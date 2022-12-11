U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,934.38
    -29.13 (-0.73%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,476.46
    -305.04 (-0.90%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,004.62
    -77.38 (-0.70%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,796.66
    -21.63 (-1.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.59
    +0.57 (+0.80%)
     

  • Gold

    1,809.40
    -1.30 (-0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    23.68
    -0.04 (-0.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0535
    -0.0024 (-0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5670
    +0.0760 (+2.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2260
    +0.0022 (+0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.5530
    -0.0770 (-0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,107.68
    -31.29 (-0.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    402.11
    -4.14 (-1.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,476.63
    +4.46 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,901.01
    +326.61 (+1.18%)
     

COP15: Daily highlights - December 11, 2022

·2 min read

MONTRÉAL, Dec. 11, 2022 /CNW/ -

MINISTER'S THOUGHT OF THE DAY

"The pressure is on for negotiators to continue finalizing text as we enter the second week of COP15. Canada has set our sights on an ambitious post-2020 global biodiversity framework and much work remains. We've committed to protecting at least 30 percent of our land and 30 percent of our oceans by 2030, by launching the greatest conservation campaign in Canada's history. That work has continued with some major domestic and international announcements during this conference, with more to come. 'Thirty-by-thirty' and halting and reversing biodiversity loss are the collective commitments we need here in Montréal, to reach our own Paris-like movement of global action and ambition."

The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

"It's absolutely critical as we are in these final stages of negotiating the post-2020 global biodiversity framework that we put human rights at the very heart of this, not just a token reference, but human rights woven throughout the goals, the targets, the principles and the indicators."

David Boyd, UN Special Rapporteur on human rights and the environment

PHOTO OF THE WEEK

Minister Guilbeault and Valérie Courtois, Director of the Indigenous Leadership Initiative participate in announcement on the First Nations Guardians Network. Credit: Environment and Climate Change Canada (CNW Group/Environment and Climate Change Canada)
Minister Guilbeault and Valérie Courtois, Director of the Indigenous Leadership Initiative participate in announcement on the First Nations Guardians Network. Credit: Environment and Climate Change Canada (CNW Group/Environment and Climate Change Canada)

Credit: Environment and Climate Change Canada

Access to the host photographer images can be found here: UN Biodiversity's albums | Flickr.

DAILY EVENT SUMMARY: December 11, 2022

  • Minister Guilbeault had no public event scheduled for today.

  • The Canada Pavilion hosted events from Plenty Canada, Kahnawà:ke Environment Protection Office (KEPO), Wildlands League, International Conservation Fund of Canada, Parks Canada, Forest Stewardship Council Canada (FSC Canada) and more.

UPCOMING EVENT SUMMARY: December 12, 2022

Event: Bonn Challenge announcement with Ministers Guilbeault and Wilkinson  
Time: 12:30 p.m. to 1:00 p.m.  
Location: Canada Pavilion, Palais des congrès de Montréal

Event: Weaving Indigenous Knowledge announcement with Minister Wilkinson  
Time: 2:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.  
Location: Canada Pavillion, Palais des congrès de Montréal

Event: Youth participation announcement with Minister Wilkinson  
Time: 2:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.  
Location: Canada Pavillion, Palais des congrès de Montréal

Tomorrow, Canada Pavilion will host events from Natural Resources Canada, Polliflora, Canadian Forest Service, Indigenous Leadership Initiative and more. More info here: Canada Pavilion at COP15 – Events program.

For more information on the daily schedule, visit the UN CBD website: Convention on Biological Diversity (cbd.int).

Environment and Climate Change Canada's Twitter page

Environment and Climate Change Canada's Facebook page

SOURCE Environment and Climate Change Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2022/11/c7549.html

Recommended Stories

  • DAILY IG - Master the Rich Technological Resources to Build a Contract Smart Economy

    DAILY IG - Master the Rich Technological Resources To Build a Contract Smart Economy

  • A Man Accused In The 1988 Bombing That Killed 270 People On Pan Am Flight 103 Has Been Taken Into US Custody

    Libyan Abu Agila Mohammad Mas’ud is accused of making the bomb in the deadly terrorist attack.View Entire Post ›

  • Man kills 3, injures others in Rome condo board meeting shooting

    A man yelled "I'll kill you all" before opening fire during a condominium board meeting in Italy, leaving three women dead and several others injured.

  • Elon Musk Sounds a Dire Warning About the Economy

    The billionaire entrepreneur fears that the economic downturn will become worse if this decision is made.

  • He was tortured by Russia – now he’s getting his revenge

    They are responsible for ambushes, destroying infrastructure and even, allegedly, assassinations. In Kharkiv, Balakiya and Izyum, Bel Trew meets the ordinary citizens who have become the secret weapon in the fight against Putin

  • Jamie Dimon Says It’s Good Both Parties’ ‘Wing Nuts’ Weren’t Elected

    (Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon praised the results of last month’s US midterm elections, saying cooperation in Congress may be more likely since both parties’ “wing nuts didn’t get elected.”Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Steps Up Attacks on Twitter’s Former Safety HeadPutin Says Russia May Add Nuclear First Strike to StrategyHarry and Meghan Throw the Gauntlet to William and KateChina’s Top Medical Adviser Says Omicron’s Risks Same as FluFed’s Message

  • Casualties reported in large-scale fire incident in occupied Crimea

    A fire broke out early on the morning of Dec. 10 in the barracks in the town of Sovetske in Crimea, where Russian conscripts were reportedly accommodated, a number of local Telegram channels reported.

  • BlackRock Facing More Blowback Over ESG as GOP Pressure Mounts

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s been a tough couple weeks for BlackRock Inc., the world’s largest money manager, which endured fresh blows from Republican officials sharply critical of ESG.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Steps Up Attacks on Twitter’s Former Safety HeadPutin Says Russia May Add Nuclear First Strike to StrategyHarry and Meghan Throw the Gauntlet to William and KateChina’s Top Medical Adviser Says Omicron’s Risks Same as FluFed’s Message That Rates Will Stay on Hold for ‘Some Time’ Clashes W

  • North Korea Wants Dollars. It's a Sign of Trouble.

    SEOUL, South Korea — When Kim Jong Un, the leader of North Korea, ascended to power more than a decade ago, he repeated two promises that his family has made since founding the country in 1948: to strengthen the military and to improve the economy. On the military front, Kim, 38, has delivered more than his father and grandfather who ruled before him, accelerating the country’s nuclear and missile programs. On the economic front, he has struggled, an already isolated country made more so by year

  • Russian soldiers killed in Himars strike on holiday resort turned barracks

    Ukraine attacked the occupied south-eastern city of Melitopol on Saturday evening, reportedly levelling a Russian base with Himars missiles.

  • Investors eye Portuguese golden visas as authorities ponder programme's end

    Investments through Portugal's "golden visa", which gives wealthy foreigners residence rights, jumped nearly 50% last month, data showed on Sunday, as the government considers whether to scrap the controversial scheme. The golden visa has been heavily criticised at home for sending house prices and rents up, and the European Commission has called for the end of such national programmes. In Portugal, it has attracted 6.6 billion euros ($6.95 billion) in investment over the past decade, mainly from China, Brazil and Turkey, with the bulk of the money going into real estate.

  • 'I want to talk': Griner opened up during her long trip home

    WNBA star Brittney Griner didn’t want any alone time as soon as she boarded a U.S. government plane that would bring her home. “And she moved right past me and went to every member on that crew, looked them in the eyes, shook their hands and asked about them, got their names, making a personal connection with them,” Carstens recalled in an interview on CNN's “State of the Union.” Ultimately, Griner spent about 12 hours of an 18-hour flight talking with others on the plane, Carstens said.

  • GOP Lawmakers Subpoenaed by Jan. 6 Panel Will Likely Get Off Scot-Free

    Anna Moneymaker/GettyThe five House GOP members who ignored subpoenas by the Jan. 6 committee will likely emerge unscathed, as the panel’s options to punish them for noncompliance are legally limited.GOP Reps. Scott Perry (PA), Jim Jordan (OH), Andy Biggs (AZ.), and Mo Brooks (AL), along with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, were all subpoenaed at various points by the committee for their actions in the run-up to and on Jan. 6, 2021. All of the congressmen have refused to cooperate with the

  • Is a 2023 recession coming? Job growth likely to slow sharply, companies brace for impact

    Job growth will slow sharply in 2023 as inflation, Fed rate hikes risk recession, economists predict. But some say payrolls will keep growing.

  • 12-year-old schoolboy receives draft notice in Russia

    A 12-year-old Russian boy from Russia’s Krasnoyarsk Krai received a summons from the Military Commissariat, the local Telegram channel ChP Kansk reported on Dec. 9.

  • Strikes on Russian bases in Melitopol kill about 200 occupiers

    The strikes on Russian bases in the occupied city of Melitopol on the evening of 10 December resulted in many casualties among the occupiers. Source: Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov on Telegram Details: Fedorov reported on the evening of 10 December that a church in the east of Melitopol that had been seized by Russian occupiers was on fire.

  • Embarrassing Supercut Shows Fox News Hosts Reap What They Sow On Early Voting

    Sean Hannity, Laura Ingraham and Brian Kilmeade got a stark reminder of their past comments in the "Daily Show" montage.

  • Elon Musk says ‘election interference’ by social media companies ‘is wrong,’ undermines democracy

    Twitter CEO Elon Musk said social media companies should not interfere with political elections, especially to the benefit of one party or one party's candidate.

  • Investors Grow More Confident Fed Will Pull Off a Soft Landing

    Mutual funds and hedge funds are putting money in stocks that would benefit from slowing inflation and falling rates.

  • Ukraine Hits Hotel Hosting Russian Military

    Kyiv’s military demolished a hotel complex hosting dozens of Russian military personnel with U.S.-supplied long-range artillery, while more Russian drone strikes continued to destroy Ukraine’s electricity grid.