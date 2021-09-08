U.S. markets open in 8 hours 37 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,520.00
    +0.75 (+0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,098.00
    +7.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,677.25
    +2.50 (+0.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,276.00
    +0.60 (+0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.51
    +0.16 (+0.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,799.70
    +1.20 (+0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    24.36
    +0.03 (+0.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1846
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3700
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.14
    +1.73 (+10.54%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3780
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.3000
    +0.0410 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,705.39
    -5,938.21 (-11.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,199.62
    -164.34 (-12.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,149.37
    -37.81 (-0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,023.37
    +107.23 (+0.36%)
     

CooTek Announces Second Quarter 2021 Unaudited Results

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·21 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SHANGHAI, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: CTK) ("CooTek" or the "Company"), a global mobile internet company, today reported unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Second Quarter 2021 Highlights

  • Net revenues were US$83.2 million, a decrease of 34% from US$126.4 million during the same period last year due to the continuous restructuring of portfolio products.

  • Gross profit was US$74.4 million, a decrease of 38% from US$120.7 million during the same period last year.

  • Gross profit margin was 89.4%, compared with 95.5% during the same period last year.

  • Net income was US$0.3 million, compared with net loss of US$12.4 million last quarter, and net income of US$3.1 million during the same period last year.

  • Adjusted net income[1] (Non-GAAP) was US$1.1 million, compared with adjusted net loss (Non-GAAP) US$11.1 million last quarter, and adjusted net income (Non-GAAP) of US$4.5 million during the same period last year.

  • The Company's Portfolio Products[2] contributed approximately 99% of total revenues, with a focus on three main categories: online literature, mobile games and scenario-based content apps.

June 2021 Operational Highlights

  • Average daily active users ("DAUs") of the Company's portfolio products were 23.5 million, a decrease of 2% from 23.9 million in June 2020. Monthly active users ("MAUs") of the Company's portfolio products were 70.0 million, a decrease of 16% from 83.5 million in June 2020.

  • Average DAUs of the Company's online literature products were 6.7 million, a decrease of 17% from 8.1 million in June 2020. MAUs of the Company's online literature products were 18.1 million, a decrease of 36% from 28.4 million in June 2020. The average daily reading time[3] of our online literature product in the Chinese market, Fengdu Novel's users was approximately 153 minutes in June 2021, which continued to grow steadily compared with 148 minutes in March 2021.

  • Average DAUs of the Company's TouchPal Smart Input were 109.6 million. MAUs of the Company's TouchPal Smart Input were 144.1 million.

"We are pleased to return to profitability while keeping a positive quarter-over-quarter revenue growth in the second quarter of 2021," commented Mr. Karl Zhang, CooTek's Chairman. "We remain committed to our content-focused strategy by continuously enhancing our product portfolio and optimizing our product features. We are encouraged by the solid implementation of the business plan driven by our online literature and mobile games products. With enriching and high-quality content incubation, Fengdu Novel has been expanding the exclusive content distribution and IP business. The revenues from the IP business of Fengdu Novel recorded 194% quarter-over-quarter growth. In addition, our mobile games portfolio has been further strengthened both in the domestic and overseas markets. We have strived to ride on the strong performance of Catwalk Beauty, our globally top-ranking casual game, to form a competitive product pipeline. As a special note, for the second half of 2021, we can expect such pipeline with more than 15 games in the domestic market and more than 20 games in the overseas market under the smooth combination of our internal development and external cooperation."

Mr. Robert Cui, CooTek's CFO further commented, "As focusing on upgrading our business model, we have been optimizing the balance between our marketing and monetization strategies which resulted in the achievement of group-level profitability in the second quarter of 2021. We will further expand the scale of our product portfolio, improve our user experience and user stickiness and enhance our monetization capabilities. We are confident in delivering a robust and stable long-term growth."

(in millions)

Portfolio Products



Portfolio Products


Including: Online literature



DAUs


MAUs


DAUs


MAUs


Jun' 19

27.6


65.1


0.3


1.6


Sep' 19

23.9


67.5


2.0


11.0


Dec' 19

24.7


74.6


4.8


19.3


Mar' 20

25.2


89.2


7.3


29.1


Jun' 20

23.9


83.5


8.1


28.4


Sep' 20

27.7


94.8


10.0


29.5


Dec' 20

27.8


85.8


10.2


29.5


Mar' 21

20.3


58.6


7.5


20.1


Jun' 21

23.5


70.0


6.7


18.1


Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Net Revenues

(in US$ thousands, except percentage)

2Q 2021


1Q 2021


2Q 2020


QoQ % Change


YoY % Change











Mobile Advertising Revenues

82,078


80,408


125,774


2%


(35)%

Other Revenues

1,139


1,144


622


0%


83%

Total Net Revenues

83,217


81,552


126,396


2%


(34)%

Net revenues were US$83.2 million, a decrease of 34% from US$126.4 million during the second quarter of 2020 and an increase of 2% from US$81.6 million during the last quarter. The decrease compared with the same quarter of 2020 was primarily due to a decrease in mobile advertising revenues.

Mobile advertising revenues were US$82.1 million, a decrease of 35% from US$125.8 million during the second quarter of 2020 and an increase of 2% from US$80.4 million during the last quarter. The decrease compared with the same quarter of 2020 was primarily due to the continuous restructuring of portfolio products.

Our portfolio products focus on three categories: online literature, scenario-based content apps and mobile games. Mobile games accounted for approximately 55%, online literature accounted for approximately 37%, and scenario-based content apps accounted for approximately 7% in the second quarter of 2021.

Cost and Operating Expenses


2Q 2021


1Q 2021


2Q 2020





(in US$ thousands, except percentage)

US$

% of revenue


US$

% of revenue


US$

% of revenue


QoQ %
Change

YoY %

Change












Cost of revenues

8,801

10%


8,866

11%


5,691

5%


(1)%


55%


Sales and marketing

59,787

72%


70,736

87%


105,999

84%


(15)%


(44)%


Research and development

9,709

12%


9,037

11%


8,103

6%


7%


20%


General and administrative

4,879

6%


5,557

7%


4,136

3%


(12)%


18%


Other operating income, net

(1,459)

(2)%


(802)

(1)%


(446)

(0)%


82%


227%


Total Cost and Expenses

81,717

98%


93,394

115%


123,483

98%


(13)%


(34)%













Share-based compensation expenses by function



Cost of revenues

54

0.1%


79

0.1%


71

0.1%


(32)%


(24)%


Sales and marketing

14

0.0%


41

0.1%


61

0.0%


(66)%


(77)%


Research and development

456

0.5%


646

0.8%


862

0.7%


(29)%


(47)%


General and administrative

317

0.4%


538

0.6%


430

0.3%


(41)%


(26)%


Total share-based compensation expenses

841

1.0%


1,304

1.6%


1,424

1.1%


(36)%


(41)%


Cost of revenues was US$8.8 million, a 55% increase from US$5.7 million during the same period last year, and a decrease of 1% from US$8.9 million during the last quarter. The year-over-year increase was primarily due to an increase in content costs we paid to our signed authors and third-party content providers for the publishing and licensing of relevant online literature works and an increase in salary and payroll expenses associated with staff.

Gross profit was US$74.4 million, a decrease of 38% from US$120.7 million during the same period last year, and an increase of 2% from US$72.7 million last quarter. Gross profit margin was 89.4%, compared with 95.5% in the same period last year and 89.1% last quarter.

Sales and marketing expenses were US$59.8 million, a decrease of 44% from US$106.0 million during the same period last year, and a decrease of 15% from US$70.7 million last quarter. As a percentage of total revenues, sales and marketing expenses accounted for 72%, compared with 84% during the same period last year, and 87% last quarter. The sequential and year-over-year decrease in sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of total net revenues was primarily due to the continuous transition of the strategy in relation to the acquisition of new users and the retention of existing users which resulted in the reduction of the user acquisition costs.

Research and development expenses were US$9.7 million, an increase of 20% from US$8.1 million during the same period last year and an increase of 7% from US$9.0 million last quarter. The sequential and year-over-year increase was primarily due to an increase in salary and payroll expenses associated with technology R&D staff, and was partially offset by decline in share-based compensation expenses. As a percentage of total net revenues, research and development expenses accounted for 12%, compared with 6% during the same period last year and 11% last quarter.

General and administrative expenses were US$4.9 million, an increase of 18% from US$4.1 million during the same period last year and a decrease of 12% from US$5.6 million last quarter. The sequential decrease was mainly due to a decrease in share-based compensation and third-party outsourcing fee, and was partially offset by a rise in professional service fee. The year-over-year increase was mainly due to an increase in salary and payroll expenses associated with G&A staff, professional service fee and third-party outsourcing fee, and was partially offset by decline in share-based compensation. As a percentage of total net revenues, general and administrative expenses accounted for 6%, compared with 3% during the same period last year and 7% during last quarter.

Other operating income, net was US$1.5 million, compared with US$0.4 million during the same period last year and US$0.8 million last quarter. The other operating income mainly included government subsidy received.

Net income was US$0.3 million, compared with net income of US$3.1 million during the same period last year and a net loss of US$12.4 million last quarter.

Adjusted net income was US$1.1 million, compared with adjusted net income of US$4.5 million in the same period last year and adjusted net loss of US$11.1 million last quarter. The achievement of profitability compared with the adjusted net loss last quarter was mainly due to the decrease in sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue driven by the continuous transition of the strategy in relation to the acquisition of new users and the retention of existing users.

(in US$ thousands, except percentage)

2Q 2021


1Q 2021


2Q 2020


QoQ % Change


YoY % Change











Net Income (Loss)

264


(12,398)


3,119


(102)%


(92)%

Add: Share-based Compensation related to share

options and restricted share units

841


1,304


1,424


(36)%


(41)%

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) (Non-GAAP)

1,105


(11,094)


4,543


(110)%


(76)%

For the quarter ended June 30, 2021, basic and diluted net income per ADS were US$0.004 and US$0.004, and basic and diluted adjusted net income (Non-GAAP) per ADS were US$0.02 and US$0.02, respectively.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flows

As of June 30, 2021, cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash were US$39.0million, compared with US$56.1 million as of March 31, 2021. As of June 30, 2021, restricted cash were US$3.3 million, mainly consisting of amount of US$3.1 million held in the Company's bank account as guarantee deposit for loan facility provided by the bank. As of March 31, 2021, the long-term restricted cash was US$21.5 million held in the Company's bank accounts which were frozen by a local authority in connection with an ongoing investigation related to an alleged illegal act of certain customers. As of June 30, 2021, the relevant bank accounts have been unfrozen.

Net cash outflow from operating activities during the second quarter of 2021 was US$17.5 million, compared with net cash inflow from operating activities of US$5.4 million for the same period in 2020 and net cash outflow from operating activities of US$23.0 million during the last quarter. Cash outflow from operating activities during the second quarter of 2021 was mainly due to the decrease in accounts payable driven primarily by the decrease of our user acquisition costs.

Net cash outflow from financing activities during the second quarter of 2021 was US$0.1 million, compared with net cash inflow from financing activities of US$3.1 million for the same period in 2020 and net cash inflow from financing activities of US$30.2 million during the last quarter. Cash inflow from financing activities during the first quarter of 2021 was mainly due to the Company issued a convertible note for a principal amount of US$10.0 million and received net proceeds of US$8.9 million from this issuance on January 19, 2021, and the Company issued a convertible note for a principal amount of US$20.0 million and received net proceeds of US$ 18.2 million from this issuance on March 19, 2021.

Share Repurchase Plan

On May 18, 2020, the Company announced a share repurchase program (the "2020 Program") whereby the Company is authorized to repurchase its class A ordinary shares in the form of ADSs with an aggregate value of up to US$20.0 million during the 12-month period starting from May 18, 2020. As of June 30, 2021, the Company had used an aggregate of US$6.0 million to repurchase 1.4 million ADSs under the 2020 Program and recorded as treasury stock. The 2020 Program was terminated on May 17, 2021.

Conference Call and Webcast

CooTek's management team will host a conference call at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on September 8, 2021 (8:00 PM Beijing Time on the same day), following the results announcement.

The dial-in details for the live conference call are:

United States:

866-548-4713

Hong Kong:

800-961-105

Mainland China:

4001-209-101

International:

1-323-794-2093

Passcode:

7805619

Please dial in 15 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin. When prompted, ask to be connected to the CooTek (Cayman) Inc. call.

A live webcast and archive of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of CooTek's website at https://ir.cootek.com/.

About CooTek (Cayman) Inc.

CooTek is a mobile internet company with a global vision that offers content-rich mobile applications, focusing on three categories: online literature, scenario-based content apps and mobile games. CooTek's mission is to empower everyone to enjoy relevant content seamlessly. CooTek's user-centric and data-driven approach has enabled it to release appealing products to capture mobile internet users' ever-evolving content needs and helps it rapidly attract targeted users.

Non-GAAP Financial Measure

To supplement the unaudited consolidated financial information prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America ("GAAP"), the Company uses non-GAAP financial measure of adjusted net loss that is adjusted from results based on GAAP to exclude the impact of share-based compensation, and Adjusted EBITDA that is net loss excluding interest income and expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, and share-based compensation. The measure should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP results.

The Company believes that the non-GAAP measure help identify underlying financial and business trends relating to the Company's results of operations that could otherwise be distorted by the effect of certain expenses that the Company include in loss from operations and net loss. By making the Company's financial results comparable period over period, the Company believes adjusted net loss and Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to better understand the Company's historical business operations and future prospects and allows for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by the management in financial and operational decision-making. In order to mitigate these limitations, the Company has provided specific information regarding the GAAP amounts excluded from the non-GAAP measure. The table at the bottom of this press release includes details on the reconciliation between GAAP financial measure that is most directly comparable to the non-GAAP financial measure the Company has presented.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements made under the "safe harbor" provisions of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident," "optimistic" and similar statements. CooTek may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports filed with or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Any statements that are not historical facts, including statements about CooTek's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements that involve factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such factors and risks include, but not limited to the following: CooTek's mission and strategies; future business development, financial conditions and results of operations; the expected growth of the mobile internet industry and mobile advertising industry; the expected growth of mobile advertising; expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of our products and services; competition in mobile application and advertising industry; relevant government policies and regulations relating to the industry and the development and impacts of COVID-19. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is current as of the date of the press release, and CooTek does not undertake any obligation to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

For investor enquiries, please contact:

CooTek (Cayman) Inc.
Mr. Robert Yi Cui
Email: IR@cootek.com

ICA Investor Relations (Asia) Limited
Mr. Kevin Yang
Phone: +86-21-8028-6033
E-mail: cootek@icaasia.com

CooTek (Cayman) Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations

(in thousands, except for share and per share data)




Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended




June 30,


March 31,


June 30,


June 30,




2020


2021


2021


2020


2021




US$


US$


US$


US$


US$









Net revenues


126,396


81,552


83,217


233,409


164,769


Cost of revenues


(5,691)


(8,866)


(8,801)


(10,273)


(17,667)


Gross Profit


120,705


72,686


74,416


223,136


147,102


Operating expenses:












Sales and marketing expenses


(105,999)


(70,736)


(59,787)


(208,435)


(130,523)


Research and development expenses


(8,103)


(9,037)


(9,709)


(14,950)


(18,746)


General and administrative expenses


(4,136)


(5,557)


(4,879)


(7,437)


(10,436)


Other operating income, net


446


802


1,459


836


2,261


Total operating expenses


(117,792)


(84,528)


(72,916)


(229,986)


(157,444)


Income (loss) from operations


2,913


(11,842)


1,500


(6,850)


(10,342)


Interest income (expense), net


211


(313)


(1,336)


234


(1,649)


Foreign exchange (loss) gain, net


(2)


(243)


19



(224)


Fair value change of derivatives




85



85


Income (loss) before income taxes


3,122


(12,398)


268


(6,616)


(12,130)


Income tax expense


(3)




(3)



Share of loss in equity method investment




(4)




(4)


Net income (loss)


3,119


(12,398)


264


(6,619)


(12,134)


Net income (loss) per ordinary share












Basic


0.001


(0.004)


0.0001


(0.002)


(0.004)


Diluted


0.001


(0.004)


0.0001


(0.002)


(0.004)


Weighted average shares used in calculating
net income (loss) per ordinary share












Basic


3,084,894,043


3,136,585,226


3,238,319,836


3,094,780,922


3,187,723,620


Diluted


3,222,716,303


3,136,585,226


3,279,417,127


3,094,780,922


3,187,723,620


Non-GAAP Financial Data












Adjusted Net Income (Loss)


4,543


(11,094)


1,105


(4,254)


(9,989)


Adjusted EBITDA


5,123


(9,924)


3,428


(2,945)


(6,496)


















Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except for share and per share data)




As of




March 31,
2021


June 30,
2021




US$


US$








ASSETS






Current assets:






Cash and cash equivalents


31,413


35,667


Restricted cash


3,238


3,293


Short-term investment


50


50


Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of US$1,126 as of
March 31, 2021 and US$1,180 as of June 30, 2021, respectively


27,425


31,451


Prepaid expenses and other current assets


9,293


8,966


Total current assets


71,419


79,427


Long term restricted cash


21,476



Property and equipment, net


4,916


4,100


Intangible assets, net


360


326


Operating lease right-of-use assets[4]


2,177


1,818


Long-term investments


304


620


Other non-current assets


1,015


1,211


TOTAL ASSETS


101,667


87,502


LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIT






Current liabilities






Accounts payable


63,819


50,245


Short-term borrowings


15,028


15,162


Accrued salary and benefits


5,389


6,555


Operating lease liabilities, current[4]


1,486


1,322


Accrued expenses and other current liabilities


9,697


6,685


Convertible notes


16,547


16,243


Derivative liabilities


1,662


1,577


Deferred revenue


3,114


3,086


Total current liabilities


116,742


100,875


Other non-current liabilities


425


391


Operating lease liabilities, non-current3


688


231


TOTAL LIABILITIES


117,855


101,497


Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (continued):

(in thousands, except for share and per share data)






As of



March 31,
2021


June 30,
2021



US$


US$






Shareholders' Deficit:





Ordinary shares


33


33

Treasury shares


(5,132)


(5,229)

Additional paid-in capital


203,836


206,159

Accumulated deficit


(213,363)


(213,099)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss


(1,562)


(1,859)

Total Shareholders' Deficit


(16,188)


(13,995)

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIT


101,667


87,502

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

(in thousands, except for share and per share data)




Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended




June 30,


March 31,


June 30,


June 30,




2020


2021


2021


2020


2021




US$


US$


US$


US$


US$




















Net cash provided by (used in)
operating activities


5,402


(22,974)


(17,540)


20,362


(40,514)


Net cash used in investing activities


(13,859)


(359)


(565)


(14,628)


(924)


Net cash provided by (used in)
financing activities


3,100


30,150


(135)


(754)


30,015


Net (decrease) increase in cash and
cash equivalents


(5,357)


6,817


(18,240)


4,980


(11,423)


Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted
cash at beginning of period


70,026


49,622


56,127


59,966


49,622


Effect of exchange rate changes on
cash and cash equivalents


252


(312)


1,073


(25)


761


Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted
cash at end of period


64,921


56,127


38,960


64,921


38,960

















Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results

(in thousands, except for share and per share data)




Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended





June 30,


March 31,


June 30,


June 30,





2020


2021


2021


2020


2021





US$


US$


US$


US$


US$






















Net Income (Loss)


3,119


(12,398)


264


(6,619)


(12,134)



Add:













Share-based compensation related to share options and
restricted share units


1,424


1,304


841


2,365


2,145



Adjusted Net Income (Loss) (Non-GAAP)*


4,543


(11,094)


1,105


(4,254)


(9,989)



Add:













Interest (income) expense, net


(211)


313


1,336


(234)


1,649



Income taxes


3




3




Depreciation and amortization


788


857


987


1,540


1,844



Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)*


5,123


(9,924)


3,428


(2,945)


(6,496)




















* The tax impact to the non-GAAP adjustments is zero.


[1] "Adjusted net income" (Non-GAAP) is a non-GAAP measure, which is defined as net loss excluding share-based compensation related to share options and restricted share units. For further information, please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliations of GAAP and non-GAAP results" at the bottom of this release.

[2] "Portfolio Products" is to the mobile applications that we develop and provide to our users and business partners, which exclude TouchPal Smart Input and TouchPal Phonebook.

[3] "Average daily reading time" for any day is calculated by dividing (i) the sum of time spent on reading books on our Fengdu Novel for such day, by (ii) the number of Fengdu Novel users who spent time on reading books for such day. The average daily reading time for any month is calculated by dividing (i) the sum of average daily reading time for each day in such month, by (ii) the number of days in such month.

[4] On January 1, 2021, the Company adopted ASC 842, the new lease standard, using the modified retrospective method.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cootek-announces-second-quarter-2021-unaudited-results-301370931.html

SOURCE CooTek (Cayman) Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett says these are the very best businesses to own

    Stop sinking your money into mediocre companies.

  • Stocks may fall 15% by year-end, warns Morgan Stanley. Here are some portfolio moves investors might consider.

    Morgan Stanley’s optimistic view of the economy isn’t keeping it from warning about a looming correction in the U.S. stock market.

  • Upstart Is Soaring Again: Here's Why

    Financial technology company Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) aims to disrupt the way that banks lend money to consumers, and the early results have been successful. In fact, Upstart's business has grown so quickly that the stock has increased more than tenfold in just nine months since the company's IPO. Well, it doesn't look like Upstart's stock is out of gas just yet.

  • Why Novavax Stock Surged Today

    What happened Shares of Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) jumped on Tuesday on news of a major supply deal with the Japanese government. By the close of trading, the biotechnology company's stock price was up 7.

  • Nio shares fall after $2 billion stock offering announced

    Nio Inc. shares fell in late trading Tuesday, after the Chinese electric-car company announced plans to sell up to $2 billion in fresh U.S. shares.

  • Bitcoin Nurses Losses in Wake of El Salvador’s Glitched Rollout

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin nursed losses Wednesday after plunging amid El Salvador’s troubled rollout of the largest cryptocurrency as legal tender.The virtual coin was trading at about $47,100 as of 11 a.m. in Singapore, having slid as much as 17% a day earlier before paring some of the losses. The downdraft also swept across tokens such as Ether and Dogecoin, as well as the Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index.“Social media platforms were very cautious over the weekend that a plunge could occur following

  • Moderna stock extends rally after price target gets a 77% boost at Morgan Stanley

    Shares of Moderna Inc. rallied toward a fifth straight gain Tuesday, after Morgan Stanley analyst Matthew Harrison added nearly $150 to his price target on an increased outlook for the biotechnology company's COVID-19 vaccine sales.

  • Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) set a Low Bar for its Q4 Report. Here is What Will Actually Drive High Growth

    Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ:AFRM) is a young FinTech growth company that has garnered a lot of attention since its IPO in January 2021. Affirm is offering a payment platform where people can buy products and pay in 1 to 48 month installments. Before Thursday's Q4 Earnings report, we are going to do a quick overview of the company and see what can investors expect from Affirm in the future.

  • Wall Street sees as much as 56% upside for its 20 favorite stocks

    DEEP DIVE As the stock market reopens following Labor Day weekend, there is no shortage of warnings that a correction is due — which would be a pullback of at least 10% for the benchmark S&P 500 following a gain of 21% so far this year.

  • Crypto traders blame bitcoin’s Tuesday tumble partly on glitches at exchanges and a $44 million sale order

    A wild day on crypto exchanges is being blamed on a raft of glitches and reports of a big sale that at least one analyst credits for contributing to the downward pressure on digital-asset prices.

  • Why Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Jumped Today

    What happened Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ: TNDM) were jumping 12.9% higher as of 3:51 p.m. EDT on Tuesday. The gain came after S&P Global announced that the stock would be added to the S&P MidCap 400 Index effective Sept.

  • Why Mechel PAO Stock Popped 41% Today

    Mechel PAO (NYSE: MTL) stock is flying through the roof Tuesday, gaining a whopping 41% within the first few minutes of the market's opening. Mechel PAO is among the world's largest metallurgical and coking coal miners, and is the largest manufacturer of steel products in Russia. Steel prices have skyrocketed in recent months while coking coal and ferrosilicon prices are hovering near all-times highs in China as of this writing.

  • Millennials will power a bull market in stocks for decades: Ark Invest's Cathie Wood

    Ark Invest's founder Cathie Wood tells Yahoo Finance Live that millennials will help power a bull market in stocks for years to come.

  • 3 Healthcare Stocks That Might Skyrocket When COVID Is Over

    Stocks of biotech companies fighting COVID-19 have been great investments over the last two years. What stocks might zoom higher when the pandemic is over?

  • Why Bitcoin-Related And Ethereum-Related Stocks Are Falling

    Shares of crypto-related stocks, including Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MARA), Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ: RIOT) and Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) are trading lower amid a decrease in the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH). Bitcoin is trading 9% lower at around $47,900 Tuesday morning. Ethereum is trading 11.5% lower at around $3,470 Tuesday morning. Marathon Digital focuses on mining digital assets. It owns crypto-currency mining machines and a data cent

  • Intel CEO Reveals Full Self-Driving Car, Chip Production Plans At German Auto Show

    Intel’s Mobileye unveiled the next phase of their self-driving car platform and plans to bring more robotaxis to the road at the 2021 International Motor Show in Germany.

  • This is what both Suze Orman and Ramit Sethi say you should do if you’re worried about inflation

    “The rate of inflation in the U.S. rose again in July and drove the increase over the past year to a 30-year high,” MarketWatch’s Jeffrey Bartash reported in August. For investors, that news was, no doubt, worrisome, so we looked at what two financial bigwigs, Suze Orman and Ramit Sethi, as well as other pros, have told investors in the past about dealing with inflation (psst: both say you need to keep investing in stocks.) Here (and below) are Bankrate’s list of featured investing products for September. Suze Orman: “Plan on many costs being double what they are today, and keep investing in stocks.”

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Has AT&T Stock Gotten Too Cheap?

    Telecom company AT&T (NYSE: T) recently ended its journey into digital content, which began in 2015 when it bought DIRECTV for $49 billion, and later bought Time Warner for another $85 billion in 2018. Investors never liked the progress AT&T made with video; the stock is down more than 30% over the past five years. AT&T is now spinning off its Warner Media business, combining with Discovery to form a stand-alone company.

  • Boeing’s stock falls after UBS analyst Myles Walton cuts price target, but says expectations have ‘bottomed out’

    Shares of Boeing Co. dropped Tuesday, after UBS analyst Myles Walton cut his price target and revenue outlook, saying he sees "no reason" to expect any 787 deliveries for the rest of the third quarter.