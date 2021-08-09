U.S. markets close in 5 hours 42 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,426.29
    -10.23 (-0.23%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,059.44
    -149.07 (-0.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,841.52
    +5.76 (+0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,238.63
    -9.13 (-0.41%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.00
    -2.28 (-3.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,738.10
    -25.00 (-1.42%)
     

  • Silver

    23.71
    -0.62 (-2.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1758
    -0.0010 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2850
    -0.0050 (-0.39%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3861
    -0.0012 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.1340
    -0.0990 (-0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,000.61
    +1,416.96 (+3.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,123.45
    +64.12 (+6.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,122.60
    -0.35 (-0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,820.04
    +91.94 (+0.33%)
     

Cooperative of American Physicians Names Margaret Martin as Vice President, Risk Management & Patient Safety

Cooperative of American Physicians, Inc.
·3 min read

Healthcare risk management executive brings 25 years of industry expertise with combined nursing and legal education to help CAP physician members reduce risk in their medical practices

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Cooperative of American Physicians, Inc. (CAP) today announced the appointment of Margaret A. Martin, RN, JD as its new Vice President, Risk Management & Patient Safety. Ms. Martin will be responsible for leading CAP’s Risk Management & Patient Safety team and delivering risk management and patient safety education and services to CAP’s 12,000 physician members and their practices, as well as the medical groups, hospitals, and facilities served by CAPAssurance, a Risk Purchasing Group, covering an additional 3,000 physicians.

Ms. Martin brings with her extensive hospital administration, consulting, claims, insurance, and litigation experience in a variety of settings, along with demonstrated expertise in evaluating clients’ risk exposure and providing advice on mitigation strategies while promoting optimal patient outcomes.

She served most recently as Director, Quality Services for AHMC Anaheim Regional Medical Center, where she managed the performance improvement, risk management, patient safety, and regulatory and accreditation functions for this 223-bed acute care community hospital.

“Margaret’s background combining deep risk management, administration, medical, and legal experience is well-suited for her role as CAP’s chief RMPS executive,” notes CAP CEO Sarah E. Scher, JD. She adds, “Margaret’s focus on protecting patients and providers from physical, emotional, professional, and financial harm matches perfectly with our mission at CAP.”

Prior to AHMC Anaheim Regional, Ms. Martin held executive risk management positions with Provena St. Joseph Medical Center in Joliet, Illinois and Cook County Hospital in Chicago. Earlier in her career, Ms. Martin provided risk management and claims consulting services to the Illinois Health and Hospitals Association, operated a solo law practice, and worked as a registered nurse at St. Joseph Hospital in Chicago.

Ms. Martin will report to CAP Chief Operating Officer Hammon P. Acuna. “Margaret has a proven track record of achieving improvements in performance, risk management, patient safety, and patient outcomes. She is uniquely qualified to provide guidance to physicians, medical staff, hospitals, and facilities that are protected by CAP’s Mutual Protection Trust and CAPAssurance,” said Mr. Acuna.

About the Cooperative of American Physicians, Inc.

The Cooperative of American Physicians, Inc. (CAP), established in 1975, offers medical professional liability protection to some 12,000 of California's finest physicians through the Mutual Protection Trust. In 2013, CAP organized CAPAssurance, a Risk Purchasing Group, to bring liability insurance coverage to hospitals, healthcare facilities, and large medical groups. Based in Los Angeles, CAP also has offices in San Diego, Orange County, and Walnut Creek. For more information, visit www.CAPphysicians.com. CAP is licensed as a California surplus lines broker (License No. 0B72723). The insurance products provided under the CAPAssurance, a Risk Purchasing Group, program are issued by a “non-admitted” or “surplus line” insurer that is not licensed by the State of California.

Follow CAP on Twitter for industry trends, subscribe to its YouTube channel to hear from industry experts; connect with CAP on LinkedIn to engage with company leaders, and find information on its key milestones and achievements on Facebook.

Contact:
Ernest R. Khirallah
213-473-8737
ekhirallah@capphysicians.com


Recommended Stories

  • Is Novavax Stock Still a Buy With Its Management's Credibility Crumbling?

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) CEO Stan Erck and his leadership team face this very issue right now. The company has maintained for a while now that it planned to file for U.S. Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate NVX-CoV2373 in the third quarter of 2021. Is Novavax still a buy with its management's credibility crumbling?

  • Were Hedge Funds Right About Micron Technology, Inc. (MU)?

    Many prominent investors, including Warren Buffett, David Tepper and Stan Druckenmiller, have been cautious regarding the current bull market and missed out as the stock market reached another high in recent weeks. On the other hand, technology hedge funds weren’t timid and registered double digit market beating gains. Financials, energy and industrial stocks initially suffered […]

  • 3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

    In last week's article on three stocks to avoid, I predicted that AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC), Eventbrite (NYSE: EB), and GameStop (NYSE: GME) would have a rough few days. AMC tumbled 12% for the week. It reports earnings after Monday's market close, but I'm not singling it out as a stock to avoid this week.

  • What Changed in Crypto Markets While You Were Sleeping — Aug 9

    BeInCrypto presents our daily morning roundup of crypto news and market changes that you might have missed while you were asleep.

  • Buying Pfizer Stock Now Could Double Your Money Within 5 Years: Here's How

    Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) has been an underachiever. Sure, the company launched a successful COVID-19 vaccine and has built a large pipeline. However, its shares have lagged well behind the market for years.

  • Why Tilray, Sundial Growers, and Hexo All Dropped in July

    An interesting development occurred in the cannabis sector last month with a new proposal from congressional leaders in the U.S. to decriminalize marijuana. For the month of July, shares of Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY), Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL), and Hexo (NYSE: HEXO) dropped 19.2%, 13.1%, and 31.3%, respectively, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

  • 3 Dow Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in August

    For more than 125 years, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) has served as a barometer of Wall Street's health. Although far from perfect, the Dow Jones is comprised of 30 time-tested, multinational companies that have a long track record of making their shareholders richer. As we move into the warm summer days of August, three Dow Jones stocks stand out as particularly attractive.

  • ‘I wonder if he married me for monetary reasons’: I want to buy a home without putting my husband of 7 years on the deed

    'He wanted half from the sale of the house I inherited from my mother.'

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Just Bottomed

    Let’s talk about buying low. It’s the starting point to buying low and selling high, of course, the clichéd path toward profits. But the thing about clichés is, they usually have a core of truth. And if you buy at a low price, and sell at a high price, you’ve made a profit. The trick, for investors, is recognizing the low price, the point of entry. Conventional wisdom would suggest avoiding stocks whose share prices have bottomed out – after all, low prices happen for a reason, and share sell-of

  • Bluebird's stock falls 21% as it says it will focus on U.S. market for gene therapies, citing 'European payers'

    Shares of Bluebird Bio Inc. were down 21.6% in premarket trading on Monday after the company announced several setbacks to its business as part of its second-quarter earnings announcement. Bluebird plans to wind down its gene therapy operations in Europe, citing "European payers," which are primarily governments there. "European payers have not yet evolved their approach to gene therapy in a way that can recognize the innovation and the expected life-long benefit of these products," Bluebird exe

  • Zymergen's Implosion Makes Amyris a Screaming Buy

    The flashy synthetic-biology start-up ran into a wall that Amyris has already learned how to climb over.

  • If the S&P 500 breaks above this key level, it could set off an ‘epic emotional squeeze’ not unlike 1999, strategists warn

    Anear-term top for the S&P 500 could be coming, say strategists at BTIG. And meme stocks could be the trigger.

  • 10 Reddit’s WallStreetBets Stocks That are Tumbling

    In this article, we discuss the 10 Reddit’s WallStreetBets stocks that are tumbling. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Reddit’s WallStreetBets Stocks That are Tumbling. Social media has been exerting an ever-greater influence on the movement of markets over the past few months. The mainstream […]

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks That Are Beating Warren Buffett So Far This Year

    Warren Buffett should be a happy camper. While his beloved Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) shares delivered an anemic performance in 2020, the stock is up 23% year to date. There are quite a few stocks that are easily outgaining Berkshire and aren't among the conglomerate's holdings.

  • Bitcoin miner Argo Blockchain's profits surge

    The firm also reported a mining margin of 81%, a sharp rise from 39% the year before, while the total number of bitcoin and bitcoin equivalent (BTC) mined in the period fell to 883 from 1,669 last year.

  • Love AMD Stock? Here Are 3 Better Chip Stocks to Buy Right Now

    AMD is still a top semiconductor investment, but these three stocks look like better deals at the moment.

  • Workhorse stock falls after sales miss, need to revise vehicle design to boost payload

    Shares of Workhorse Group Inc. slid 3.5% in premarket trading Monday, after the electric-vehicle maker reported second-quarter sales that rose much less than expected. The company said it would have to redesign its C-1000 vehicles to increase the payload. The company reported a net loss that narrowed to $43.6 million from $131.3 million a year ago; Workhorse did not provide investors with what the losses were per share. Sales rose to $1.20 million from $91,942 a year ago, while the average estim

  • My sister’s husband died, but his ex-wife’s name is still listed on the mortgage of his $400,000 house. What happens now?

    ‘My sister is getting ready to retire and be on a fixed income. The balance of the mortgage is approximately $150,000.’

  • 3 stock market red flags: BofA strategist

    Cracks are emerging in the stock market. Here three you need to know about.

  • Were Hedge Funds Right About Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)?

    After several tireless days we have finished crunching the numbers from nearly 900 13F filings issued by the elite hedge funds and other investment firms that we track at Insider Monkey, which disclosed those firms’ equity portfolios as of March 31st. The results of that effort will be put on display in this article, as […]