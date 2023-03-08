Coosto expands the integration for Salesforce with a powerful app for Salesforce marketing cloud

Businesses and organizations that utilize Salesforce can seamlessly integrate their entire content and social media management through two powerful Salesforce service and marketing cloud apps offered by Coosto.

EINDHOVEN, Netherlands, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Coosto announced today the launch of Coosto for Salesforce Marketing Cloud, the second Coosto app available on the Salesforce AppExchange. These powerful Coosto apps enable customers to effortlessly manage their online content and social media presence directly within Salesforce.

Coosto: The content & social media marketing tool

Coosto delivers a cutting-edge content and social media marketing tool, providing practical solutions for every stage of the content marketing process. Our loyal customers rely on Coosto to generate and distribute exceptional content, expertly manage their online community, and track and analyze their results with ease.

Coosto offers an outstanding alternative for Salesforce customers who previously used Salesforce Social Studio, as this product is being phased out by Salesforce. By utilizing the Coosto for Salesforce Marketing Cloud app, customers can seamlessly access the full range of Coosto's features directly within the Salesforce Marketing Cloud platform.

Coosto for Salesforce Marketing Cloud is currently available on AppExchange .

This new app is a valuable addition to Coosto's existing Salesforce app, Coosto for Salesforce Service Cloud. Together, these apps allow customers to gain real-time insights on social interactions and engage with their customers directly from Sales & Service Cloud. Coosto for Service Cloud is available on AppExchange .

Toine Verheul, CEO of Coosto, stated: 'We are proud to have strengthened our partnership with Salesforce, providing customers with the tools they need to fully manage their online content and social media directly within the Salesforce platform. With both Marketing Cloud and Service Cloud apps now available on the Salesforce AppExchange, we are excited to offer our customers a seamless and streamlined experience.'

Story continues

More information: https://www.coosto.com/coosto-salesforce

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/coosto-expands-the-integration-for-salesforce-with-a-powerful-app-for-salesforce-marketing-cloud-301764944.html

SOURCE Coosto