CoorsTek Selects TotalEnergies ENEOS to Provide New Solar Photovoltaic System at Thailand Manufacturing Facility

·3 min read

RAYONG, Thailand, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CoorsTek, a leading global manufacturer of technical ceramics, has signed a long-term agreement with TotalEnergies ENEOS for a 1.5 megawatt-peak (MWp) rooftop and carport solar photovoltaic (PV) system at its 110,000 square foot manufacturing facility in Rayong, Thailand.

Image: The CoorsTek facility in Rayong, Thailand, where a new rooftop and carport solar photovoltaic (PV) system will be installed by TotalEnergies ENEOS.
Image: The CoorsTek facility in Rayong, Thailand, where a new rooftop and carport solar photovoltaic (PV) system will be installed by TotalEnergies ENEOS.

Expected to generate approximately 2,000 megawatt-hours (MWh) of renewable electricity annually, the system will realize significant cost savings for CoorsTek and reduce the company's carbon footprint by about 840 metric tons of CO2 emissions per year.

"We're excited to partner with TotalEnergies ENEOS to build an onsite solar system that will offset a sizeable portion of our facility's electric consumption with clean, renewable energy," said CoorsTek Chief Operating Officer Andy Filson. "It's truly a win/win situation that aligns with our sustainability mindset and practices. This arrangement allows us to make a positive impact on the environment as well as reduce our electricity costs."

CoorsTek broke ground on its Rayong, Thailand manufacturing facility in January of 2021 and began operations in January of 2022. The facility provides a critical production hub for the continued supply of CoorsTek high-quality engineered ceramics in southeast Asia.

Under the agreement, TotalEnergies ENEOS will finance, install, and operate the solar system. CoorsTek will purchase the solar electricity generated for the duration of the contract.

Elodie Renaud, Director of TotalEnergies ENEOS Renewables Distributed Generation Asia said, "We are extremely proud to be the chosen energy partner by CoorsTek to support their energy needs and meeting their environmental commitment at the same time. TotalEnergies ENEOS provides its customers peace of mind from a technical, financial and commercial perspective with our customised solutions. We are dedicated to being a long-term energy partner for CoorsTek and look forward to more collaboration in the future."

To learn more about TotalEnergies ENEOS tailored solar solutions, check out our free brochure, or contact us directly for more information.

***

About TotalEnergies ENEOS Renewables Distributed Generation Asia Pte. Ltd.
The company is a 50/50 joint venture between TotalEnergies and ENEOS to develop onsite B2B solar distributed generation across Asia. It is headquartered in Singapore with a plan to develop 2 GW of decentralized solar capacity over the next five years. https://solar.totalenergies.asia

TotalEnergies and renewables electricity
As part of its ambition to get to net zero by 2050, TotalEnergies is building a portfolio of activities in electricity and renewables. At the end of 2022, TotalEnergies' gross renewable electricity generation installed capacity was 17 GW. TotalEnergies will continue to expand this business to reach 35 GW of gross production capacity from renewable sources and storage by 2025, and then 100 GW by 2030 with the objective of being among the world's top 5 producers of electricity from wind and solar energy. https://renewables.totalenergies.com/en

ENEOS Corporation and renewables electricity
ENEOS operates over 20 solar power plants in Japan and are also participating in renewable energy projects in the United States, Australia, and Vietnam. Furthermore, ENEOS is actively engaged in power generation projects using biomass, hydroelectric power, wind power, etc. This joint venture is ENEOS' first overseas renewable energy project using distributed power sources.

About TotalEnergies
TotalEnergies is a global multi-energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our more than 100,000 employees are committed to energy that is ever more affordable, cleaner, more reliable and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in more than 130 countries, TotalEnergies puts sustainable development in all its dimensions at the heart of its projects and operations to contribute to the well-being of people.

Twitter @TotalEnergies LinkedIn TotalEnergies Facebook TotalEnergies Instagram  TotalEnergies

About ENEOS Corporation
ENEOS Group has developed businesses in the energy and nonferrous metals segments, from upstream to downstream. The Group's envisioned goals for 2040 are: becoming one of the most prominent and internationally competitive energy and materials company groups in Asia, creating value by transforming our current business structure, and contributing to the development of a low-carbon, recycling-oriented society with the pursuit of carbon-neutral status in its own CO2 emissions. ENEOS Corporation, one of the principal operating companies in the Group, is contributing to achievement of the Group's envisioned goals through a broad range of energy businesses.

TotalEnergies ENEOS Contacts
Media Relations: contact.solar.asia@totalenergies.com

About CoorsTek
Founded in 1910, CoorsTek is a leading global manufacturer of technical ceramics. By leveraging expertise in engineering and materials science, CoorsTek provides solutions to complex technical challenges in the semiconductor, medical, automotive, aerospace, and other industries. With over 400 proprietary formulations, vertically integrated systems, and unparalleled process capabilities, CoorsTek partners with its customers to make the world measurably better.

CoorsTek Contact
Holly Leiker, Communications Manager
Email: hleiker@coorstek.com

Cautionary Note TotalEnergies
The terms "TotalEnergies", "TotalEnergies company" or "Company" in this document are used to designate TotalEnergies SE and the consolidated entities that are directly or indirectly controlled by TotalEnergies SE. Likewise, the words "we", "us" and "our" may also be used to refer to these entities or to their employees. The entities in which TotalEnergies SE directly or indirectly owns a shareholding are separate legal entities. This document may contain forward-looking information and statements that are based on a number of economic data and assumptions made in a given economic, competitive and regulatory environment. They may prove to be inaccurate in the future and are subject to a number of risk factors. Neither TotalEnergies SE nor any of its subsidiaries assumes any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information or statement, objectives or trends contained in this document whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Information concerning risk factors, that may affect TotalEnergies' financial results or activities is provided in the most recent Registration Document, the French-language version of which is filed by TotalEnergies SE with the French securities regulator Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), and in the Form 20-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Cautionary Note ENEOS Corporation
The terms "ENEOS", "ENEOS Group" in this document are used to designate ENEOS Corporation and the consolidated entities that are directly or indirectly controlled by ENEOS Corporation. This document contains certain forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those reflected in any forward-looking statement due to various factors, which include, but are not limited to, the following: (1) macroeconomic conditions and changes in the competitive environment in the energy, resources, and materials industries; (2) the impact of COVID-19 on economic activity; (3) changes in laws and regulations; and (4) risks related to litigation and other legal proceedings.

 

CoorsTek
CoorsTek
(PRNewsfoto/TotalEnergies)
(PRNewsfoto/TotalEnergies)

SOURCE TotalEnergies ENEOS Renewables Distributed Generation Asia

