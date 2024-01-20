Has The Cooper Companies, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:COO) Impressive Stock Performance Got Anything to Do With Its Fundamentals?

Most readers would already be aware that Cooper Companies' (NASDAQ:COO) stock increased significantly by 19% over the past three months. Given that stock prices are usually aligned with a company's financial performance in the long-term, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely to see if they had a hand to play in the recent price move. Specifically, we decided to study Cooper Companies' ROE in this article.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Cooper Companies is:

3.9% = US$294m ÷ US$7.6b (Based on the trailing twelve months to October 2023).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.04 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Cooper Companies' Earnings Growth And 3.9% ROE

It is hard to argue that Cooper Companies' ROE is much good in and of itself. Not just that, even compared to the industry average of 9.5%, the company's ROE is entirely unremarkable. Although, we can see that Cooper Companies saw a modest net income growth of 5.6% over the past five years. We believe that there might be other aspects that are positively influencing the company's earnings growth. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place.

We then compared Cooper Companies' net income growth with the industry and found that the company's growth figure is lower than the average industry growth rate of 9.1% in the same 5-year period, which is a bit concerning.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is COO fairly valued? This infographic on the company's intrinsic value has everything you need to know.

Is Cooper Companies Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Cooper Companies' three-year median payout ratio to shareholders is 0.7% (implying that it retains 99% of its income), which is on the lower side, so it seems like the management is reinvesting profits heavily to grow its business.

Besides, Cooper Companies has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company is expected to drop to 0.3% over the next three years. The fact that the company's ROE is expected to rise to 9.4% over the same period is explained by the drop in the payout ratio.

Conclusion

In total, it does look like Cooper Companies has some positive aspects to its business. Namely, its respectable earnings growth, which it achieved due to it retaining most of its profits. However, given the low ROE, investors may not be benefitting from all that reinvestment after all. That being so, the latest analyst forecasts show that the company will continue to see an expansion in its earnings. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.