Cooper Housing Institute Awards $100,000 Grant to South County Outreach

·3 min read

Grant provides rental and utility assistance due to the COVID-19 housing crisis

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cooper Housing Institute, a nonprofit organization that supports research and programs that address housing affordability and homelessness in the United States, announced today that it has awarded South County Outreach (SCO) a $100,000 grant to enhance SCO's continued effort to prevent homelessness in Orange County in connection with its local, county and state partners focused on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cooper Housing Institute Logo (PRNewsfoto/Cooper Housing Institute)
Cooper Housing Institute Logo (PRNewsfoto/Cooper Housing Institute)

"The COVID-19 pandemic has added further strain to the nationwide housing crisis and is pushing more Americans into homelessness," said Cooper Housing Institute's Co-Founder, Wilfred Cooper Jr. "Now more than ever we must support groups like South County Outreach and their important efforts to mitigate the growing threat of homelessness as they assist those most in need and most at-risk."

South County Outreach is an Irvine-based nonprofit corporation whose mission is to prevent hunger and homelessness in Orange County, California. For more than 30 years they have sponsored programs to prevent homelessness and provide rental, utility and food assistance to at-risk residents. South County Outreach owns 17 condominiums that provide affordable housing, and offers the financial assistance required for rehousing families facing imminent homelessness. The organization distributes more than 700,000 pounds of food per year. They are dedicated to helping not only the homeless, but the underemployed, unemployed, seniors, veterans, and other at-risk Orange County residents.

"At South County Outreach we want to create a community where everybody has a place to call home," said SCO's President and Chief Executive Officer, LaVal Brewer. "The COVID-19 pandemic has led to greater need for the types of services provided by South County Outreach, and this generous grant from the Cooper Housing Institute provides vital financial assistance that will help us continue to pursue our mission to prevent hunger and homelessness throughout Orange County."

About Cooper Housing Institute
The Cooper Housing Institute is a private 501(c)(3) foundation founded in 2018 by the Cooper family. They have spent the past 50 years bringing awareness to the nation's housing challenge. The foundation strives to make housing a priority in the United States by supporting research and programs that address housing affordability and homelessness. The organization supports research that focuses on the causes behind the shortage of affordable housing and chronic homelessness across the nation, and aims to focus on objective, fact-driven research that brings often divergent groups together to embrace common sense solutions. The Cooper Housing Institute was formed by Will N. Cooper Sr. and Will N. Cooper Jr., leaders of Irvine, California-based WNC, a leading provider of investment, asset management and development services in the affordable housing industry. To learn more, visit https://cooperhousinginstitute.org/.

Contact: Julie Leber
Spotlight Marketing Communications
949-427-1391
julie@spotlightmarcom.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cooper-housing-institute-awards-100-000-grant-to-south-county-outreach-301464156.html

SOURCE Cooper Housing Institute

