COP15: Daily Highlights

·3 min read

MONTRÉAL, Dec. 6, 2022 /CNW/ -

MINISTER'S THOUGHT OF THE DAY

"We're off and running! After more than two years of pandemic delays, Montréal and Canada have stepped up to host this generationally significant conference. For Canada, I underlined our commitment to protect thirty percent of lands and waters by 2030 during this morning's opening press conference, alongside the Chinese U.N. presidency. And, led by Prime Minister Trudeau during the official opening ceremony, we announced a new investment of $350 million to support developing countries to take action on nature conservation."

     The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"We have but a few days to act decisively and with principle, and action must be bold, not bracketed, so that we can get this deal done. We got an extra two years from the scourge of COVID, let us not squander that. Rather, let us make sure that we deliver, and deliver for people and for planet, because once adopted the Global Biodiversity Framework will serve as a plan to conserve, to sustainably use and to rebuild the web of life."

     Inger Anderson, Executive Director of the United Nations Environment Programme

PHOTO OF THE DAY

Opening press conference at the Palais des congrès de Montréal. From left to right: Inger Anderson, Executive Director of the United Nations Environment Programme, Elizabeth Maruma Mrema, Executive Secretary of the Convention on Biological Diversity, His Excellency Huang Runqiu, Minister of Ecology and Environment of China, the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, David Ainsworth, Information Officer, Convention on Biological Diversity. (CNW Group/Environment and Climate Change Canada)
Opening press conference at the Palais des congrès de Montréal. From left to right: Inger Anderson, Executive Director of the United Nations Environment Programme, Elizabeth Maruma Mrema, Executive Secretary of the Convention on Biological Diversity, His Excellency Huang Runqiu, Minister of Ecology and Environment of China, the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, David Ainsworth, Information Officer, Convention on Biological Diversity.

Credit: Environment and Climate Change Canada

Images from the host photographer can be found on Flickr: UN Biodiversity's albums | Flickr

DAILY EVENT SUMMARY: December 6, 2022

  • Official United Nations Opening Press Conference. Remarks by:

View the press conference here: (680) (English) (Opening Press Conference) - Tuesday, 6 December 09:00 (GMT-5) - YouTube

  • COP15 Opening ceremony. Speakers included:

  • Reception hosted by the Government of China and attended by Minister Guilbeault.

UPCOMING EVENT SUMMARY: December 7, 2022

Event: Canada Pavilion official opening
Time: 8:45 a.m.
Location: Canada Pavilion, Palais des congrès de Montréal

Event: Nature announcement with Prime Minister Trudeau
Time: 10:00 a.m.

Event:  Opening plenary of COP15, Part 2
Time: 10:00 a.m to 1 p.m. 
Location:  Palais des congrès de Montréal (plenary room)

Event: NatureBus: The Nature Canada tour bus has travelled across the country collecting messages that will be shared with Minister Guilbeault in Montréal.
Time: 12:00 p.m.

Event: Discussion between Minister Guilbeault, Prime Minister Trudeau and members of the Environment and Climate Change Canada Youth Council
Time: 3:30 p.m.

For more information on the daily schedule, visit the UN CBD website: Convention on Biological Diversity (cbd.int)

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2022/06/c8790.html

