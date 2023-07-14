Cool, there's freebies and deals for National Ice Cream Day at Baskin Robbins, Dairy Queen, more

Here's the scoop: Sunday is National Ice Cream Day.

Many of us don't need a special day to scream for ice cream, but back in 1984, President Reagan felt one was needed. He proclaimed July as National Ice Cream Month and a the third Sunday of July as National Ice Cream Day, too, saying, "Ice cream is a nutritious and wholesome food, enjoyed by over 90% of the people in the United States. It enjoys a reputation as the perfect dessert and snack food."

Can't argue with that. There's always room for ice cream. On average, we each eat about 20 pounds of ice cream annually, or about four gallons, according to the International Dairy Foods Association.

National Ice Cream Month: We're spending more on ice cream, but getting less

In the U.S., we went on an ice cream spending spree during the 2020 pandemic year, with ice cream sales up 17%, to $8 billion, according to Circana, formerly IRI and The NPD Group, based on sales at grocery stores, drug stores, mass market and convenience stores. After a 6.7% decline in 2021, sales rose 5% in 2022.

It looks like we're treating ourselves again, however, as ice cream sales over the last 52 weeks rose 8% and topped $8.1 billion, However, we're spending more and getting less, thanks to inflation, as unit sales are down 3.2% over that time period.

And we can now select from seemingly endless flavor choices – Baskin Robbins famous for offering 31 flavors now has created more than 1,400. Vanilla remains the favorite, at least when consumers buy ice cream by the pail instead of the pint, according to 84.51°, a retail data tracking firm. Next favorites: chocolate and Neapolitan. On the rise: Birthday cake-flavored ice cream.

Another sign of vanilla's dominance: Vanilla accounted for 30% of all ice cream purchases through Instacart, from June 2022 to May 2023, with it being the favorite flavor of 21 states. Chocolate is the favorite in 15 states.

Vanilla reigns because of its versatility, said Instacart’s trends expert Laurentia Romaniuk in a statement accompanying the ice cream data. "The luscious vanilla flavor effortlessly enhances a variety of desserts, whether it's nestled in a chocolate sundae, paired a-la-mode with a slice of pie or cobbler, or simply savored in its pure form with a delightful sprinkle topping," she said.

Ok, now we're officially craving some ice cream. Here's all the deals, discounts and freebies for celebrating National Ice Cream Day and National Ice Cream Month.

National Ice Cream Day: Here's the scoop on the sweetest gifts to celebrate

Baskin-Robbins

Baskin-Robbins has been celebrating National Ice Cream Month throughout July. Starting Sunday and through July 22, you can get $5 off your purchase of $20 or more through DoorDash, Uber Eats and Postmates or with the promo code SEIZETHEYAY on all orders on BaskinRobbins.com or the Baskin-Robbins app. In Baskin-Robbins shops, redeem the coupon found in app at checkout. And mark your calendar for July 31, for the ice cream chain's Celebrate 31 event when guests get 31% off all scoops (Waffle cones, toppings, and sundaes are excluded from discount.)

New in July at Baskin-Robbins is the Oreo Mega Stuf Cone, an Oreo waffle cone with Oreo creme, two scoops of Baskin-Robbins' classic Oreo Cookies 'n Cream Ice Cream, and topped with whipped cream and Oreo cookie pieces. There's also an Oreo Mega Stuf Cappuccino Blast, with drizzled Oreo creme.

Bubbie's Mochi Ice Cream discounts and free ice cream in Miami

Bubbies Ice Cream, which wraps premium ice cream in a sweet mochi rice dough, has 6-packs priced at $4.99 (nearly 30% off) on Saturday and Sunday at Sprouts and Whole Foods nationwide. Also those days, you can get free mochi ice cream at the Bubbies Ice Cream Pop-up inside Showfields Miami department store and at a street cart outside the store (12-7 p.m. EST).

Also from July 20-26, you can buy one Bubbies 6-pack and get one free at all Publix stores.

Carvel has a $5 discount on National Ice Cream Day deliveries

Carvel has a special delivery deal for National Ice Cream Day on Sunday: Get $5 off any Carvel order of $25 or more on Carvel.com or from DoorDash, Grubhub and Uber Eats. Valid at participating shops and while supplies last. Taxes and fees not included.

For National Ice Cream Day on Sunday, July 16, you can get $5 off any Carvel order of $25 or more on Carvel.com or from DoorDash, Grubhub and Uber Eats.

Cold Stone Creamery

Through Thursday, July 20, members of the My Cold Stone Club Rewards loyalty program will get surprise offers in the app when they place an order on ColdStoneCreamery.com or in the Cold Stone app. They will get code to use at checkout.

To celebrate National Ice Cream Month, through the rest of July, My Cold Stone Club Rewards members can also get 99-cent deliveries on orders of $20 or more placed online or in the app (when you place an order and select delivery, the 99-cent delivery fee will automatically be applied at checkout). Also through July 31, any customer who buys $25 in gift cards online will get a $5 bonus e-gift sent via email to them.

Craig’s Veganice cream half-off pints online for National Ice Cream Day

Through Sunday, you can get 50% off all pints ordered online using code ICECREAMDAY at checkout. Also available all summer: three vegan ice cream cakes, launched in celebration of National Ice Cream Cake Day on June 27. Flavors include Vegan Rainbow Explosion Cake, Sunset & Strawberry, and Kursten’s Peanut Butter Crunch.

Healthiest ice cream revealed: Is 'healthy,' low-calorie ice cream worth the hype?

Dairy Queen has a deal on dipped cones for National Ice Cream Day

At Dairy Queen on Sunday, you get $1 off any soft serve dipped cone (excluding kids cones) through the DQ App. (You must download and register for DQ Rewards to activate the deal. (One deal per customer. May not be combined with any other offer and may not be available for delivery or mobile ordering.)

For National Ice Cream Day on July 16, Dairy Queen restaurants will have $1 off any Dipped Cone in the DQ Rewards app.

Dippin' Dots has National Ice Cream Day freebies and a delivery discount

Dippin’ Dots is giving away free servings of their original beaded ice cream at participating locations nationwide. You can also get a free mini cup of your favorite Dippin' Dots flavor during a two-hour window on Sunday at participating locations. Giveaway locations can be found at www.dippindots.com/locator – contact your nearest location as each will have their own giveaway hours (one per customer).

Want Dippin' Dots delivered? Get 20% off online orders on Sunday at www.dippindots.com using the promo code NICD23.

DoorDash has $5 off an ice cream bundle and a $5 DashPass deal

DoorDash has a $5 discount on its DashPass Jason Biggs Ice Cream Bundle ($14.99, Apple Strudel ice cream topped with crumbles and Peach with Chili Flakes sorbet) from DashMart on the DoorDash app (while supplies last). There are more than 25 DashMarts across the nation including in Baltimore, Chicago, Denver, Minneapolis, Columbus, Cincinnati, Dallas, Salt Lake City, the greater Phoenix area, and Redwood City, CA.

Another deal gets you $5 off when you buy two products (mix and match) from various ice cream brands including Talenti, Ben & Jerry’s, Breyers, Popsicle, Magnum, Good Humor and Klondike. But you must be a subscriber of the DashPass service ($9.99/month or $96/year), which includes $0 delivery fees and other benefits. The offer is good throughout the final week of the Summer of DashPass (to July 19, in select stores).

DoorDash has a $5 discount on its DashPass Jason Biggs Ice Cream Bundle ($14.99, Apple Strudel ice cream topped with crumbles and Peach with Chili Flakes sorbet) from DashMart on the DoorDash app (while supplies last).

Friendly’s 88-cent ice cream cone deal starts Saturday for National Ice Cream Day

You can get 88-cent single scoop cones Saturday to Wednesday at Friendly’s. Also on Saturday, the first 88 people in the store will get limited-edition Friendly’s merchandise, a Happy Ending Sundae, and kid’s Monster Mash tattoos.

Happy Joe’s 99-cent ice cream cone deal on National Ice Cream Day

Happy Joe’s is celebrating National Ice Cream Day with 99-cent cones from Sunday, July 16, through July 30 (one per person).

River Street Sweets' homemade ice cream samples

You always get free samples at this Savannah-based ice cream purveyor, which makes homemade ice cream and gelato on site at its flagship store in Savannah and locations in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Charleston, South Carolina, and Atlanta. The most popular flavors at River Street Sweets are Pralines N' Cream and Chocolate, and Bear Claw Ice Cream made with chocolate turtle candies.

River Street Sweets serves fresh, homemade ice cream and gelato made on the premises.

Salt & Straw's Deal: Get a free pint of ice cream when you buy 3

For National Ice Cream Day, buy three pints and get one free on local delivery orders placed on saltandstraw.com.

Also, throughout the month of July, try the “Berries Berries Berries” flavors, available in scoop shops and shipped nationwide. Flavors include: Birthday Cake & Blackberries, Goat Cheese Marionberry Habanero, and GoNanas Strawberry Caramel Banana Bread, a vegan ice cream.

Tillamook County Creamery debuts three new flavors for National Ice Cream Day

Test out three new limited-edition flavors from Tillamook available now:

Neapolitan: This version of the classic three-flavored treat includes Oregon Strawberry with real strawberry chunks, chocolate ice cream with chocolate ripple, plus old fashioned vanilla.

Orange and Cream: Orange and sweet cream ice creams come together in this flavor.

Campfire Peanut Butter Cup: Toasted marshmallow ice cream with fudge swirls and miniature chocolatey peanut butter cups.

Tillamook has three new limited-edition flavors in stores in time for National Ice Cream Day: Neapolitan, Orange and Cream, and Campfire Peanut Butter Cup.

Whole Foods annual frozen treats sale – up to 35% off ice cream

Whole Foods Market is celebrating National Ice Cream Day with its annual frozen treats sale. That means through Tuesday, July 18, Amazon Prime members can get 35% off – non-Prime shoppers get 27% off – on all ice cream and frozen treats including 365 by Whole Foods Market Organic Ice Cream Sandwiches, the new Van Leeuwen Black Cherry Chip French Ice Cream, and KIND Chocolate Cherry Almond & Nut Frozen Treat Bars. (Prices vary and some restrictions apply.)

Whole Foods Market is celebrating National Ice Cream Day with its annual frozen treats sale. That means through Tuesday, July 18, Amazon Prime members can get 35% off – non-Prime shoppers get 27% off – on all ice cream and frozen treats including 365 by Whole Foods Market Organic Ice Cream Sandwiches,

Yogurtland

Members of Yogurtland's Real Rewards loyalty program get double points Sunday for any purchase in stores or online. Allow up to 24 hours for reward points to be applied.

