U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,935.18
    -65.87 (-1.65%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,834.11
    -326.63 (-1.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,364.24
    -373.44 (-3.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,718.14
    -43.65 (-2.48%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    105.21
    +5.45 (+5.46%)
     

  • Gold

    1,851.60
    +10.60 (+0.58%)
     

  • Silver

    21.53
    +0.11 (+0.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0513
    -0.0020 (-0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9210
    -0.0720 (-2.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2243
    -0.0073 (-0.60%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.0240
    -0.4060 (-0.31%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,128.56
    -1,960.24 (-6.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    661.56
    -65.13 (-8.96%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,347.66
    +104.44 (+1.44%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,213.64
    +46.54 (+0.18%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Investing in the new high-inflation, slowing-growth paradigm'

Analyst Callie Cox joins Jared Blikre to help investors find opportunities in a tough market on Wed, May 18 at 2pm ET.

CooperCompanies Releases 2021 Environmental, Social, and Governance Highlights Report, Signs on to United Nations Global Compact

The Cooper Companies, Inc.
·2 min read
In this article:
The Cooper Companies, Inc.
The Cooper Companies, Inc.

SAN RAMON, Calif., May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CooperCompanies (“Cooper”) (NYSE: COO) announced today the publication of its 2021 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Highlights Report, sharing the Company’s progress on ESG items most important to its businesses and stakeholders, including employees, shareholders, customers, and global communities.

The Company also announced in the report it has become a corporate participant of the United Nations Global Compact, the world’s largest voluntary corporate sustainability initiative that calls on companies to align strategies and operations with universal principles on human rights, labor, environment, and anti-corruption.

“2021 illustrated the unwavering resilience of Cooper employees and their commitment to improving lives one person at a time,” said Al White, President and CEO of CooperCompanies. “From vision care to women’s health, we remain more committed than ever to ethical business practices, innovative, high-quality products, and being a global employer of choice.”

To guide its ESG efforts, CooperCompanies conducted its first materiality assessment in 2021, which identified eight high-priority ESG topics shared in its inaugural 2020 ESG report. This 2021 ESG Highlights Report provides updated performance metrics covering its high-priority ESG topics and includes stories illustrating Cooper’s commitment to its ESG Pillars (People, Planet, and Partnerships). CooperCompanies aligned with the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Standards in developing the report.

Key report highlights include:

  • Scored 100% on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s Corporate Equality Index 2022, naming Cooper a Best Place to Work for LGTBQ+ Equality;

  • Women made up 49% of its global workforce and the Company achieved gender parity for its Board of Directors;

  • Racially and ethnically diverse employees made up 35% of Cooper’s U.S. workforce;

  • 6 facilities are LEED® or BREEAM® certified;

  • Preventing the equivalent of nearly 28 million plastic bottles from polluting the oceans through its partnership with Plastic Bank in the U.S. and Europe; and

  • $1.4 million raised to date for Optometry Giving Sight, providing eye exams for 275,000 people worldwide.

Read more in the Cooper 2021 ESG Highlights Report: https://coopercos.com/esg/.

About CooperCompanies
CooperCompanies ("Cooper") is a global medical device company publicly traded on the NYSE (NYSE: COO). Cooper operates through two business units, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. CooperVision brings a refreshing perspective on vision care with a commitment to developing a wide range of high-quality products for contact lens wearers and providing focused practitioner support. CooperSurgical is committed to advancing the health of women, babies and families with its diversified portfolio of products and services focusing on medical devices and fertility & genomics. Headquartered in San Ramon, CA, Cooper has a workforce of more than 12,000 with products sold in over 100 countries. For more information, please visit www.coopercos.com.

Contact:
Kim Duncan
Vice President, Investor Relations and Risk Management
925-460-3663
ir@cooperco.com


  • Is Upstart's Stock a Buy After Crashing This Week?

    At Tuesday's prices, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite was down almost 25% in 2022, and many individual stocks have fallen much more than that. The company's disappointing guidance reflected the macroeconomic uncertainty for the coming year, yet it might be getting oversold right now. At Wednesday morning's prices, the stock was down about 80% year to date, which potentially gives investors a major discount if it can survive this tough economic environment.

  • Jim Cramer says 'leaving the market is a mistake' ⁠— here's what he's most bullish on right now

    Mr. Mad Money remains optimistic.

  • Unity Software stock crashes, cites Apple advertising identifier changes as Q1 drag

    Video game company Unity Software's shares fell more than 35% after disappointing earnings, citing Apple advertising changes as a big driver.

  • When is it safe to start buying stocks again? We’re not there yet, but these are the six signs to look for

    Big stock market drawdowns like the current one often end with a selling frenzy, called capitulation. “It’s a basket of things, but when they start to pile up, it gives me more confidence,” says Larry McDonald of the Bear Traps Report. While several investor sentiment opinion polls suggest extreme negativity, you don’t see the same signal when you look at what they are actually doing with their money, says Michael Hartnett, Bank of America’s chief of investment strategy.

  • Vermilion Energy Inc. Announces Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022

    Vermilion Energy Inc. ("Vermilion", "We", "Our", "Us" or the "Company") (TSX: VET) (NYSE: VET) is pleased to report operating and condensed financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2022.

  • Four reasons why tech stocks are falling

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi lists the main reasons why tech stocks are struggling so much as of late.

  • Disney misses on Q2 earnings, but subscriber beat lifts stock in after-hours

    Disney reported second-quarter financial results on Wednesday after the market close. Here's what to know.

  • Morgan Stanley’s done better than most forecasting markets during this turbulent year. Here’s what it says is coming next.

    Here's what Morgan Stanley is now forecasting, after being the most bearish major Wall Street firm heading into 2022.

  • Crypto Billionaires’ Vast Fortunes Are Destroyed in Weeks

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s been a long few weeks since the crypto crowd was partying in Miami.Most Read from BloombergDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesTerraUSD Stablecoin Plunges as Crypto Market Awaits RescueStocks Slump as Treasury Curve Flattens After CPI: Markets WrapPrices in US Outstrip Forecasts in Sign of Inflation PersistingCoinbase Global Inc. founder Brian Armstrong had a personal fortune of $13.7 bill

  • Why Tesla Stock Tapped the Brakes on Wednesday

    In Wednesday-morning trading, stock markets are mixed -- the Nasdaq down a fraction of a percent, the S&P 500 up a different fraction of a percent on moderately good inflation data -- a pleasant respite from the three-day streak of nonstop selling that began late last week. As of 10:10 a.m. ET, Tesla stock is down 2%. The most likely culprit for Tesla's declining share price is none other than CEO Elon Musk himself, who took the stage at the Financial Times Future of the Car 2022 yesterday to speak on a variety of subjects -- any one of which could be the one that upset investors today.

  • Goldman Sachs likes these 3 top dividend stocks yielding as high as 7.6% — in a manic market, locking down a growing income stream makes sense

    The market’s scary. But dividends can provide some comfort.

  • Why AbCellera Biologics Is 10% Lower Today

    Shares of contract drug developer AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ: ABCL) are down 10% as of 12:04 p.m. ET today, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, following Piper Sandler's lowered price target despite a seemingly strong earnings report. For the three-month stretch ending March 31, biopharma outfit AbCellera Biologics turned $316.6 million worth of revenue into earnings of $0.54 per share. While AbCellera Biologics' CEO Carl Hansen is unsurprisingly optimistic about the future, that's a future in which the drugs' combined revenue contribution could fade -- significantly.

  • Bitcoin whale Michael Saylor tries to defuse fears over MicroStrategy margin call

    The Bitcoin evangelist says there's plenty more collateral it can still pledge to meet its loan covenants, without having to resort to a fire sale of crypto.

  • Why Canoo Shares Tumbled Today

    Specialty EV maker Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV) reported its first-quarter financial update last night, and it gave investors a warning they didn't want to hear. The drop extended the stock's downward trend this year, with it dropping over 35% in just the last month. Rather it was a warning in the company's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing.

  • Stock Market Recession 2022: 10 Stocks to Sell Now According to Analysts

    In this article, we discuss the stock market recession theories and the 10 stocks to sell now according to analysts. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, click Stock Market Recession 2022: 5 Stocks to Sell Now According to Analysts. While the S&P 500 returned 27% to investors in 2021, the index […]

  • Unity Software loses $5 billion in market cap after Apple’s changes lead to ‘self-inflicted wound’

    Unity Software Inc. shares shed more than a third of their value Wednesday and headed toward their worst day ever after the gaming-engine company revealed what more than one analyst termed a "self-inflicted wound" concerning its ad-targeting tools.

  • The Bottom Is in for These 2 Stocks? Oppenheimer Says ‘Buy’

    There’s really no use denying the headwinds that are pushing the markets around these days. Persistently high inflation, slowing GDP growth, and a jobs market that, while expanding in absolute terms, is still down from pre-pandemic levels are feeding fears that we’re facing a round of ‘70’s-style stagflation. And these have combined with geopolitical factors – the Russia-Ukraine war, the resumption of severe lockdown policies in China – to ratchet up worries about recession in the near term. At

  • Tumble in Coinbase pushes Wood's ARK fund closer to pandemic low

    A collapse in cryptocurrency company Coinbase Global Inc pushed star stock picker Cathie Wood's ARK Innovation ETF down nearly 8% on Wednesday, putting it within 10% of its low touched in March 2020 at the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Coinbase, the fund's second-largest holding at nearly 7% of assets, fell more than 28% to record lows Wednesday after the company missed first-quarter estimates and its chief executive said the company had no risk of bankruptcy. The declines in Coinbase added to the pain for Wood's ARK Innovation fund this year.

  • Cleveland-Cliffs' (NYSE:CLF) earnings growth rate lags the 29% CAGR delivered to shareholders

    Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. ( NYSE:CLF ) shareholders have seen the share price descend 28% over the month. But that scarcely...

  • Coinbase: ‘I’ve never been more bearish,’ analyst says

    Dan Dolev, a senior financial technology analyst at Mizuho, explains his bearish sentiment towards Coinbase after the crypto company's disappointing earnings.