The coolest mobile games of the month: January 2018 edition

Cutting-edge consoles like the Xbox One, PS4 and Nintendo Switch might score more headlines and pump out flashier games, but when it comes to sheer size, no gaming platform on the planet can compete with the smartphone in your pocket.

With an astonishing 6 billion mobile devices expected to be circulating worldwide by 2020, there’s an exceedingly good chance you have a smart something or other a few yards away from you right now. That also means you have access to the largest – and fastest-growing – segment of the gaming market.

But with hordes of mobile games arriving with little fanfare on a weekly basis, trying to figure out what, exactly, you should be playing on your iPhone or Android device is a daunting task. Still mindlessly crushing candy? Tired of catching ‘em all? Then put your thumbs to good use and try something new.

Here are the 10 coolest mobile games of January 2018:

“The Room: Old Sins ”

‘The Room: Old Sins’ sees you searching through a creepy old house to reveal all of its secrets. More

(iOS |$4.99)

Few iOS releases are as eagerly anticipated as a new “The Room” game, and for good reason: Fireproof Games’ challenging puzzle series is consistently among the platform’s best. Once again, you’ll need patience and an eye for detail as you twist, turn, prod, and pull all kinds of levers and gadgets as you suss out the secrets of a creepy dollhouse mansion. “The Room” series has always been a graphical showpiece, and “Old Sins” is no different: this is a stunningly beautiful game that shines brightest on larger screens.

“Hero Academy 2”

‘Hero Academy’ pairs the collectibility features of games like ‘Hearthstone’ with tactical board game mechanics. More

(iOS, Android | Free)



The iPhone 5 was the freshest phone on the block when mobile gamers first fell for the fast-paced tactical strategy game, “Hero Academy.” A great deal has changed in six years, however, and that’s all reflected in this smart, gorgeous sequel. Now real-time, “Hero Academy 2” takes a cue from “Hearthstone” by tying a collectible card mechanic to its tactical board game vibe. Well worth a look, though you’ll definitely want to play it on something faster than an iPhone 5 this time around.

“Thumper: Pocket Edition”

‘Thumper’ is now on your smartphone. Just make sure you don’t move too much. More

(iOS | $4.99)



One of the best console games of 2016 thumped its way to iOS devices this month, and the result is absolutely unmissable. Players guide a metal-plated scarab down a Lovecraftian rhythm highway, slamming around turns to the beat of unsettling noise rock. The mobile version’s tilt controls aren’t quite as tight as a gamepad, but it’s just as gripping an experience.

“Antihero”

Take down crooks as a crook yourself in ‘Antihero.’ More