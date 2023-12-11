Cooper Companies' (NASDAQ:COO) investors will be pleased with their decent 37% return over the last five years

The main point of investing for the long term is to make money. Furthermore, you'd generally like to see the share price rise faster than the market. But The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO) has fallen short of that second goal, with a share price rise of 37% over five years, which is below the market return. Over the last twelve months the stock price has risen a very respectable 6.6%.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Over half a decade, Cooper Companies managed to grow its earnings per share at 16% a year. The EPS growth is more impressive than the yearly share price gain of 7% over the same period. So one could conclude that the broader market has become more cautious towards the stock. Of course, with a P/E ratio of 56.39, the market remains optimistic.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

A Different Perspective

Cooper Companies provided a TSR of 6.7% over the last twelve months. But that return falls short of the market. The silver lining is that the gain was actually better than the average annual return of 7% per year over five year. It is possible that returns will improve along with the business fundamentals. If you would like to research Cooper Companies in more detail then you might want to take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in the company.

