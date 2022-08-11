U.S. markets open in 7 hours 55 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,220.50
    +10.50 (+0.25%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,346.00
    +86.00 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,441.25
    +49.25 (+0.37%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,975.00
    +5.50 (+0.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.57
    -0.36 (-0.39%)
     

  • Gold

    1,787.80
    -7.80 (-0.43%)
     

  • Silver

    20.42
    -0.32 (-1.55%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0282
    -0.0020 (-0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7860
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.74
    -2.03 (-9.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2190
    -0.0028 (-0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.1320
    +0.2590 (+0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,547.96
    +1,597.54 (+6.96%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    578.78
    +47.56 (+8.95%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,507.11
    +18.96 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,819.33
    -180.63 (-0.65%)
     

Coop Pank AS results for July 2022

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Coop Pank AS
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • CPA1T.TL
Coop Pank AS
Coop Pank AS

Coop Pank’s financial results in July 2022:

  • In July, number of the bank's clients increased by 2400 and number of active clients increased by 900. By the end of the month number of clients reached 133,100 and number of active clients reached 59,600. Over the year, customer base has grown by 23%.

  • Volume of the bank's customer deposits increased by 47 million euros, reaching 1.30 billion euros by the end of month. Deposits of corporate customers increased by 26 million and deposits of private customers increased by 2 million euros. The volume of deposits attracted from international platforms increased by 19 million euros. Over the year, volume of bank deposits has grown by 45%.

  • The bank's loan portfolio increased by 33 million euros over the month and reached 1.16 billion euros by the end of month. Business loans increased by 17 million euros,
    home loans increased by 11 million euros, leasing by 2 million euros and consumer financing by 2 million euros. Over the year, loan portfolio has grown by 47%.

  • Compared to the first seven months of last year, the bank's net operating income has increased by 32% and expenses by 22% during the same period this year.

  • The bank earned net profit of 1.9 million euros in July. In the first seven months of the year, the bank earned a net profit of 10 million euros, that is 39% more than in the same period last year.

  • In July, Coop Pank's return on equity was 18.8% and the cost-income ratio was 53.4%.

Comment by Margus Rink, Chairman of the Management Board of Coop Pank:

"Despite the active holiday month, in July business volumes and net operating income of Coop Pank grew rapidly, while expenses remained under control. This enabled us to earn a record-breaking 1.9 million euros net profit in one month for the second time this year.

Coop Pank’s strong performance indicators have been achieved due to the fact, that more and more Estonians prefer a domestic bank that invests its profits in Estonia and in improving the lives of Estonian people. We have said this before, and we confirm once again that Estonia is Coop Pank's home market, and we are here for people and the businesses in both good and difficult times.”

Coop Pank’s financial reports are available at: https://www.cooppank.ee/en/financial-reports

Coop Pank, based on Estonian capital, is one of the five universal banks operating in Estonia. The number of clients using Coop Pank for their daily banking reached 133,100. Coop Pank aims to put the synergy generated by the interaction of retail business and banking to good use and to bring everyday banking services closer to people’s homes. The strategic shareholder of the bank is the domestic retail chain Coop Eesti, comprising of 330 stores.

Additional information:
Paavo Truu
CFO
Phone: +372 5160 231
E-mail: paavo.truu@cooppank.ee


Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Bullish Transurban Group (ASX:TCL) insiders filled their treasuries with AU$1.4m worth of stock over last year

    When a single insider purchases stock, it is typically not a major deal. However, when multiple insiders purchase...

  • Woman says she applied to 76 jobs and received no responses to interview: ‘It’s all a scam’

    “Y’all cannot tell me that companies are struggling when you’re not hiring anyone,” she said

  • World’s Least-Loved Megabank Loses Last Analyst Buy Rating

    (Bloomberg) -- Commonwealth Bank of Australia, the world’s least popular megabank among analysts, has lost its last remaining bull.Most Read from BloombergMusk Sells Another $6.9 Billion of Tesla Ahead of Twitter TrialDozens in China Infected With New ‘Langya’ Virus Carried by ShrewsUS Inflation Runs Cooler Than Forecast, Easing Pressure on FedRussia Is Scouring the Globe for Weapons to Use Against UkraineUK Plans for Blackouts in January in Emergency Energy PlanThe country’s biggest lender, whi

  • Fed's Mary Daly says it's too early to 'declare victory' over inflation - FT

    Daly's remarks comes as U.S. consumer prices remained unchanged in July due to a sharp drop in the cost of gasoline, delivering the first notable sign of relief for weary Americans who have watched inflation climb over the past two years. In an interview with the Financial Times, Daly did not rule out a third consecutive 0.75% point interest rate rise at the central bank's next policy meeting in September, however, she said that a half-percentage point rate rise was her “baseline”. "There's good news on the month-to-month data that consumers and business are getting some relief, but inflation remains far too high and not near our price stability goal," the newspaper quoted Daly as saying during the interview conducted on Wednesday.

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Jim Cramer About These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    The last few years saw the markets go crazy. Between the COVID lockdowns and market crash, the rebound recovery, last year’s sustained bull run, and this year’s devastating first half that saw the bull turn into a bear. But in all of that, there have been stocks that have outperformed the market. These winning stocks have attracted attention from Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program. Among other things, Cramer has been following stocks which won big during the COVID cris

  • Disney stock pops amid earnings beat and streaming subscriber growth

    Yahoo Finance reporter Allie Canal breaks down Disney's latest earnings results and how it's moving shares to the upside.

  • Meta’s Susan Li will join a growing group of Fortune 500 CFOs under 40

    The average age of a Fortune 500 CFO is 53, but a group of leaders became finance chiefs before their 40th birthday.

  • Top 10 Gainers on Wednesday

    In this article, we will take a look at the top 10 gainers on Wednesday. If you want to see some more stocks moving higher today, go directly to Top 5 Gainers on Wednesday. Notable stocks from the tech and industrials sectors, including The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD), Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) and Plug Power […]

  • Mocked by Everyone, Stock Rally Sits at Cusp of a Chart Landmark

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s doomed, it’s a bear-market rally, a rebound that won’t last. All the mud thrown at equities over the last month may well turn out to be true. But it’s getting harder to brush aside the recovery in the S&P 500 as it hovers at a widely watched landmark in charts.Most Read from BloombergMusk Sells Another $6.9 Billion of Tesla Ahead of Twitter TrialDozens in China Infected With New ‘Langya’ Virus Carried by ShrewsUS Inflation Runs Cooler Than Forecast, Easing Pressure on FedRuss

  • Four REITS That Pay Monthly Dividends

    One of the big advantages of owning certain real estate investment trusts (REITs) over common stock is this: Some pay dividends monthly. Stocks pay dividends quarterly, which is nice, but monthly sounds better to more than a few investors. With that in mind, here are five REITs paying the monthly dividends. 1. Agree Realty Corp. (NYSE: ADC) pays a 3.61% annualized dividend and trades on the New York Stock Exchange with an average daily volume of 815,000 shares. The monthly dividend payment is $0

  • What Awaits ZIM Integrated Shipping (ZIM) in Q2 Earnings?

    High fuel costs might have hurt the Q2 bottom-line performance of ZIM Integrated Shipping (ZIM).

  • Pan American Silver (PAAS) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates

    Pan American Silver (PAAS) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -121.43% and 16.21%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Grocery prices in July had largest price increase since 1979 — with one food staple rising by 38% on the year

    The rise in the cost of living cooled in July, but not for grocery prices. The price of consumer goods and services was steady in July from the previous month, as the Labor Department said Wednesday. In July, the inflation rate compared to a year ago was 8.5%, lower than 9.1% in June, a 41-year record, helped by lower prices in energy.

  • Dutch Bros 2Q Revenue Jumps 44%; Raises Forecast

    By Exec Edge Editorial Staff Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE: BROS) coffee chain reported a sharp increase in revenue in the second quarter and raised its revenue guidance for the full year. Revenue rose 44% at $186.4 million in the quarter from a year earlier, the company said in a statement. Total revenue for the […]

  • Plug stock powers up amid the latest green energy bill

    Yahoo Finance Live check out Plug's stock amid its earnings miss.

  • Not cars. Not smart phones. Not data centers. This is GlobalFoundries' fastest-growing market this year

    "Demand continues to outpace our ability to supply by about 10%," says GlobalFoundries chief executive Tom Caulfield.

  • Nvidia: Despite Gaming Weakness, Risk-Reward Attractive Right Now, Says Top Analyst

    Anyone still expecting Nvidia (NVDA) to deliver a beat-and-raise quarterly report got a rude awakening on Monday. The chip giant released preliminary financial results for its fiscal second quarter (F2Q23 – July quarter) and got a thumbs down from the Street. Nvidia now sees Q2 revenue hitting $6.7 billion, an increase from the $6.5 billion delivered in the same period a year ago, but some distance below its previous outlook for $8.1 billion – and what the Street was expecting. The company is se

  • This Analyst is Bullish on 8 Auto Stocks for the Rest of 2022

    In this article, we’ll discuss the 8 auto stocks analyst Itay Michaeli at Citi has a bullish stance on. If you want to skip our discussion on the automotive industry outlook, go directly to This Analyst is Bullish on 4 Auto Stocks for the Rest of 2022. In a research note issued on August 2, […]

  • Tesla Announces 3-For-1 Stock Split Date: Is Now The Time To Buy?

    Tesla, Amazon, Google-parent Alphabet, GameStop and Shopify have announced or carried out stock splits in 2022. So what is a stock split and how does it affect your investment?

  • Don’t be fooled by a drop in U.S. headline inflation. Markets will be attuned to another figure on Wednesday.

    The core CPI reading, or measure which strips out volatile food and energy costs, could have the propensity to jolt markets after Wednesday's release.