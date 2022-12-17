COP15: Daily highlights - December 17, 2022

MONTRÉAL , Dec. 17, 2022 /CNW/ -

Steven Guilbeault seated next to Minister Shane Thompson, Minister of Environment and Natural Resources from the Government of the Northwest Territories, during the signing of a letter of intent to support the establishment of the Sahtú K'aowe Indigenous Protected and Conserved Area around Great Bear Lake (Tsá Tué) in the Northwest Territories.

MINISTER'S THOUGHT OF THE DAY

"Even as Canada works overtime with the international community to build consensus on an ambitious Global Biodiversity Framework agreement, we continue to make progress on the domestic front. Today at COP15, I took time out from negotiations to sign a letter of intent to support the establishment of the Sahtú K'aowe Indigenous Protected and Conserved Area around Great Bear Lake (Tsá Tué) in the Northwest Territories—one of the world's largest freshwater lakes and the biggest fully within Canada's borders. Canada is fully committed to 30 by 30 and we urge the world to join us."

The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"Our ancestors have been part of, and have cared for this place for countless generations. The elders assert that it is our time to treat this place with respect. It is something we have been told to keep alive because it will be a place of refuge for the future of people, for all living things."

Ekw'ahtı̨dé (Chief) Danny Gaudet, Délı̨nę Got'ı̨nę ( Deloni Gotti) Government, in reference to the new Indigenous Protected and Conserved Area around Great Bear Lake

PHOTO OF THE DAY

Credit: Environment and Climate Change Canada

Access to the host photographer images can be found here: UN Biodiversity's albums | Flickr .

DAILY EVENT SUMMARY: December 17, 2022

A news release was issued to highlight Canada's ban on certain harmful single-use plastics which will start to take effect this month. A backgrounder is available for more information on the plastic ban.

An important first step was taken to establish a new Indigenous protected and conserved area in the Northwest Territories. Read the news release to learn more.

A news release regarding a funding announcement with Minister Murray to protect and restore Canada's marine ecosystems.

Video of the closing press conference for the High-Level Segment, attended by Minister Guilbeault.

Story continues

UPCOMING EVENT SUMMARY: December 18, 2022

There are no public events scheduled.

