U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,357.04
    +49.50 (+1.15%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,326.46
    +482.54 (+1.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,566.70
    +118.12 (+0.82%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,241.63
    +37.26 (+1.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.74
    +0.71 (+0.95%)
     

  • Gold

    1,761.30
    +4.30 (+0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    22.57
    +0.52 (+2.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1596
    +0.0011 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4650
    -0.0640 (-4.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3553
    +0.0077 (+0.57%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.0500
    -0.2400 (-0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,890.60
    +161.53 (+0.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,182.17
    +100.09 (+9.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,027.07
    -59.35 (-0.84%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,771.07
    -681.59 (-2.31%)
     

Coolcharm Gold Mining Corporation celebrates the new partnership, with 9 active gold mining projects

Coolcharm Gold Mining Co Ltd
·3 min read

London, UK, Oct. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coolcharmgold mining Corporation is a United Kingdom focused company, that holds portfolio of projects ranging from early Gold exploration to production and having our gold mining farms located in the heart of several of the world’s most sought out gold mining districts.

Coolcharmgold started life as a gold exploration company in 2004 and have been able to successfully transition from gold explorer to gold producer. And is proud to celebrate the partnership and Investment Contracts with the Investors, who are well established and committed to responsible and sustainable mineral exploration and adhere to a corporate sustainability policies, which include community relations, environmental responsibility and labour relations.

Coolcharmgold Mining Districts

On record, Coolcharmgold have 9 active gold mining projects located in different countries and on a mission to acquire five additional undeveloped mining districts located in Germany, Canada, China, Australia, Switzerland and Indonesia. This Undeveloped mining sites is expected to boost the Company’s revenue by over 300% in the next coming years while providing the project investors with a lifetime investment returns.

Coolcharmgold mining focuses on operating Tier One mining assets:

1. Able to produce more than 500,000 ounces of gold per year.

2. Unlimited years of gold Production

3. Operational at low cost, as defined by total cash costs per ounce.

4. Advancing the Manitoba Gold Project - one of few gold development projects that can produce 300,000+ ounces per year in a Tier One jurisdiction

5. Significant and growing royalty portfolio presents longer-term upside value

6. Active partner-driven project portfolio providing further upside and catalysts

By focusing on operating large mines with significant resources, Coolcharmgold is likely able to produce gold at a relatively steady pace for years. The company expects the average annual gold output of its mines through 2030 will be about Four million ounces. Coolcharmgold will continue to rise even if gold prices decline modestly.

Coolcharmgold complements its top-tier gold mining portfolio with a strong balance sheet. By focusing on paying down debt over the past several years, which has increased the Investors returns tremendously over the years and have enabled Coolcharmgold to pay a growing profit returns.

The Insights on Coolcharm Gold Mining Corporation

1. Advancing the Manitoba Gold Project - one of few gold development projects that can produce 300,000+ ounces per year in a Tier One jurisdiction.

2. Over 2 Billion Dollars Market capitalization.

3. Pre-Feasibility Study completed with a NPV5% of US$995 million at US$1,600/oz. gold.

4. Long list of Active private Investors, Venture capitalists, Institutions, Individuals and Partnership deals.

5. Fully funded through Feasibility and Permitting.

6. Exploration upside in under-explored Birch-Uchi Greenstone Belt.

Investment Instruments and Procedure

In line with Coolcharmgold commitment to provide a favourable compensation returns for its investors, shareholders and venture capitalists, Institutions and Corporate bodies are allowed to invest in the investment instruments, which includes gold mining activities, capital projects, equities, bonds, trading on digital currencies and so many others.

Coolcharm Gold Mining Corporation Audited Websites

Bloomberg Business News: https://www.bloomberg.com/profile/company/0361199D:LN

Aihit Data: https://www.aihitdata.com/company/02A6A7BF/coolcharm-mining-corporation/overview

Brokersnavigator: https://www.brokersnavigator.com/companies/profile/04888978

Media Contact:

Company: Coolcharm Gold Mining Co Ltd

Contact Name: Bazyli Armandek

E-mail: laudiciavaldez@outlook.com

Website: https://www.coolcharmgold.com/


Recommended Stories

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Weekly Gain Not Enough to Offset Monthly, Quarterly Losses

    The threat of tapering and a rate hike is likely to continue to underpin yields so we believe gold rallies will be capped over the mid to long-run.

  • 3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy in October

    If you're in your twenties or thirties, you'll prefer stocks with great long-term growth prospects. If you're looking to obtain both, here are three top dividend stocks to buy in October. There are few types of investments that offer more solid growth prospects than renewable energy stocks.

  • Kiyosaki: 'Biggest crash in world history’ hits in October — 3 ways to protect yourself

    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' has a warning. It's time to listen.

  • It Might Not Be A Great Idea To Buy AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) For Its Next Dividend

    It looks like AT&T Inc. ( NYSE:T ) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business...

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Attempt Begins, 7 Stocks Showing Strength; Tesla Deliveries Surge

    Friday marked day one of a market rally attempt, but it's still a correction. Tesla deliveries jumped.

  • 2 Dividend Stocks Under $10 With at Least 11% Dividend Yield

    Down at the bottom, investors get into the market for the same reason: to make money. And that drive will push them to find an equity strategy that ensures solid returns, no matter what the markets do. The conventional wisdom will suggest two such strategies: buying stocks when they’re priced low, and getting into dividend stocks. The first is self-explanatory. Low priced stocks have more room for share appreciation, and Wall Street’s analysts are always on the lookout for solid buys with a low

  • Tesla Deliveries Crushed Expectations. Here’s What Happens Next.

    Tesla delivered more than 240,000 cars in the third quarter of 2021. Wall Street was looking for about 225,000 to 230,000 deliveries.

  • 3 High-Growth Stocks That Could Be Worth $1 Trillion in 10 Years -- or Sooner

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is a major American chipmaker that's a pioneer in computing and artificial intelligence. Nvidia's shares don't have far to go to get to a $1 trillion market cap, with the company recently valued around $500 billion. Doubling in a decade doesn't seem like a tall order for the company, as it would only have to average annual growth of about 7%.

  • Chevron or Exxon, Which Should Dividend Investors Own Today?

    These giant U.S. oil companies are sporting huge yields, but one of them stands ahead of the other for dividend investors. Here's why.

  • Why this billionaire investor is all in on one electric vehicle maker

    Yahoo Finance Live chats with investing pioneer Alec Gores of The Group about his latest playing on the future of the automobile.

  • Why Is Nio Stock Dropping Despite Record Deliveries?

    Shares of electric vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) rose 3% Friday morning before losing ground as the day progressed, trading down just about 0.5% as of 1:40 p.m. today. The weakness in the EV stock's price is surprising given that Nio reached a milestone and reported solid delivery numbers for September today, even topping its own projections. Nio delivered a record number of 10,628 vehicles in total in September, up 125.7% year over year.

  • Want $10,000 in Annual Dividend Income? Invest $114,000 in This Ultra-High-Yield Stock Trio

    Since the end of the Great Recession in 2009, growth stocks have rightly been the talk of Wall Street. A 2013 report from J.P. Morgan Asset Management showed that companies initiating and growing their payouts between 1972 and 2012 averaged an annual return of 9.5%. While it's clear that profitable, time-tested companies paying a dividend have delivered superior long-term returns, the question remains: Which dividend stocks to buy?

  • Gold investors have become super-bearish, which suggests a buying opportunity is at hand

    The gold market performed well in the wake of past occasions when gold timers were as bearish as they have been this week. To appreciate just how extremely bearish the gold timers have become, consider the average recommended gold market exposure level among several dozen short-term gold timers my firm tracks on a daily basis. The last such occasion was at the end of this past March, at which point shares of gold-mining companies rose more than 20% over the subsequent two months (as measured by the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) Please see the accompanying chart.

  • This is what both Suze Orman and Ramit Sethi say you should do if you’re worried about inflation

    “The rate of inflation in the U.S. rose again in July and drove the increase over the past year to a 30-year high,” MarketWatch’s Jeffrey Bartash reported in August. For investors, that news was, no doubt, worrisome, so we looked at what two financial bigwigs, Suze Orman and Ramit Sethi, as well as other pros, have told investors in the past about dealing with inflation (psst: both say you need to keep investing in stocks.) Here (and below) are Bankrate’s list of featured investing products for September. Suze Orman: “Plan on many costs being double what they are today, and keep investing in stocks.”

  • Is the stock market primed for an October swoon? Why investors shouldn't fear the frightful month.

    While October is often considered a spooky month for investors following the crashes in 1929, 1987 and 2008, you shouldn’t be so fearful. Here's why.

  • Bull Markets Usually Don’t End With a Bang

    The implication: Stock investors shouldn’t try to pick a specific time when it makes sense to get out of the market.

  • ‘Stagflation is here,’ following months of rising prices, BofA analysts say

    Markets are "finally getting concerned about stagflation," they said, though have yet to act upon it after data points to U.S. inflation remaining at a 30-year high.

  • Treasuries’ Pain Seen Deepening Amid Grimmest Year Since 2013

    (Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve is doing its best to avoid the taper tantrum of 2013 as it moves toward curbing its bond buying. Ironically for Treasuries investors, 2021 could turn out to be even worse than eight years ago.Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green

  • Merck COVID-19 pill success slams Moderna shares, shakes up healthcare sector

    Merck shares jumped as much as 12.3% and hit their highest level since February 2020 after data showed the company's pill molnupiravir https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/mercks-covid-19-pill-cuts-risk-death-hospitalization-by-50-study-2021-10-01 could halve the chances of dying or being hospitalized for those most at risk of contracting severe COVID-19. At the same time, shares of vaccine makers such as Moderna Inc, Pfizer Inc and partner BioNTech SE were hit, with some analysts saying the promise of an oral drug that can be taken at home could change the public perception of risks associated with COVID-19. "We see modest perceived headwind to vaccine stocks such as MRNA (Moderna) if the market thinks people will be less afraid of COVID-19 and less inclined to get vaccines, if there is a simple pill that can treat COVID-19," Jefferies analyst Michael Yee said in a client note.

  • Better Semiconductor Stock: ASML vs. Intel

    ASML (NASDAQ: ASML) and Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) are two of the most important semiconductor companies in the world. ASML is the top supplier of photolithography systems, which are used to etch circuit patterns into silicon wafers. Intel is the top producer of CPUs for PCs and data centers.