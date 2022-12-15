U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,007.75
    +9.75 (+0.24%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,073.00
    +80.00 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,771.50
    +20.75 (+0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,840.80
    +6.00 (+0.33%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.21
    -0.07 (-0.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,813.50
    -5.20 (-0.29%)
     

  • Silver

    23.94
    -0.19 (-0.79%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0670
    -0.0013 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5030
    +0.0020 (+0.06%)
     

  • Vix

    21.14
    -1.41 (-6.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2408
    -0.0022 (-0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.2910
    -0.1240 (-0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,807.77
    +12.79 (+0.07%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    415.44
    -1.46 (-0.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,495.93
    -6.96 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,138.37
    -17.84 (-0.06%)
     

COP15: Daily highlights - December 14, 2022

·3 min read

MONTRÉAL, QC, Dec. 14, 2022 /CNW/ -

MINISTER'S THOUGHT OF THE DAY

"In Canada, we are blessed to have a vast, northern wilderness that is both incomparably beautiful and home to some of Earth's most precious, untouched natural habitats. The forests and muskeg of Canada's North are also globally significant carbon sinks, capturing and storing gases in quantities that help regulate Earth's temperature. Today at COP15, we marked two major events in protecting these incredibly valuable landscapes. Together with the Sayisi Dene First Nation, Northlands Dene Nation, Barren Lands First Nation, O-Pipon-Na-Piwin Cree Nation and the Government of Manitoba, we're taking the next step to protecting the Seal River Watershed, one of the world's largest remaining ecologically intact watersheds, spanning an area roughly the size of Nova Scotia. We also signed the Canada–Yukon Nature Agreement, the first such nature agreement with any province or territory. It puts Yukon on a firm path to protecting 25% of lands and waters by 2025. The 'true North strong and free' can't be just a slogan. By protecting nature, we protect the true value of our heritage."

The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"I think it's a wonderful concept to allow us First Nations people to take the lead in preserving and protecting a little piece of earth off for future generations because natural, pristine wilderness is what's needed in this world. There's very little of it, and we possess a nice, beautiful watershed that's worthy of protecting and preserving for future generations, for tourism opportunities . . . . It's a wonderful idea to let the Aboriginal people deal and work with nature as we've always done and to be recognized and acknowledge for it. And I think it's a beautiful joining of forces to protect a little bit of what's left of this earth. And we all need to breathe, and we all need to feed our children, and we all need healthy clean water, and that's what we're trying to do, and we hope it works."

Mr. Ernie Bussidor, Senior Advisor and Founder of the Seal River Watershed Alliance.

PHOTO OF THE DAY

David Suzuki and Minister Steven Guilbeault having an informal chat at the Canada Pavilion at COP15. Credit: Environment and Climate Change Canada (CNW Group/Environment and Climate Change Canada)
David Suzuki and Minister Steven Guilbeault having an informal chat at the Canada Pavilion at COP15. Credit: Environment and Climate Change Canada (CNW Group/Environment and Climate Change Canada)

Credit: Environment and Climate Change Canada

Access to the host photographer images can be found here: UN Biodiversity's albums | Flickr.

DAILY EVENT SUMMARY: December 14, 2022

  • This morning, Minister Guilbeault made a joint announcement with the Government of Manitoba regarding a feasibility assessment for the proposed national park in Seal River Watershed.

  • This afternoon, Minister Guilbeault made a joint announcement with the Government of Yukon on protecting and conserving nature Agreement.

UPCOMING EVENT SUMMARY: December 15, 2022

Event:  Opening high-level segment
Time:  10:00 a.m to 1:00 p.m
Location: 5th floor of the Palais des Congres, Room 517

Event: An action plan to halt and reverse nature loss in Canada: What is required across the country? Minister Guilbeault to provide closing remarks
Time: 10:00 – 11:30
Location: Canadian Pavilion

Event: High-Level Segment Event on Financing the Global Biodiversity Framework
Time: 3:00 p.m to 3:30 p.m
Location: Place Québec, Palais des congrès, Montréal

For more information on the daily schedule, visit the UN CBD website: Convention on Biological Diversity (cbd.int).

Environment and Climate Change Canada's Twitter page

Environment and Climate Change Canada's Facebook page

SOURCE Environment and Climate Change Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2022/14/c7130.html

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. Oil Prices Under Pressure From Keystone Pipeline’s Largest-Ever Leak

    A weeklong shutdown has reduced flows of Canadian crude, adding to costs for Gulf Coast refiners and weighing on U.S. oil reserves.

  • Nuclear Fusion Could Transform the Energy Sector. Chevron and Alphabet Are Betting on It.

    Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said scientists had made a breakthrough that she called one of the most impressive scientific feats of the 21st century.

  • Ford Doubles Down On a Popular Car

    The Blue Oval wants to rely on one of its popular models to increase its market share in electric vehicles.

  • Top Solar Stocks

    The top solar stocks include Daqo New Energy for best value, Sunrun for fastest growth, and First Solar for most momentum.

  • Keystone oil spill cleanup expected to last weeks -officials

    (Reuters) -Cleanup of the biggest U.S. oil spill in nearly a decade will take at least weeks more, local officials in Kansas said on Tuesday, citing a recent meeting with Keystone pipeline owner TC Energy Corp. There is still no official timeline for a restart of the key Canada-U.S. pipeline, which was closed after the spill of roughly 14,000 barrels of crude was discovered on Wednesday in Washington County in Kansas. "They told us they expected to be here for several more weeks," said Randy Hubbard, Washington County's emergency management coordinator.

  • TC Energy's troubles mount as Keystone spill remains unexplained after five days

    Shaping up to be one of the worst onshore crude spills in the U.S. in nearly a decade

  • Keys bound boaters found after missing for 10 days

    Kevin Hyde, 65, and Joe Ditomasso, 76, were sailing from Cape May, New Jersey, to Marathon, Florida. But they disappeared after their Atrevida II sailboat left North Carolina's Outer Banks on Dec. 3.

  • Jeep Stops Production of Popular Vehicle, Idles Factory

    The carmaker has cited slowing sales as the reason for the stop in production for the once-popular vehicle.

  • Tesla to search for water in quest to expand German gigafactory

    Tesla plans to drill for new water sources to supply an expansion of its electric vehicle plant near Berlin, according to local authorities and water associations, the latest move by the carmaker to jump-start German bureaucracy. After the factory's launch in March was almost waylaid by opposition from environmental groups over its water use, Tesla is taking matters into its own hands as it prepares to double the capacity of the plant in Gruenheide, Brandenburg, from 500,000 to over a million cars per year, pending approval from local authorities. At a municipal council meeting last week, a Tesla representative said the company would pay for exploratory drilling to update a decades-old public database of groundwater sources, according to Gruenheide mayor Arne Christiani, who attended the meeting.

  • U.S.-backed high-tech nuclear plant in Wyoming delayed to 2030

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A high-tech nuclear energy project in Wyoming, backed by the U.S. Department of Energy and Bill Gates, is delayed by at least two years and a U.S. senator said it showed that the United States needs to reduce reliance on Russia for a special fuel for such reactors. TerraPower, a venture founded by billionaire Gates said last year its $4 billion Natrium plant would be built in Kemmerer, a remote Wyoming town where a coal plant is set to shut in 2025. The 345-megawatt plant will likely be delayed for at least two years until 2030, the Casper Star Tribune said late on Tuesday, citing a TerraPower spokesperson.

  • Impactful ice, then heavy snow ahead for Northeast as coast-to-coast winter storm bids adieu

    A coast-to-coast winter storm sweeping across the U.S. will approach the Eastern Seaboard on Thursday in what will be the cherry on top of an active week of weather.

  • China’s Covid Pivot Set to Worsen the Global Energy Crunch

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s pivot away from Covid Zero is poised to boost natural gas demand in the world’s biggest importer, potentially curbing supply to Europe and other Asian nations.Most Read from BloombergApple to Allow Outside App Stores in Overhaul Spurred by EU LawsMusk Loses World’s Richest Title to Arnault With Tesla UnwindingWho Is Bernard Arnault, the World’s Richest Person?Tesla Stock Has Never Been This Cheap — And It Could Still Drop FurtherElon Musk Is Ruining Trump’s Presidential Ca

  • Latest FOX 5 DC Forecast: Chilly now, Ice could be on the way

    With fall coming to a close with the winter solstice a little over a week away, the weather team is already tracking the first winter storm of the season that could impact your morning commute on Thursday.

  • Nuclear fusion breakthrough – what is it and how does it work?

    Could nuclear fusion really provide the world with almost limitless supplies of energy?

  • Scientists have achieved the first ever energy-positive fusion reaction! So what does that mean?

    “Last week at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California, scientists at the National Ignition Facility achieved fusion ignition. That is creating more energy from fusion reactions than the energy used to start the process. It’s the first time it has been done in a laboratory, anywhere in the world. Simply put, this is one of the most impressive scientific feats of the 21st century. Or, as the president might say…” That was U.S. energy secretary, Jennifer Granholm, in a press confer

  • Scientists explain fusion milestone, hopes for clean power

    STORY: "This is one of the most impressive scientific feats of the 21st century."In a breakthrough that raises hopes for a clean, carbon-free future, U.S. Department of Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm announced on Tuesday that scientists at the Lawrence Livermore National Lab in California achieved nuclear fusion ignition for the first time ever."And that is creating more energy from fusion reactions than the energy used to start the process."The scientists focused lasers on a target of fuel to fuse two light atoms into a denser one to release the energy. Marv Adams, Deputy Administrator for Defense Programs at the National Nuclear Security Administration, explains. "One-hundred and ninety two laser beams entered from the two ends of the cylinder and struck the inner wall... And that happened in less time than it takes light to move ten feet... But last week, for the first time, they designed this experiment so that the fusion fuel stayed hot enough, dense enough and round enough for long enough that it ignited and it produced more energies than the lasers had deposited."The director of the White House Office of Sciences and Technology Policy, Arati Prabhakar, said the breakthrough took generations to achieve. "It's been a century since we figured out that it was fusion that was going on and in our sun and all the other stars. And in that century, it took so many different kinds of advances that ultimately came together to the point that we could replicate that fusion activity in this controllable way in a laboratory. And I think it's just a reminder that sometimes even when we know something, it's a very long time before we can turn it into something that we can actually harness and start to be able to use."If it can make the leap from labs to commercial generation of electricity, fusion energy could help the fight to curb climate change. The director of the Lawrence Livermore lab, Kimberly Budil, said commercialization is now probably much sooner than once thought."With concerted effort and investment, a few decades of research on the underlying technologies could put us in a position to build a power plant."Nuclear scientists outside the lab said the achievement was a major milestone, but that there is much more science to be done before fusion becomes commercially viable. The electricity industry cautiously welcomed the step, but said efforts to develop fusion should not slow down progress on other alternative energy sources like solar and wind power, battery storage and nuclear fission.

  • India's solar boom reverses gas momentum, cements coal use: Maguire

    LITTLETON, Colo. (Reuters) -India's rapid advances in solar power production have been widely celebrated for showing how fast-developing economies can accelerate the decarbonisation of their energy systems without jeopardising economic growth. But while the pace of India's solar rollout has been impressive, the advances have come mainly at the expense of natural gas - they have had little impact on the country's use of coal as the primary source of electricity. Indeed, India increased the amount of electricity generated from coal in the opening 10 months of 2022 compared with the same period in 2021, and slashed gas-powered generation by nearly 40%, according to data from Ember.

  • Japanese startup develops edible cement out of food waste

    A Japanese startup has developed a technology that can turn food waste into edible, biodegradable and high-quality cement. Founded by Tokyo University researchers Kota Machida and Yuya Sakai, Fabula Inc. aims to reduce food waste by creating a building material that is four times as resistant to bending as typical concrete. The technology involves turning dried food waste into a powder, which is then heat-pressed into a mold.

  • Winter storm slams north-central U.S. with snow

    STORY: The storm was blamed for the cancellation of more than 70 flights and delay of nearly 800 others as of Tuesday afternoon, Flightaware.com reported on its Misery Map."This storm system will continue to produce numerous, widespread, and impactful weather hazards from the Rockies to the East Coast," the National Weather Service (NWS) said in its forecast.Blizzard-like conditions prompted school districts to cancel classes across the Dakotas and Nebraska. Some spots in the four-state area were expecting two feet (61 cm) of snow and winds of 60 miles per hour (97 kmph) throughout the next two days, the NWS said.Blowing snow and ice accumulation forced the closure of many highways and roadways, transportation officials said, urging residents to stay home.In Nebraska, interstate 80 closed, forcing Trucks to ride out the storm in an arena parking lot.Forecasters warned that temperatures could drop as low as minus 20 Fahrenheit (minus 29 degrees Celsius) across the region, a level that causes frostbite on exposed skin within 30 minutes.

  • Weyerhaeuser (WY) Agrees to Lease Mississippi Site to Denbury

    Weyerhaeuser (WY) focuses on carbon/ESG-related projects to fortify its Natural Climate Solutions business.