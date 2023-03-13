U.S. markets open in 5 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,837.25
    -25.50 (-0.66%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,700.00
    -218.00 (-0.68%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,810.25
    -30.00 (-0.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,762.40
    -25.80 (-1.44%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.79
    -3.89 (-5.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,904.90
    +37.70 (+2.02%)
     

  • Silver

    21.55
    +1.04 (+5.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0718
    +0.0075 (+0.71%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4920
    -0.2030 (-5.49%)
     

  • Vix

    29.50
    +6.89 (+30.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2112
    +0.0077 (+0.64%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.6810
    -2.2810 (-1.69%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    22,549.61
    +1,918.62 (+9.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    511.63
    +57.80 (+12.74%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,574.71
    -173.64 (-2.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,832.96
    -311.01 (-1.11%)
     

Cooling Tower Market is Expected to Hit USD 2.92 Billion by 2030 as a Result of Increasing Demand for Cooling Solutions in Various Industries | Research by SNS Insider

SNS Insider pvt ltd
·5 min read
SNS Insider pvt ltd
SNS Insider pvt ltd

Based on SNS Insider’s research, increasing environmental regulations and the need for sustainable cooling solutions are also driving the demand for cooling towers.

Pune, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per SNS Insider's report, the Cooling Tower Market was valued at USD 1.99 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 2.92 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2030.

Market Overview:

A cooling tower is a specialized type of heat exchanger used to cool hot water by mixing it with cooler air. As the hot water passes through the cooling tower, its temperature gradually decreases, causing a small amount of water to evaporate. With the industrial sector producing more goods each day, the amount of heat generated during manufacturing has also increased. As a result, there is a growing need for effective cooling solutions to prevent equipment from overheating and malfunctioning.

Market Analysis:

The cooling tower market is experiencing significant growth due to several driving factors. One of these factors is the increasing construction of residential and commercial areas in developing countries, which has led to a higher demand for cooling systems. Another major driver of the market is the rising demand for electricity, which has led to the construction of numerous power plants worldwide. With the growing demand for power, the need for effective cooling solutions becomes critical to ensure that these power plants operate efficiently and effectively. As more and more industries are established, the demand for cooling systems to maintain the optimal temperature for various industrial processes is increasing.

Key Company Profiles Listed in this Report Are:

  • SPIG S.p.A

  • Absolute Cooling Tower Services Ltd.

  • ESINDUS S.A (Hamon Group)

  • Paharpur Cooling Towers Limited

  • FANS a.s.

  • LIANG CHI INDUSTRY (THAILAND) CO., LTD.

  • Delta Cooling Towers, Inc.

  • SPX Corporation

  • Cooling Tower Depot, Inc.

  • Superchill Australia Pty Ltd.

Get a Sample Report of Cooling Tower Market@ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/2508

Impact of Recession on Cooling Tower Market Growth

During a recession, businesses may face challenges in securing financing for new cooling tower projects. Financing can become more expensive, and lenders may be more risk-averse, making it harder to obtain loans. This can further hamper the growth of the cooling tower market. However, it is important to note that not all segments of the market are equally affected by a recession. Some industries, such as power generation and HVAC, are considered essential services and may continue to require cooling tower installations and maintenance despite economic downturns.

Key Regional Developments

The cooling tower market is poised for remarkable growth in the Asia Pacific region, fueled by the robust industrialization and escalating need for cooling towers for diverse applications. As the demand for cooling solutions surges, the market is expected to witness a substantial uptick in the region. On the other hand, North America, with the US and Canada at the forefront, held a substantial share of the global market owing to the presence of intelligent buildings, extensive data centers, and leading building automation vendors.

Cooling Tower Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes

Details

Market Size in 2022

US$ 1.99 Bn

Market Size by 2030

US$ 2.92 Bn

CAGR

CAGR of 4.9% From 2023 to 2030

Base Year

2022

Forecast Period

2023-2030

Historical Data

2020-2021

Key Market Segments

• By Product (Evaporative/Wet, Dry, Hybrid)
• By Application (Chemicals & Fertilizers, Oil & Gas, Power Generation, HVACR)

Key Regional Coverage

North America (USA, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, South Korea, China, India, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), The Middle East & Africa (Israel, UAE, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Do you have any specific queries related to this research? Ask your query@ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/2508

Key Takeaway from Cooling Tower Market Study

  • The HVAC system has accounted for the largest share in market. In modern times, HVAC systems have become an essential part of commercial, residential, and industrial buildings.

  • The market is witnessing a significant contribution from the power generation segment, which holds the largest share in the industry. Governments and private organizations alike are investing heavily in the development of new power plants, particularly in emerging economies.

Recent Developments Related to Cooling Tower Market

  • Delta Cooling Towers has announced its plans to expand its operations in Barbour County, with a significant investment of $6.7 million. The move comes as a part of the company's commitment to enhancing its manufacturing capabilities and meeting the growing demand for cooling towers. The expansion will enable the company to better serve its customers and strengthen its position as a leading manufacturer of cooling towers.

  • Amazon, the e-commerce giant, has recently stepped into the CPU cooling market with a new product - the Basic RGB Cooling Tower. This product is designed to offer efficient cooling to CPUs while also adding a bit of flair with its RGB lighting. In terms of performance, the Basic RGB Cooling Tower is a competent cooler that performs well under heavy loads. It is easy to install and comes with all the necessary mounting hardware and thermal paste, making the installation process hassle-free.

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Market Dynamics

4. Impact Analysis

5. Value Chain Analysis

6. Porter’s 5 Forces Model

7. PEST Analysis

8. Global Cooling Tower Market Segmentation, By Product

9. Global Cooling Tower Market Segmentation, By Application

10. Global Cooling Tower Market, By Region/ Country

11. Company Profiles

12. Competitive Landscape

13. Conclusion

Buy Single-User PDF of Cooling Tower Market Report@ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/2508

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

Access Full Report Details@ https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/cooling-tower-market-2508 

CONTACT: Contact Us: Akash Anand – Head of Business Development & Strategy info@snsinsider.com Phone: +1-415-230-0044 (US)


Recommended Stories

  • Charles Schwab moves to reassure investors it has plenty of liquidity and business is performing ‘exceptionally well’

    Charles Schwab Corp. (SCHW) moved Monday to reassure investors that it has plenty of liquidity and does not need to sell any of its held-to-maturity securities over unrealized losses. Chief Financial Officer Peter Crawford said the business is performing “exceptionally well” and that it expects first-quarter revenue to grow 10% from a year ago. The company’s approach to managing its assets is different to traditional banks, he said.

  • Fill 'er up: This Texas gas station went viral over job postings offering up to $225K a year (plus benefits and vacation). 3 ways to make your own juicy compensation package

    What's in your tank?

  • Tesla Price Cuts Trigger Desperate Fight For Survival In China's EV Market

    Tesla price cuts have ignited a China EV price war, as market leaders, startups and foreign automakers fight for sales. Here's what's ahead.

  • Disney park price hikes 'too aggressive,' CEO Bob Iger admits

    Walt Disney Company's theme park pricing may have increased too aggressively, CEO Bob Iger said Thursday, in a speech at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference.

  • 10 Biggest Silver Mining Companies

    With Industrias Penoles leading the pack, these are the 10 biggest silver mining companies by 12-month trailing revenue.

  • Pros and Cons of Rolling Your Pension Into a Roth IRA

    What are the advantages and disadvantages of taking your defined-benefit plan pension as a lump sum and rolling it over into a Roth IRA?

  • How to Make Early Retirement a Reality

    It's no secret that Americans are drastically underprepared when it comes to retirement. In 2021, approximately 25% of non-retired Americans did not have any retirement savings. While some workers are struggling to fund their 401(k) or IRA, others are getting prepped to leave their 9-to-5 gig behind well before their 65th birthday rolls around.

  • 10 Biggest & Most Valuable Companies in the World

    With Walmart leading the pack, these are the 10 biggest companies in the world as measured by 12-month trailing revenue.

  • Crypto Is Being De-Banked. What It Means for Bitcoin and the Industry.

    The closure of Signature Bank effectively shut off one of the last easy options for crypto firms to stay connected to the traditional finance system.

  • One Day, Your Roth IRA Gains Will Equal the Annual Contribution

    The investments held in a Roth individual retirement account (Roth IRA) determine the return, not the interest rate. When you save for retirement in your Roth account, it’s important that you work toward a specific investment goal rather than just maximizing your yearly contributions to minimize your tax bill. If you have not yet determined an investment goal, here is a formula for estimating how much you’ll need in your nest egg to fund the retirement lifestyle that you want.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge.

  • 'Our Capital Remains Strong': First Republic Bank Tries to Reassure After SVB Collapse

    The regional bank was keen to send a reassuring message to investors and clients, as speculation about contagion from the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank is rife.

  • Crypto Scours the Globe for Banks to Replace Collapsed US Lenders

    (Bloomberg) -- Crypto hedge fund executive Marco Lim spent Monday racing to open bank accounts in Hong Kong after the sudden collapse of three US lenders.Most Read from BloombergFDIC Auction for Failed SVB Underway, Final Bids Due SundayFed’s New Backstop Shields Banks From $300 Billion of LossesTreasuries Surge as Traders Recalibrate Rate Bets: Markets WrapSignature Seized by Regulators as Pain Spreads From SVB’s FallUS Discusses Fund to Backstop Deposits If More Banks FailThe hedge fund, MaiCa

  • Opinion: Who profits from Southern California's high gas bills? The problem is we don't know

    California's natural gas and gasoline are both traded on opaque wholesale markets. The Legislature and FERC should make them more transparent to deter gouging.

  • Saudi Arabia Unveils New Airline Amid Jet Talks With Boeing

    Riyadh Air is the latest Mideast carrier trying to use its geographic position between Europe and Asia to attract fliers.

  • 'Very Lucky' Solo Miner Solves Bitcoin Block for $148K Reward

    The Bitcoin miner’s hash rate represented around 0.002% of the network’s total computational power.

  • SVB Collapse: Vox Media, Etsy Hit by Bank Shutdown

    Countless companies and investors have disclosed that they had accounts at Silicon Valley Bank, the failed financial institution that was shuttered by a regulator. Legendary investor and entrepreneur Mark Cuban says he has an exposure between $8 million and $10 million to the California bank that was closed after a massive run on the bank. Numerous non-tech companies were also affected when the FDIC took over Silicon Valley Bank on March 10 after a run on its deposits after losing $1.8 billion on bond investments and failing to attract new capital to shore up its liquidity.

  • CNH Industrial buys Augmenta to boost crop treatment accuracy

    Italian-American vehicle maker CNH Industrial has acquired U.S. company Augmenta, valuing its strategic partner at $110 million, in a bid to help farmers harness technology to increase the effectiveness of crop spraying. The deal is aimed at speeding up development of Augmenta's technologies based on sensor-detected data during the spraying process, CNH said in a statement. Augmenta's work in this area also includes the development of a multispectral camera and software that monitors a machine's operating environment and acts directly via the machine, it added.

  • Volkswagen: no rush to decide on new European battery plants

    WOLFSBURG (Reuters) -Volkswagen's battery needs are covered until 2028 by its three confirmed factories in Europe - the Salzgitter plant in Germany, Northvolt's plant in Sweden and a planned plant in Valencia, board member Thomas Schmall said on Monday. The carmaker is still targeting 240 gigawatt hours of battery cell production capacity in Europe but could do this with fewer than the originally planned six plants, Schmall said. The executive said he expects demand for between 60 and 100 gigawatt hours of capacity in North America, but did not give details on how much of this capacity will be provided by Volkswagen-owned plants.

  • Union says Lyondell misled it about possible Houston refinery buyers -letter

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -The United Steelworkers union (USW) said in a letter to members it was misled by Lyondell Basell Industries about possible buyers for the company’s Houston refinery, which the company has set for permanent closure late this year. “The International Union has been approached by buyers who say not only are they willing to buy the refinery at a fair market price but have been trying to do so since before the closure notice,” the USW said in a letter seen by Reuters on Saturday. The letter was sent on Friday to members who work at the Lyondell refinery.