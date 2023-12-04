Cooper-Standard Holdings' (NYSE:CPS) investors will be pleased with their splendid 181% return over the last year

Unfortunately, investing is risky - companies can and do go bankrupt. But if you pick the right business to buy shares in, you can make more than you can lose. For example, the Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) share price had more than doubled in just one year - up 181%. On top of that, the share price is up 20% in about a quarter. Zooming out, the stock is actually down 54% in the last three years.

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 1 year and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

Cooper-Standard Holdings isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last year Cooper-Standard Holdings saw its revenue grow by 13%. That's not a very high growth rate considering it doesn't make profits. So we wouldn't have expected the share price to rise by 181%. The business will need a lot more growth to justify that increase. We're not so sure that revenue growth is driving the market optimism about the stock.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

This free interactive report on Cooper-Standard Holdings' balance sheet strength is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Cooper-Standard Holdings has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 181% in the last twelve months. Notably the five-year annualised TSR loss of 12% per year compares very unfavourably with the recent share price performance. We generally put more weight on the long term performance over the short term, but the recent improvement could hint at a (positive) inflection point within the business. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with Cooper-Standard Holdings (at least 2 which are a bit concerning) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

