltd. – Mandatory Notification Of Trade

Cool Company Ltd.
·1 min read
  • COOL.OL
Cool Company Ltd.
Cool Company Ltd.

EPS Ventures Ltd., close associate of Cyril Ducau, Chair of the Board of Cool Company Ltd. (the “Company”), has on 17 June 2022 acquired 98,766 shares in the Company at an average price of NOK 87.42 per share. Following the transaction, EPS Ventures Ltd. holds a total of 15,199,264 shares in the Company, equivalent to 37.99% of the Company’s shares.

Please see attached notification form in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation article 19.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


Attachment


