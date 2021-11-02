U.S. markets open in 9 hours 18 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,596.25
    -9.50 (-0.21%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,718.00
    -82.00 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,863.50
    -30.75 (-0.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,354.50
    +0.20 (+0.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.08
    +0.03 (+0.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,792.40
    -3.40 (-0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    24.00
    -0.07 (-0.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1604
    -0.0005 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5750
    +0.0180 (+1.16%)
     

  • Vix

    16.41
    +0.15 (+0.92%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3650
    -0.0017 (-0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.9200
    -0.0780 (-0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    61,154.15
    +1,250.96 (+2.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,498.89
    +35.38 (+2.42%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,288.62
    +51.05 (+0.71%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,524.73
    -122.35 (-0.41%)
     

Cool Roof Coatings Market records a CAGR of 4.06% by 2025|17000+ Technavio Reports

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The cool roof coatings market size is set to grow by USD 1.02 billion from 2020 to 2025, at a CAGR of 4.06% as per the latest market report by Technavio.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Cool Roof Coatings Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Cool Roof Coatings Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

For Insights on Cool Roof Coatings Market - Download our Sample Report

Cool Roof Coatings Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Acrymax Technologies Inc., Dow Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Huntsman Corp., Monarch Industrial Products (I) Pvt. Ltd., Nippon Paint (India) Pvt. Ltd., Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd., Nutech Paints Pty. Ltd., PPG Industries Inc., and Sika AG are some of the major market participants.

Cool Roof Coatings Market 2021-2025: Scope

The report also covers the following areas:

Cool Roof Coatings Market 2021-2025: Drivers & Challenges

The growing demand from commercial end-users, the growing focus of manufacturers on incorporating advanced technologies into cool roof coatings, and the multiple benefits offered by cool roof coatings will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the volatility in the prices of raw materials will hamper the market growth.

Cool Roof Coatings Market 2021-2025: Key Regions

52% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, Japan, and India are the key markets for cool roof coatings in APAC. The growing focus of manufacturers on incorporating advanced technologies into cool roof coatings will facilitate the cool roof coatings market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Cool Roof Coatings 2021-2025: Segmentation

  • Product

  • Geography

To help businesses improve their market position, the cool roof coatings market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our most popular "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000. View 3 reports monthly and Download 3 Reports Annually!

Cool Roof Coatings Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist cool roof coatings market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the cool roof coatings market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the cool roof coatings market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of cool roof coatings market vendors

Related Reports:

Marine Coatings Market -The marine coatings market has the potential to grow by USD 4.25 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.73%Download a free sample report now!

Furniture Wood Coatings Market - The projected valuation of the furniture wood coatings market by 2025 is USD 1.66 billion. The growth momentum of the market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 5.88%, during 2021-2025. Download a free sample now!

Cool Roof Coatings Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.06%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 1.02 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.00

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 52%

Key consumer countries

China, US, Germany, Japan, and India

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Acrymax Technologies Inc., Dow Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Huntsman Corp., Monarch Industrial Products (I) Pvt. Ltd., Nippon Paint (India) Pvt. Ltd., Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd., Nutech Paints Pty. Ltd., PPG Industries Inc., and Sika AG

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Download a free sample now to uncover highlights deployed by Companies of cool roof coatings market.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cool-roof-coatings-market-records-a-cagr-of-4-06-by-202517000-technavio-reports-301411399.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett says this is the best type of business to own when inflation spikes — in other words, what you should buy right now

    Inflation is high. You might as well profit from it.

  • Higher inflation will push Americans back to work and cool speculative markets

    Investors now are experiencing a perfect storm of inflation in the U.S. Perfect storms are generated from seemingly small factors. Inflation is always caused by too much money chasing too few goods. This is how the “too much money” side looks currently: During mandated pandemic shutdowns, the U.S. government dropped money on anyone who could fog a mirror.

  • Musk offers to give $6B if UN can prove it can solve world hunger

    Elon Musk says he will sell $6 billion worth of Tesla stock and donate the proceeds to the United Nations if it can show how the money would solve world hunger.

  • Oil Is Taking Another Strange Turn. Refiners Could Get Hurt.

    Trading dynamics in the oil markets have been topsy-turvy since early in the pandemic, when U.S. prices briefly fell below zero. Oil prices have since rebounded strongly and are holding above $80 a barrel, their highest level since 2018. Now, a new oddity has cropped up: The two most closely watched gauges of oil prices are acting in unusual ways.

  • Natural Gas Price Forecast – Natural Gas Markets Hovering at 50 Day EMA

    The natural gas markets have gone back and forth during the course of the trading session on Monday, as we are sitting just above the crucial 50 day EMA. The 50 day EMA of course is a widely followed technical indicator.

  • What to expect in the 2022 used car market

    Since the beginning of 2020, used car prices are up a staggering 40%. When will it stop?

  • Amazon's 'most important investment' right now, according to a bullish analyst

    Amazon missed earnings estimates in the third quarter and is expecting more pain in the near term, which one analyst says are a sign that the company is spending now to set itself up for more upside later on.

  • Sinking Auto Steel Demand Reveals Cracks in Robust U.S. Market

    (Bloomberg) -- The record steel rally is starting to show early signs of cooling, with one top U.S. producer scouring for buyers to take over abandoned orders of high-end metal used by automakers.Most Read from BloombergInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideAtlanta’s Crowded Election Pits Former Mayor Versus ‘Anyone But’Can a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?In Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeThe Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismU.S. Steel Corp.

  • AUD/USD Price Forecast – Australian Dollar Sitting at Familiar Level

    The Australian dollar has shown itself to be somewhat resilient, dipping below the 0.75 level early in the day on Monday, only to turn around and recapture it.

  • Top Utilities Stocks for November 2021

    These are the utilities stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for November 2021.

  • Top REITs for November 2021

    Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are publicly traded companies that allow individual investors to buy shares in real estate portfolios that receive income from a variety of properties. They allow investors to easily invest in the real estate sector, which includes companies that own, develop, and manage residential, commercial, and industrial properties.

  • Stellantis offers early retirement program to eligible U.S. employees

    The Netherlands-based firm said the early retirement is available to workers who are at least 55 years old and have been with the company for 30 years or who are at least 58 years old with 10 years of employment. "To assist in our transition, and to align our business priorities to a new set of critical skills and investment opportunities, Stellantis North America is offering a voluntary retirement program to eligible members of our team," the company said in an emailed statement. Stellantis, formed at the beginning of the year from the merger of Fiat Chrysler and France's PSA, had announced plans to build factories in North America with LG Energy and Samsung SDI Co to jointly produce electric vehicle (EV) batteries for the North American market.

  • Biden administration recommends stablecoin issuers should be regulated like banks

    Yahoo Finance's Jennifer Schonberger breaks down the report on stablecoin regulation

  • Oil Rally Cools on Unexpected Supply Rise at U.S. Storage Hub

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil pared gains amid rising stockpiles at the biggest U.S. storage hub, signaling a crude supply drain may be slowing. Most Read from BloombergInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideAtlanta’s Crowded Election Pits Former Mayor Versus ‘Anyone But’Can a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?In Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeThe Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismFutures in New York closed 0.6% higher on Monday. Inventories at Cushing, Oklah

  • OPEC+ Heads for a Clash With Biden as Members Reject Call for More Oil

    (Bloomberg) -- OPEC+ headed for a clash with the U.S. as more members rejected President Joe Biden’s call for the group to raise oil production faster and help reduce gasoline prices.Most Read from BloombergInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?Atlanta’s Crowded Election Pits Former Mayor Versus ‘Anyone But’In Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeThe Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismOn Monday, Kuwait said the car

  • Opioid Manufacturers Score Win in California Lawsuit

    The ruling is a rare victory for pharmaceutical companies in a wave of nationwide litigation over the opioid crisis.

  • What to Do After Maxing Out Your Roth IRA

    If you've already maxed out your Roth IRA this year but want to stash away more for retirement, here are five other places to put your money.

  • Got $5,000? Buy These 3 Stocks to Double Your Money

    The 1940s produced compound annual returns of 10.2% annually, including dividends, while the 2010s generated a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14%. For investors who want the best chance of having a comfortable retirement, investing in stocks and staying in the market for the long haul is the correct strategy. Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS), Ubisoft (OTC: UBSFF), and Fiverr International (NYSE: FVRR) are stocks you can buy today if you want to double your money, and you won't have to wait a decade for it to happen.

  • Walmart is hiring 'supply chain associates' $20.37 per hour on average

    Walmart (WMT) is holding a national supply chain-hiring event later this week. The average wage for the retail giant's supply chain associates is $20.37 per hour.

  • Brent Crude Headed for $120 by End of June, BofA Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Bank of America expects Brent crude to hit $120 a barrel by the end of June 2022.Most Read from BloombergInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?Atlanta’s Crowded Election Pits Former Mayor Versus ‘Anyone But’In Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeThe Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismA global energy crisis has sent prices for gas and coal soaring around the world, and this has turbocharged the recov