U.S. markets close in 6 hours 7 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,822.09
    -22.73 (-0.59%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,129.22
    -74.71 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,373.29
    -124.57 (-1.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,753.03
    -7.90 (-0.45%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.22
    +0.66 (+0.83%)
     

  • Gold

    1,816.70
    +12.50 (+0.69%)
     

  • Silver

    24.19
    +0.27 (+1.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0630
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8030
    +0.0520 (+1.39%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2026
    -0.0039 (-0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.4180
    +0.5580 (+0.42%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,775.30
    -67.89 (-0.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    387.42
    -3.26 (-0.83%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,473.01
    +3.73 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,447.87
    +42.00 (+0.16%)
     

Cooper Lapman to Join The Colony Group, Expanding Colony's Substantial Boston Presence in its Second Strategic Transaction Announced in 2022

·3 min read

BOSTON, Dec. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Colony Group, an independent, national wealth and business management firm with approximately $19 billion in assets under management as of October 31, 2022, announced today a definitive agreement under which Cooper Lapman Financial, LLC ("Cooper Lapman"), a registered investment adviser based in Boston, MA, will join The Colony Group, LLC ("Colony"). The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2023, subject to customary closing conditions.

Founded in 2009, Cooper Lapman works with high-net-worth individuals and families. Led by Miriam "Mimmy" Cooper and Mark Lapman, the firm delivers broad wealth management services and investment expertise, creating individualized portfolios for clients. Cooper Lapman will expand Colony's substantial Boston presence through the addition of a talented team of experienced advisors.

"Mimmy and Mark have built an impressive firm and, after many years of collaboration, we are delighted that they will be joining Colony," said Michael Nathanson, Chair and CEO of Colony. "They have a strong base in Boston as a result of their close, long-standing client relationships and an impressive advisory team. We are looking forward to our combined business making each firm better than before."

Colony will offer Cooper Lapman's clients enhanced support and access to a broader range of wealth management services, while also allowing the Cooper Lapman team to leverage Colony's operational infrastructure and its comprehensive service offering and investment capabilities.

"The Colony Group is a well-respected and client-focused firm with considerable resources that will support us as we work with our clients," said Mimmy Cooper. "By joining The Colony Group, our team will be able to dedicate more time to focusing on the most important aspects of our jobs, including planning, client service, and investments."

Mimmy and Mark will join Colony as Senior Wealth Advisors and will be joined by their valued colleagues, Lauren Ledger and Trey Tremblay.

"For well over a decade, we have built relationships with clients that include multiple generations of families," said Mark Lapman. "Our combination with The Colony Group positions our team to service our clients for many more years to come."

About The Colony Group, LLC 

The Colony Group, LLC ("Colony") is an independent investment advisory firm registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") with offices in California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, and Virginia. Registration does not imply that the SEC has endorsed or approved the qualifications of Colony or its representatives. With origins dating back to 1986, Colony provides individuals and families, executives, business owners, entrepreneurs, athletes and entertainers, institutions, and non-profit organizations with deep expertise that goes beyond investment management and can encompass tax, estate, retirement and philanthropic planning, asset allocation and sustainable investing solutions, family office services, business management services, divorce and dispute resolution services, and life-enrichment services through Curated by Colony™. For more information, please visit www.thecolonygroup.com and follow Colony on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain forward-looking statements that reflect Colony's current views with respect to certain current and future events. These forward-looking statements are, and will be, subject to many risks, uncertainties and factors relating to Colony's operations and business environment which may cause future events to be materially different from these forward-looking statements or anything implied therein. Any forward-looking statements in this release are based upon information available to Colony on the date of this release. Colony does not undertake to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements even if experience or future changes make it clear that any statements expressed or implied therein will not be realized. Additional information on risk factors that could affect Colony may be found in the filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission made by Focus Financial Partners Inc. (of which Colony is a partner firm).

CONTACT: 
Morgan McGinnis
Prosek Partners
mmcginnis@prosek.com 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cooper-lapman-to-join-the-colony-group-expanding-colonys-substantial-boston-presence-in-its-second-strategic-transaction-announced-in-2022-301710254.html

SOURCE The Colony Group

Recommended Stories

  • Why Tesla, Nio Stocks Can't Seem to Stop Falling

    Even with broader markets looking to get a boost, worries about China's electric vehicle market persist.

  • Buy shares of only the strongest companies to make money in 2023, including ‘the kings of cash flow,’ says this five-star fund manager

    The worst may be over for the stock market for this cycle, but many economists see more pain ahead for 2023, including a possible recession that will create poor financial-performance comparisons for companies and send stock prices even lower. Greg Adams, director of quantitative and risk management at fund manager Alger, recommends that investors focus on companies with solid balance sheets and strong cash flow to endure tough times. Alger is based in New York and has $26 billion in assets under management.

  • Should You Sell Apple (AAPL) Now?

    TimesSquare Capital Management, an equity investment management company, released its “U.S. Concentrated Growth Strategy” third-quarter investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, the strategy returned -0.72% (net), compared to a -3.37% return for the Russell 3000 Growth Index. The energy sector remained relatively strong in the quarter […]

  • What the Latest Updates Mean for AMD and Nvidia Stock Investors

    Today's video focuses on Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and recent updates that semiconductor investors should be aware of for the next few weeks. Unfortunately, the consumer market continues to bring numerous headwinds for these chip giants.

  • 2 Stocks Down 80% That Could Soar in 2023

    Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) and DigitalOcean (NYSE: DOCN) have fallen 84% and 80% from their respective all-time highs and may never return to those highs. What do Palantir and DigitalOcean do? Both companies focus on the direction the business world is moving in, with Palantir having a robust artificial-intelligence-fueled data analysis platform and DigitalOcean providing cloud computing infrastructure to small businesses and individuals.

  • My Top Beaten-Down EV Stock to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    EV stocks crumbled as companies were forced to rethink their production and growth plans. Tesla may still be a much larger EV player overall in China, but Nio has a strong foothold in the premium market, and most of its recent moves and plans are aimed at beating out its arch-rival in the years to come.

  • "Bond King" Bill Gross Is Buying Annaly Capital Management and AGNC. Should Investors Follow Suit?

    These two mortgage real estate investment trusts struggled this year, resulting in high annual dividend yields.

  • Dow Jones Reverses Lower After Housing Data; Tesla Plunges On Reduced Production Schedule In China

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average turned lower after economic data. Tesla dived on a report that the EV giant will run a reduced production schedule at its Shanghai plant in January.

  • Got $1,000? 5 Sensational Stocks to Buy to Start 2023 With a Bang

    The ageless Dow Jones Industrial Average, broad-based S&P 500, and growth-dependent Nasdaq Composite, have tumbled as much as 22%, 28%, and 38%, respectively, from their all-time highs. For those of you keeping score at home, it means all three indexes are, or were at one point, in a bear market. Since every bear market throughout history has eventually been recouped (and then some) by a bull market rally, the 2022 bear market represents the ideal time for long-term investors to pounce.

  • Should You Sell Disney Stock Before the End of 2022?

    Shares of the Magic Kingdom have recently sunk below where they were in early 2020 (when theme parks were completely closed down) and sit at similar levels as in late 2014 (after Disney acquired Lucasfilm but before new Star Wars movies began coming out). Returning CEO Bob Iger is taking back the reins of a pumpkin past midnight. Surely it's time to sell Disney, right?

  • Is ChargePoint Stock a Buy?

    Rising electric vehicle sales are unsurprisingly creating a lot of demand for EV charging stations in the U.S. and abroad, and that's making investors take a closer look at EV charging companies, including ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT). ChargePoint sells the hardware and software for charging stations. The company has a lot of businesses as customers, which pay to have the charging stations installed for customers or employees.

  • Here’s What a $1 Million Retirement Looks Like in America

    Once a symbol of extravagant wealth, $1 million is now the retirement-savings goal for millions of Americans. For retirees able to accumulate $1 million in savings, the funds translate into inflation-adjusted income of $40,000 in the first year of a three-decade retirement using the 4% spending rule. With the addition of the average annual Social Security payment for retirees of about $20,000, a $1 million nest egg can replace about 85% of a $70,000 median household income.

  • Beat the Market the Zacks Way: Boeing, General Electric, AmerisourceBergen, Kimberly-Clark in Focus

    Our time-tested methodologies were at work to help investors navigate the market well last week. Here are some of our key performance data from the past three months.

  • 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in 2023 and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    The fintech space is home to some fast-paced, amazing companies -- but they won't all be winners.

  • If You'd Invested $3,000 in Rivian Automotive in 2021, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) was one of the hottest IPOs of 2021. The maker of electric trucks, SUVs, and vans went public at $78 a share in November 2021, and it generated a lot of buzz because its top investors were Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F). Rivian had also started mass-producing its electric vehicles (EVs) ahead of its IPO, which made it seem more reliable than other pre-production EV makers that went public by merging with special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs).

  • These 6 Stocks Are Why Warren Buffett Beat the Market In 2022

    Many, if not most, investors, have seen their portfolios sink as well in 2022 -- but not Warren Buffett. Most of Buffett's personal fortune is invested in Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B). Although there are still a few days left in December, Berkshire looks to be in great shape to deliver a positive, albeit small, annual gain.

  • 5 Ultra-Popular Stocks I'd Sell Right Now

    The bond market may end up logging its worst year ever, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite all entered bear markets at one point or another in 2022. Although bear markets have historically represented the ideal time for opportunistic investors to do some shopping, it's important to recognize that not every perceived discount will prove to be a bargain. The first stock I believe investors would be wise to pare down or outright sell right now is electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA).

  • Stock Market Sell-Off: Is Altria Stock a Buy?

    One such stalwart was Altria (NYSE: MO), the largest tobacco company in the United States. Altria's flagship brand Marlboro controls more than 40% of the U.S. cigarette market. Altria counters all that pressure by raising its prices, cutting costs, and repurchasing its shares to boost its earnings per share (EPS), so it can usually grow its EPS every year even as its sales growth remains sluggish.

  • 2 Top Warren Buffett Stocks Down 54% and 55% to Buy Before the Next Bull Market

    These growth stocks have been hammered by high inflation, but that creates a good buying opportunity for investors.

  • Tesla Suspends Production in a Key Market

    It's been a nightmarish year-end for Tesla. It is the complete opposite of what its charismatic and visionary CEO, Elon Musk, promised in October. Tesla stock lost nearly 37% of its value in December alone, representing around $226 billion drop in market capitalization.