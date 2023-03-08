U.S. markets open in 4 hours 55 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,989.75
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,872.00
    +8.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,169.00
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,881.50
    +1.70 (+0.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.24
    -0.34 (-0.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,818.70
    -1.30 (-0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    20.11
    -0.08 (-0.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0544
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9750
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.69
    +1.08 (+5.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1833
    +0.0000 (+0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.5710
    +0.4800 (+0.35%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    21,995.49
    -400.18 (-1.79%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    500.35
    -10.67 (-2.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,896.47
    -23.01 (-0.29%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,444.19
    +135.03 (+0.48%)
     

Coosto expands the integration for Salesforce with a powerful app for Salesforce marketing cloud

·2 min read

Businesses and organizations that utilize Salesforce can seamlessly integrate their entire content and social media management through two powerful Salesforce service and marketing cloud apps offered by Coosto.

EINDHOVEN, Netherlands, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Coosto announced today the launch of Coosto for Salesforce Marketing Cloud, the second Coosto app available on the Salesforce AppExchange. These powerful Coosto apps enable customers to effortlessly manage their online content and social media presence directly within Salesforce.

Coosto: The content & social media marketing tool

Coosto delivers a cutting-edge content and social media marketing tool, providing practical solutions for every stage of the content marketing process. Our loyal customers rely on Coosto to generate and distribute exceptional content, expertly manage their online community, and track and analyze their results with ease.

Coosto offers an outstanding alternative for Salesforce customers who previously used Salesforce Social Studio, as this product is being phased out by Salesforce. By utilizing the Coosto for Salesforce Marketing Cloud app, customers can seamlessly access the full range of Coosto's features directly within the Salesforce Marketing Cloud platform.

Coosto for Salesforce Marketing Cloud is currently available on AppExchange.

This new app is a valuable addition to Coosto's existing Salesforce app, Coosto for Salesforce Service Cloud. Together, these apps allow customers to gain real-time insights on social interactions and engage with their customers directly from Sales & Service Cloud. Coosto for Service Cloud is available on AppExchange.

Toine Verheul, CEO of Coosto, stated: 'We are proud to have strengthened our partnership with Salesforce, providing customers with the tools they need to fully manage their online content and social media directly within the Salesforce platform. With both Marketing Cloud and Service Cloud apps now available on the Salesforce AppExchange, we are excited to offer our customers a seamless and streamlined experience.'

More information: https://www.coosto.com/coosto-salesforce

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/coosto-expands-the-integration-for-salesforce-with-a-powerful-app-for-salesforce-marketing-cloud-301764944.html

SOURCE Coosto

Recommended Stories

  • HUB SECURITY ANNOUNCES UNIQUE PUBLIC CLOUD SECURITY AND DATA PRIVACY SOLUTION FOR GOOGLE CLOUD

    HUB Cyber Security Ltd (Nasdaq: HUBC), a developer of Confidential Computing cybersecurity solutions and services ("HUB" or the "Company"), today announced a unique cyber security solution for Goog...

  • Layoffs, burnout, return-to-office wars: There’s never been a worse time to be a middle manager

    For the first time since O.C. Tanner began measuring engagement and cultural sentiment, managers are reporting lower morale than their reports.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge.

  • Sell Intel Stock. The Chip Maker’s Business Model Makes No Sense, Says Analyst.

    The company's plan to to turn itself around by building up its third-party chip-manufacturing business faces serious obstacles, BofA Global Research says.

  • Nvidia, AMD grapple with latest U.S. curbs on China's Inspur

    (Reuters) -Nvidia Corp, Advanced Micro Devices Inc and other tech firms are scrambling to assess whether they must halt sales to units of China's Inspur Group Ltd after its addition to a U.S. export blacklist last week. The United States last week added Inspur to its trade blacklist for allegedly acquiring U.S.-origin items in support of the China's military modernization efforts.

  • Meta plans to cut thousands of jobs as soon as this week - Bloomberg News

    Meta declined to comment on the Bloomberg report when contacted by Reuters. Last month, the Washington Post newspaper had reported that Meta was planning to cut jobs in a reorganization and downsizing effort. Meta, at that time, declined to comment, but spokesperson Andy Stone in a series of tweets cited several previous statements by Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg suggesting that more cuts were on the way.

  • China's Xi has mixed feelings about CATL's battery market dominance

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Chinese President Xi Jinping told CATL on Monday he had mixed feelings about its status as the world's largest battery maker - remarks that come at a time when the company is rapidly expanding abroad and moving to undercut domestic rivals. After a presentation by CATL Chairman Zeng Yuqun, who described how the company commands 37% of the global battery market, Xi was quoted as saying that he was "both happy and worried", glad about its leading position but concerned about the risks. CATL has been building factories overseas and last month agreed to license its technology to a new plant that Ford Motor Co is building in Michigan.

  • Google middle managers hoping for a big promotion better think again

    CEO Sundar Pichai is cutting back on large pay rises, as investors demand management take more forceful action to reduce its bloated cost base.

  • Peak-Oil Fears Cast Shadow Over US Supply Outlook as Costs Climb

    (Bloomberg) -- The specter of peak oil that haunted global energy markets during the first decade of the 21st century is once again rearing its head. Most Read from BloombergMeta Plans Thousands More Layoffs as Soon as This WeekBiden Eyes Tax Hike on Income Over $400,000 to Fund MedicarePowell Sees Higher Peak for Interest Rates, Says Fed Prepared to Speed Up If NeededCitadel’s Griffin Sees Setup for US Recession After ‘Traumatic’ InflationXi’s Frustration at Biden Grows With Warning of Conflict

  • Why Medicare Isn't the Answer For Retirees Who Can't Afford Healthcare Costs

    For the average American, healthcare in retirement will cost more than they have in their entire savings account. And unfortunately, Medicare won't help. Healthcare, of course, is the single biggest line item that most retirees need to prepare for. Recently, … Continue reading → The post Healthcare Will Cost More Than Most Retirees Have: Here's Why Medicare Isn't the Answer appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • People hate commuting and it means a ‘seismic shift’ is coming to commercial real estate, CEO of a flexible workspace giant says

    A shift to remote work, thanks to technology enabling it, has changed how employees and landlords think about office spaces, IWG CEO told CNBC.

  • Silvergate's Collapse May Spell Regulatory Trouble for Crypto

    Silvergate Bank had a really rough week, to the point where a not-insignificant number of people were waiting for the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) to announce the bank had entered receivership after close of business Friday.

  • GBTC discount narrows following arguments in Grayscale-SEC lawsuit

    Arguments in a closely-followed lawsuit between crypto firm Grayscale and the SEC suggested some investors are optimistic Grayscale's Bitcoin Trust could win approval to convert to an ETF.

  • Qualcomm (QCOM) Partners With Quectel to Develop Smart Modules

    The artificial intelligence and machine learning solution for smart modules jointly developed by Qualcomm (QCOM) and Quectel will have various use cases in advanced industrial applications.

  • Foresight and Global Japanese Vehicle Manufacturer Will Work Together to Resolve Camera Miscalibration Issues

    The parties have engaged in paid POC project to use Foresight's innovative solution for automatic calibration of mono cameras

  • ‘I don’t think I can wait until 70’: I’m still working at 66. Should I wait or claim Social Security now?

    See: I’ll be 71 this year and my wife will be 63 – how should we claim our Social Security benefits? When to claim Social Security is one of the toughest decisions in the retirement planning world, because there’s really no one right answer — and there’s certainly no way for any of us to know for sure what the future will hold. Doing so would get you a bigger benefit check every month, but there are plenty of Americans who need to claim Social Security as soon as they become eligible for it, or who claim it at their full retirement age simply so they can start getting the checks they deserve after years of paying into the system.

  • Microsoft Releases New Product Apple Users Will Love

    Microsoft says it's rebuilding Outlook for Mac 'from the ground up' as it announces new features.

  • Top Copper Stocks for March 2023

    Lundin Mining, Southern Copper, and Ero Copper lead the pack for value, growth, and performance, respectively.

  • Kazakhstan Wants Its Oil to Circumvent Russia: CERAWeek Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Welcome to day two of CERAWeek by S&P Global in Houston. In the morning, Exxon Mobil Corp. Chief Executive Officer Darren Woods slammed Europe’s windfall profit tax on oil and gas producers, while US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry called for finding ways to meet energy demand without undermining the transition to cleaner fuels.Most Read from BloombergMeta Plans Thousands More Layoffs as Soon as This WeekBiden Eyes Tax Hike on Income Over $400,000 to Fund Medicar

  • Top Tech Penny Stocks for March 2023

    The top tech penny stocks by 12-month total returns are ride-hailing company DiDi Global, enterprise software support provider Remini Street, and data management solutions provider AvePoint Inc.