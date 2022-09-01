U.S. markets open in 2 hours 53 minutes

CooperVision to Share New Analysis of MiSight® 1 Day Treatment Effects During International Myopia Conference Event

·3 min read

Research, Optical Interventions, and Education Initiatives Reflect Company's Myopia Control & Management Leadership

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CooperVision's global leadership in myopia control and management will be spotlighted next week at the 18th annual International Myopia Conference, taking place in Rotterdam, the Netherlands. The meeting is expected to attract a record number of attendees, reflecting escalating interest in understanding and addressing the disease and its bearing on children's short- and long-term vision and ocular health.

CooperVision Logo (PRNewsfoto/CooperVision)
CooperVision Logo (PRNewsfoto/CooperVision)

Among the highlights is a CooperVision symposium that will offer new insights into the treatment efficacy of the fastest growing eyes fit with MiSight® 1 day contact lenses*, derived from the world's longest-running soft contact lens study among children. The international seven-year MiSight® 1 day clinical trial has become the gold standard for evaluating myopia control effectiveness because of its robust design, multi-country enrollment, and extent of professionally published and peer-reviewed data. The findings will be presented by Paul Chamberlain, BSc (Hons), CooperVision Senior Director of Research Programs, and Arthur Bradley, PhD, CooperVision Research Fellow, on Monday, September 5, at 12:30 pm CEST.

Additional new research findings that span the company's comprehensive range of optical interventions—including MiSight® 1 day soft contact lenses, its ortho-k portfolio, and SightGlass Vision's spectacle lenses incorporating Diffusion Optics Technology™†, as well as related fitting tools—will be shared during multiple scientific papers and poster sessions.

"No one is doing more than CooperVision to advance the science and practice of myopia control and management. We are investing in every aspect of the category—elevating research and development, commercializing a broad product portfolio, educating eye care professionals (ECPs) and public officials, and raising awareness among parents," said Chamberlain. "Our long-term commitment is already making a difference, with tens of thousands of ECPs and children benefitting from our trustworthy scientific findings, comprehensive evidence-based interventions, and knowledge sharing. It's a privilege to help expand these impacts and encourage action during IMC 2022."

IMC's Rotterdam location also provides a unique opportunity for attendees to experience CooperVision's BeNeLux approach, where the company is currently offering all three types of myopia control optical interventions to ECPs. Company representatives on the CooperVision stand will share best practices from this learning laboratory, which will become even more relevant as global availability for clinically useful interventions continues to grow.

For additional information on the 2022 IMC, visit www.internationalmyopiaconference.org.

* U.S. Indications for Use: MiSight® 1 day (omafilcon A) soft (hydrophilic) contact lenses for daily wear are indicated for the correction of myopic ametropia and for slowing the progression of myopia in children with non-diseased eyes, who at the initiation of treatment are 8-12 years of age and have a refraction of -0.75 to -4.00 diopters (spherical equivalent) with ≤ 0.75 diopters of astigmatism. The lens is to be discarded after each removal.

 This product is not approved in all markets.

About CooperVision

CooperVision, a division of CooperCompanies (NYSE:COO), is one of the world's leading manufacturers of contact lenses. The company produces a full array of daily disposable, two-week and monthly soft contact lenses that feature advanced materials and optics, and premium rigid gas permeable lenses for orthokeratology and scleral designs. CooperVision has a strong heritage of addressing the toughest vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, childhood myopia, and highly irregular corneas; and offers the most complete portfolio of spherical, toric and multifocal products available. Through a combination of innovative products and focused practitioner support, the company brings a refreshing perspective to the marketplace, creating real advantages for customers and wearers. For more information, visit www.coopervision.com.

About CooperCompanies

CooperCompanies ("Cooper") is a global medical device company publicly traded on the NYSE (NYSE:COO). Cooper operates through two business units, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. CooperVision brings a refreshing perspective on vision care with a commitment to developing a wide range of high-quality products for contact lens wearers and providing focused practitioner support. CooperSurgical is committed to advancing the health of women, babies and families with its diversified portfolio of products and services focusing on medical devices and fertility & genomics. Headquartered in San Ramon, Calif., Cooper has a workforce of more than 12,000 with products sold in over 100 countries. For more information, please visit www.coopercos.com.

Media Contact
Mike McDougall, APR, Fellow PRSA, McDougall Communications
mike@mcdougallpr.com or +1-585-434-2150

CooperVision® MiSight® 1 day is the ONE for myopia control in age-appropriate children as a contact lens specifically designed for myopia control and is FDA* approved to slow the progression of myopia in children aged 8-12 at the initiation of treatment.† (PRNewsfoto/CooperVision)
CooperVision® MiSight® 1 day is the ONE for myopia control in age-appropriate children as a contact lens specifically designed for myopia control and is FDA* approved to slow the progression of myopia in children aged 8-12 at the initiation of treatment.† (PRNewsfoto/CooperVision)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/coopervision-to-share-new-analysis-of-misight-1-day-treatment-effects-during-international-myopia-conference-event-301615771.html

SOURCE CooperVision

