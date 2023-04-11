Cooper Metals boosts copper-gold prospectivity at Ardmore
Cooper Metals Ltd (ASX:CPM) MD Ian Warland tells Proactive the company has enhanced the copper-gold prospectivity of Ardmore tenement within the Mt Isa East Copper-Gold Project in northwest Queensland through an induced polarisation survey and rock chip sampling that delivered assays up to 14.9 g/t gold and 22.4% copper. The IP survey identified a significant chargeability zone broadly coincident with copper-gold mineralised shear zones recently defined by mapping and rock chip sampling.
