CoorsTek Selects TotalEnergies ENEOS to Provide New Solar Photovoltaic System at Thailand Manufacturing Facility

RAYONG, Thailand, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CoorsTek, a leading global manufacturer of technical ceramics, has signed a long-term agreement with TotalEnergies ENEOS for a 1.5 megawatt-peak (MWp) rooftop and carport solar photovoltaic (PV) system at its 110,000 square foot manufacturing facility in Rayong, Thailand.

Image: The CoorsTek facility in Rayong, Thailand, where a new rooftop and carport solar photovoltaic (PV) system will be installed by TotalEnergies ENEOS.

Expected to generate approximately 2,000 megawatt-hours (MWh) of renewable electricity annually, the system will realize significant cost savings for CoorsTek and reduce the company's carbon footprint by about 840 metric tons of CO 2 emissions per year.

"We're excited to partner with TotalEnergies ENEOS to build an onsite solar system that will offset a sizeable portion of our facility's electric consumption with clean, renewable energy," said CoorsTek Chief Operating Officer Andy Filson. "It's truly a win/win situation that aligns with our sustainability mindset and practices. This arrangement allows us to make a positive impact on the environment as well as reduce our electricity costs."

CoorsTek broke ground on its Rayong, Thailand manufacturing facility in January of 2021 and began operations in January of 2022. The facility provides a critical production hub for the continued supply of CoorsTek high-quality engineered ceramics in southeast Asia.

Under the agreement, TotalEnergies ENEOS will finance, install, and operate the solar system. CoorsTek will purchase the solar electricity generated for the duration of the contract.

Elodie Renaud, Director of TotalEnergies ENEOS Renewables Distributed Generation Asia said, "We are extremely proud to be the chosen energy partner by CoorsTek to support their energy needs and meeting their environmental commitment at the same time. TotalEnergies ENEOS provides its customers peace of mind from a technical, financial and commercial perspective with our customised solutions. We are dedicated to being a long-term energy partner for CoorsTek and look forward to more collaboration in the future."

About TotalEnergies ENEOS Renewables Distributed Generation Asia Pte. Ltd.

The company is a 50/50 joint venture between TotalEnergies and ENEOS to develop onsite B2B solar distributed generation across Asia. It is headquartered in Singapore with a plan to develop 2 GW of decentralized solar capacity over the next five years. https://solar.totalenergies.asia

TotalEnergies and renewables electricity

As part of its ambition to get to net zero by 2050, TotalEnergies is building a portfolio of activities in electricity and renewables. At the end of 2022, TotalEnergies' gross renewable electricity generation installed capacity was 17 GW. TotalEnergies will continue to expand this business to reach 35 GW of gross production capacity from renewable sources and storage by 2025, and then 100 GW by 2030 with the objective of being among the world's top 5 producers of electricity from wind and solar energy. https://renewables.totalenergies.com/en

ENEOS Corporation and renewables electricity

ENEOS operates over 20 solar power plants in Japan and are also participating in renewable energy projects in the United States, Australia, and Vietnam. Furthermore, ENEOS is actively engaged in power generation projects using biomass, hydroelectric power, wind power, etc. This joint venture is ENEOS' first overseas renewable energy project using distributed power sources.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies is a global multi-energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our more than 100,000 employees are committed to energy that is ever more affordable, cleaner, more reliable and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in more than 130 countries, TotalEnergies puts sustainable development in all its dimensions at the heart of its projects and operations to contribute to the well-being of people.

About ENEOS Corporation

ENEOS Group has developed businesses in the energy and nonferrous metals segments, from upstream to downstream. The Group's envisioned goals for 2040 are: becoming one of the most prominent and internationally competitive energy and materials company groups in Asia, creating value by transforming our current business structure, and contributing to the development of a low-carbon, recycling-oriented society with the pursuit of carbon-neutral status in its own CO2 emissions. ENEOS Corporation, one of the principal operating companies in the Group, is contributing to achievement of the Group's envisioned goals through a broad range of energy businesses.

TotalEnergies ENEOS Contacts

Media Relations: contact.solar.asia@totalenergies.com

About CoorsTek

Founded in 1910, CoorsTek is a leading global manufacturer of technical ceramics. By leveraging expertise in engineering and materials science, CoorsTek provides solutions to complex technical challenges in the semiconductor, medical, automotive, aerospace, and other industries. With over 400 proprietary formulations, vertically integrated systems, and unparalleled process capabilities, CoorsTek partners with its customers to make the world measurably better.

CoorsTek Contact

Holly Leiker, Communications Manager

Email: hleiker@coorstek.com

