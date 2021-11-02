U.S. markets close in 21 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,628.93
    +15.26 (+0.33%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,030.68
    +116.84 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,642.91
    +47.00 (+0.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,358.39
    +0.27 (+0.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.51
    -0.54 (-0.64%)
     

  • Gold

    1,788.50
    -7.30 (-0.41%)
     

  • Silver

    23.56
    -0.51 (-2.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1585
    -0.0024 (-0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5490
    -0.0260 (-1.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3619
    -0.0048 (-0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.9170
    -0.0810 (-0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    63,584.02
    +2,584.40 (+4.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,557.14
    +57.98 (+3.87%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,274.81
    -13.81 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,520.90
    -126.18 (-0.43%)
     

At COP26, Climate Threats to Smallholder Farmers Drive New Investments in CGIAR Research, Pushing 2021 Pledges Close to $1 Billion

·7 min read

Adaptation investments urgently needed for agriculture-dependent regions like Africa that have done the least to cause the climate crisis but suffer the most

GLASGOW, Scotland, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Facing mounting evidence that climate change will fall hardest on agriculture-dependent regions like sub-Saharan Africa, a coalition of funders at the United Nations climate summit pledged $575 million today to deliver climate-smart solutions to farmers in low-income countries via the CGIAR global network of agricultural research partnerships. Combined with the $256 million recently pledged at the Global Citizen Live event, and other commitments from Sweden and Belgium, CGIAR now has secured $863 million this year to confront a host of rapidly intensifying climate challenges that could upend the global fight against hunger and poverty.

Bill &amp; Melinda Gates Foundation joins coalition at COP26 now pledging close to $1 billion to support climate innovation for smallholder farmers
Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation joins coalition at COP26 now pledging close to $1 billion to support climate innovation for smallholder farmers

There is also the potential for significant additional investments in CGIAR to emerge later this week at COP26.

"This critical investment surge is a welcome down-payment for accelerating CGIAR's climate adaptation efforts that already are providing millions of farmers with innovations like stress-tolerant crop varieties and new strategies to restore degraded lands," said Kundhavi Kadiresan, Managing Director, Global Engagement and Innovation at CGIAR. "We have a deep understanding of the many ways climate change is affecting food production in fast growing regions like sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia and a commitment to building resilience through integrated, environmentally sustainable solutions that rebalance agriculture's relationship with nature."

CGIAR is the world's largest public sector research partnership serving the needs of more than 500 million smallholder farmers who are responsible for feeding billions of people in Africa, Asia and Latin America. The effect of climate change on crops, fish and livestock is a key factor behind a steady rise in hunger that is eroding years of progress.

The trajectory of the climate threat is particularly daunting in sub-Saharan Africa, where most people work in agriculture and impacts on food production are a key reason climate change could cost African countries up to 15 percent of their GDP by 2030. There are also fears that absent aggressive efforts to help farmers adapt, climate impacts on agriculture in regions already suffering high rates of poverty and malnutrition will make it impossible to achieve the global Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) pledging zero hunger and an end to extreme poverty by 2030.

In today's funding announcement, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation pledged $315 million over the next three years to support CGIAR's climate-related work. Half of the US $315 million investment from the Gates Foundation will support climate adaptation initiatives undertaken through the new CGIAR portfolio, which is streamlining CGIAR partnerships, knowledge and assets to accelerate the pace of innovation flowing to smallholder farmers.

In addition, the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) pledged $215 million over the next five years and Canada $45 million.

They were joined by other funders who also have committed to support CGIAR's Research and Innovation strategy for 2022 onwards. Sweden has pledged $18 million and Belgium, noting that it wants to continue its strong partnership with CGIAR, put forth plans to release an additional $14 million pending approval of the 2022 budget by its federal parliament.

The investments announced today are on top of $256 million pledged to CGIAR by the European Commission, the Netherlands and Belgium at the September Global Citizen Live event. That pledge included $162.4 million from European Commission; $87 million from the Netherlands; and $7 million from Belgium.

"Climate impacts on food production are an existential threat for several hundred million people who depend on agriculture to support their families," said Bill Gates, co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. "CGIAR has been delivering high-impact solutions to smallholder farmers for half a century and I'm confident they can lead a global effort to develop the innovations needed to adapt to a changing climate."

"As one of CGIAR's founding donors, USAID is proud to continue our longstanding partnership by committing at least $215 million over five years to CGIAR's critical agriculture research and innovation," said Dr. Jim Barnhart, Assistant to the Administrator at USAID's Bureau for Resilience and Food Security. "Climate change is threatening the lives and livelihoods of families and communities, particularly in the least developed countries. This funding will contribute to raising agricultural productivity for 200 million people in South Asia and Sub-Saharan Africa by 25 percent by 2030. CGIAR is an important partner in our work to build a food secure, climate-resilient future."

"For 50 years, CGIAR has delivered critical research and innovation to address hunger," said Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada. "Canada has been a partner since the very beginning because we believe scientific research and innovation is necessary in making food, land and water systems more sustainable, equitable and efficient. Today, we are pleased to further support the work of CGIAR by contributing CAD $55 million over three years to help end hunger and build climate smart and sustainable food systems, and put gender equality at the forefront of global agricultural research for development."

The new investments are building on an already strong foundation of CGIAR-supported climate work. For example, in recent years, CGIAR partnerships have provided about eight million farming households with 200 varieties of climate-smart maize and some 18 million farmers with new varieties of flood and salt-tolerant rice. CGIAR is also leading efforts to integrate a host of climate-smart food production practices across a network of climate-smart villages and valleys in Africa, Asia and Latin America that are home to millions of farming families. In addition, CGIAR's pioneering work on low-emission, high-nutrition food production like aquaculture is opening up new sustainable pathways for improving diets and incomes in rural communities.

The quest at COP26 to secure more support for smallholder farmers is getting a significant lift from the launch of the new Agriculture Innovation Mission for Climate or AIM4C. The coalition, which now includes more than 30 countries, was formed by the United States and the United Arab Emirates to generate new funding for basic breakthrough agriculture research, international partnerships and national agricultural research systems in low-income countries. A key focus of AIM4C is to significantly increase investments in "innovation sprints" – projects primed to translate new investments into immediate impact for smallholder farmers.

A $40 million innovation sprint led by CGIAR, in partnership with the Foundation for Food & Agriculture Research (FFAR) and the Gates Foundation, will unlock key climate-resilient traits from CGIAR's vast global collections of crop diversity. This sprint will supply crop breeders with the raw materials they need to provide farmers with a wide array of climate-smart crop varieties.

"The urgency is clear: if the global community is truly committed to ending hunger and poverty, then it must act now to support smallholder farming communities that are already being hit hard by climate change," said Claudia Sadoff, Executive Management Team Convener, and Managing Director, Research Delivery and Impact at CGIAR. "There are many exciting innovations available. But even with today's announcements there is still a large gap between the magnitude of the climate threat to smallholder farmers and investments required to help them adapt."

Sadoff noted that investing in adaptation is also a "historic opportunity to implement nature-positive approaches to food production across some of the world's most valuable and vulnerable ecosystems."

"Adaptation in agriculture is about pursuing a greener pathway," she said. "That includes providing technologies that help farmers grow more food with less water and revitalizing degraded landscapes through holistic strategies that support both food production and ecosystem services."

Notes to editor:

About CGIAR

CGIAR is a global research partnership for a food-secure future. CGIAR science is dedicated to transforming food, land and water systems in a climate crisis. Its research is carried out by 13 CGIAR Centers/Alliances in close collaboration with hundreds of partners, including national and regional research institutes, civil society organizations, academia, development organizations and the private sector. www.cgiar.org

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/at-cop26-climate-threats-to-smallholder-farmers-drive-new-investments-in-cgiar-research-pushing-2021-pledges-close-to-1-billion-301414531.html

SOURCE CGIAR

Recommended Stories

  • China property firms' shares, bonds hit as Yango seeks new extension

    Fujian province-based Yango Group Co. Ltd. has been in talks with investors to discuss the extension of payments on yuan-denominated asset-backed securities that holders can redeem this month, three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters. Yango Group did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment. On Monday, Yango offered to exchange some U.S. dollar bonds for new notes personally guaranteed by its chairman to avoid defaulting on upcoming debt payments.

  • Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) adds US$10m to market cap in the past 7 days, though investors from five years ago are still down 89%

    This week we saw the Pulmatrix, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PULM ) share price climb by 26%. But will that heal all the wounds...

  • 3 Residential Solar Stocks To Buy Today

    The residential solar industry is in growth mode and that's creating tailwinds for these companies.

  • These are the four solar stocks to own for the long run

    Sunrun and Enphase Energy are among solar companies expected to grow sales at high double-digit rates through 2025. They are favored by Andrew Wetzel of F.L.Putnam Investment Management Co.

  • Why FuelCell Energy Shares Were Rising Premarket

    FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) shares are trading higher after the company announced it has signed a six-month extension with Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) to continue collaboration on carbonate fuel cell technology. The agreement will now continue until April 30, 2022. The parties are discussing an ExxonMobil pilot in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, as well as potentially additional ExxonMobil or third-party locations, to deploy FuelCell Energy's carbonate fuel cell platform to capture

  • good natured Products Inc. Heats Up the Zero-Waste Packaging Market with Support from the Government of Canada

    good natured Products Inc. (the "Company" or "good natured®") (TSXV: GDNP), a North American leader in earth-friendly plant-based products, has made its full assortment of versatile Microwavable To Go Containers available for order online. Initial deliveries are anticipated within the next 90 days to address a variety of expected single-use plastic bans rolling out across Canada and the US.

  • Is PLUG Stock A Buy Ahead Of Earnings Next Week?

    Plug Power, a maker of hydrogen fuel cells, unveils ambitious growth plans and sees accelerating revenue in 2022. Is PLUG stock a buy right now?

  • Three More U.K. Energy Suppliers Collapse After Price Spike

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergSupply Chain Crisis Risks Taking the Global Economy Down With ItInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideAtlanta’s Crowded Election Pits Former Mayor Versus ‘Anyone But’Ballot Initiatives to Watch, From Policing to the EnvironmentThe Best New Restaurants in Washington, Chosen by Top ChefsThree more British energy retailers collapsed on Tuesday, bringing the number of failures to 18 since early August and forcing more than 2 million hou

  • DiCaprio Breezes In as Security Blocks Delegates: COP26 Update

    (Bloomberg) -- World leaders wrapped up two days of climate talks with pledges on protecting forests and curbing methane emissions, as U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned that promises must be matched with real action.Most Read from BloombergSupply Chain Crisis Risks Taking the Global Economy Down With ItInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideAtlanta’s Crowded Election Pits Former Mayor Versus ‘Anyone But’Ballot Initiatives to Watch, From Policing to the EnvironmentT

  • Thinking Beyond 2030: How Our 2030 Goals Are Only the Beginning for This Engineer

    As a technology and development environmental engineer at Intel, Ashley Walsh is passionate about waste. She’s currently working in compliance around hazardous waste and wastewater—which includes o...

  • How Climate Change Is Changing The Coastline Of The Chesapeake Bay

    "If the projections are right, then we're already committed to a heartbreaking amount of loss, like a truly devastating amount of loss."View Entire Post ›

  • What are the effects of climate change costing consumers, on average?

    Food an insurance costs are projected to rise amid a warming climate, while energy-efficient appliances make a dent in energy costs.

  • Top Automakers Are Investing in Fuel Cells. Should You, Too?

    Hydrogen fuel cells have long been considered a promising energy storage alternative. Let's take a closer look at what these developments may mean for fuel cell companies such as Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) and FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL). The adoption of hydrogen fuel cells in the global electric vehicle segment is patchy.

  • Exxonmobil exploring carbon capture storage in Indonesia

    Indonesian state-owned oil and gas company PT Pertamina and American energy giant Exxon Mobil Corp signed an agreement on Tuesday to look at ways to use carbon capture storage (CCS) in the Southeast Asian country. The two firms agreed to "evaluate the potential for large-scale deployment of low-carbon technologies in Indonesia," ExxonMobil said in a statement. "We are evaluating large-scale carbon capture and storage projects that have the potential to make the greatest impact in the highest-emitting sectors around the world," said Joe Blommaert, president of ExxonMobil Low Carbon Solutions.

  • U.S. unveils crackdown on methane from oil and gas industry

    The United States on Tuesday unveiled a plan to slash emissions of the greenhouse gas methane from oil and gas operations as part of its strategy to crack down on climate change, drawing cautious support from both environmental groups and drillers. The announcement coincided with the U.N. climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland, where the United States, the world's second-largest greenhouse gas emitter, is seeking to reclaim leadership on the world stage by demonstrating tangible steps to curb emissions at home. U.S. President Joe Biden has set a target to slash greenhouse gas emissions by more than 50% by 2030 but is struggling to pass climate legislation through a deeply divided Congress, making policies by federal agencies more crucial.

  • ‘We do need to back away from the coast,’ climate scientist warns

    Sea levels will continue to rise over the next century as a result of climate change. This could drastically alter the lives of the 127 million people in the U.S. who live in coastal areas.

  • "Enough Of Treating Nature Like A Toilet": The UN Leader Is Fed Up With Climate Inaction

    World leaders gathered at an international climate summit in Glasgow on Monday to discuss how to avert climate catastrophe.View Entire Post ›

  • Apple, other big companies take part in new Biden effort with promises on clean energy

    President Joe Biden on Tuesday plans to unveil a “First Movers Coalition” that involves pledges around clean energy from Apple Inc. and other big companies, according to senior Biden administration officials.

  • 'Adapt or die:' Africa presses for more climate support

    African leaders and campaigners are pressing the international community to do more to help poorer and vulnerable nations adapt to climate change, seizing on evidence showing the continent to be the most endangered by the effects of global warming. The head of the African Union, Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi, said other parts of the world must contribute half of the $25 billion the continent needs to run an adaptation program over the next five years. The balance will come from the African Development Bank.

  • FPX Nickel Testing Demonstrates Second Method for Enhanced Carbon Mineralization at Baptiste Nickel Project

    FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) ("FPX" or the "Company") is pleased to report the results of new testing which demonstrates the potential for enhanced carbon capture and storage ("CCS") in tailings and waste rock at its Baptiste Project (the "Project") in the Decar Nickel District in central British Columbia. These laboratory tests, conducted by researchers from the University of British Columbia ("UBC") funded by FPX and the Government of Canada, demonstrate that the injection of carbon dioxide ("