U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,630.65
    +16.98 (+0.37%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,052.63
    +138.79 (+0.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,649.60
    +53.69 (+0.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,361.86
    +3.73 (+0.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.93
    -0.98 (-1.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,789.20
    -0.20 (-0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    23.57
    +0.06 (+0.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1583
    -0.0026 (-0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5490
    -0.0260 (-1.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3615
    -0.0053 (-0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.9900
    -0.0080 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    63,029.96
    +1,845.93 (+3.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,549.27
    +50.11 (+3.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,274.81
    -13.81 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,520.90
    -126.18 (-0.43%)
     

At COP26, Climate Threats to Smallholder Farmers Drive New Investments in CGIAR Research, Pushing 2021 Pledges Close to $1 Billion

·7 min read

Adaptation investments urgently needed for agriculture-dependent regions like Africa that have done the least to cause the climate crisis but suffer the most

GLASGOW, Scotland, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Facing mounting evidence that climate change will fall hardest on agriculture-dependent regions like sub-Saharan Africa, a coalition of funders at the United Nations climate summit pledged $575 million today to deliver climate-smart solutions to farmers in low-income countries via the CGIAR global network of agricultural research partnerships. Combined with the $256 million recently pledged at the Global Citizen Live event, and other commitments from Sweden and Belgium, CGIAR now has secured $863 million this year to confront a host of rapidly intensifying climate challenges that could upend the global fight against hunger and poverty.

Bill &amp; Melinda Gates Foundation joins coalition at COP26 now pledging close to $1 billion to support climate innovation for smallholder farmers
Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation joins coalition at COP26 now pledging close to $1 billion to support climate innovation for smallholder farmers

There is also the potential for significant additional investments in CGIAR to emerge later this week at COP26.

"This critical investment surge is a welcome down-payment for accelerating CGIAR's climate adaptation efforts that already are providing millions of farmers with innovations like stress-tolerant crop varieties and new strategies to restore degraded lands," said Kundhavi Kadiresan, Managing Director, Global Engagement and Innovation at CGIAR. "We have a deep understanding of the many ways climate change is affecting food production in fast growing regions like sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia and a commitment to building resilience through integrated, environmentally sustainable solutions that rebalance agriculture's relationship with nature."

CGIAR is the world's largest public sector research partnership serving the needs of more than 500 million smallholder farmers who are responsible for feeding billions of people in Africa, Asia and Latin America. The effect of climate change on crops, fish and livestock is a key factor behind a steady rise in hunger that is eroding years of progress.

The trajectory of the climate threat is particularly daunting in sub-Saharan Africa, where most people work in agriculture and impacts on food production are a key reason climate change could cost African countries up to 15 percent of their GDP by 2030. There are also fears that absent aggressive efforts to help farmers adapt, climate impacts on agriculture in regions already suffering high rates of poverty and malnutrition will make it impossible to achieve the global Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) pledging zero hunger and an end to extreme poverty by 2030.

In today's funding announcement, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation pledged $315 million over the next three years to support CGIAR's climate-related work. Half of the US $315 million investment from the Gates Foundation will support climate adaptation initiatives undertaken through the new CGIAR portfolio, which is streamlining CGIAR partnerships, knowledge and assets to accelerate the pace of innovation flowing to smallholder farmers.

In addition, the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) pledged $215 million over the next five years and Canada $45 million.

They were joined by other funders who also have committed to support CGIAR's Research and Innovation strategy for 2022 onwards. Sweden has pledged $18 million and Belgium, noting that it wants to continue its strong partnership with CGIAR, put forth plans to release an additional $14 million pending approval of the 2022 budget by its federal parliament.

The investments announced today are on top of $256 million pledged to CGIAR by the European Commission, the Netherlands and Belgium at the September Global Citizen Live event. That pledge included $162.4 million from European Commission; $87 million from the Netherlands; and $7 million from Belgium.

"Climate impacts on food production are an existential threat for several hundred million people who depend on agriculture to support their families," said Bill Gates, co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. "CGIAR has been delivering high-impact solutions to smallholder farmers for half a century and I'm confident they can lead a global effort to develop the innovations needed to adapt to a changing climate."

"As one of CGIAR's founding donors, USAID is proud to continue our longstanding partnership by committing at least $215 million over five years to CGIAR's critical agriculture research and innovation," said Dr. Jim Barnhart, Assistant to the Administrator at USAID's Bureau for Resilience and Food Security. "Climate change is threatening the lives and livelihoods of families and communities, particularly in the least developed countries. This funding will contribute to raising agricultural productivity for 200 million people in South Asia and Sub-Saharan Africa by 25 percent by 2030. CGIAR is an important partner in our work to build a food secure, climate-resilient future."

"For 50 years, CGIAR has delivered critical research and innovation to address hunger," said Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada. "Canada has been a partner since the very beginning because we believe scientific research and innovation is necessary in making food, land and water systems more sustainable, equitable and efficient. Today, we are pleased to further support the work of CGIAR by contributing CAD $55 million over three years to help end hunger and build climate smart and sustainable food systems, and put gender equality at the forefront of global agricultural research for development."

The new investments are building on an already strong foundation of CGIAR-supported climate work. For example, in recent years, CGIAR partnerships have provided about eight million farming households with 200 varieties of climate-smart maize and some 18 million farmers with new varieties of flood and salt-tolerant rice. CGIAR is also leading efforts to integrate a host of climate-smart food production practices across a network of climate-smart villages and valleys in Africa, Asia and Latin America that are home to millions of farming families. In addition, CGIAR's pioneering work on low-emission, high-nutrition food production like aquaculture is opening up new sustainable pathways for improving diets and incomes in rural communities.

The quest at COP26 to secure more support for smallholder farmers is getting a significant lift from the launch of the new Agriculture Innovation Mission for Climate or AIM4C. The coalition, which now includes more than 30 countries, was formed by the United States and the United Arab Emirates to generate new funding for basic breakthrough agriculture research, international partnerships and national agricultural research systems in low-income countries. A key focus of AIM4C is to significantly increase investments in "innovation sprints" – projects primed to translate new investments into immediate impact for smallholder farmers.

A $40 million innovation sprint led by CGIAR, in partnership with the Foundation for Food & Agriculture Research (FFAR) and the Gates Foundation, will unlock key climate-resilient traits from CGIAR's vast global collections of crop diversity. This sprint will supply crop breeders with the raw materials they need to provide farmers with a wide array of climate-smart crop varieties.

"The urgency is clear: if the global community is truly committed to ending hunger and poverty, then it must act now to support smallholder farming communities that are already being hit hard by climate change," said Claudia Sadoff, Executive Management Team Convener, and Managing Director, Research Delivery and Impact at CGIAR. "There are many exciting innovations available. But even with today's announcements there is still a large gap between the magnitude of the climate threat to smallholder farmers and investments required to help them adapt."

Sadoff noted that investing in adaptation is also a "historic opportunity to implement nature-positive approaches to food production across some of the world's most valuable and vulnerable ecosystems."

"Adaptation in agriculture is about pursuing a greener pathway," she said. "That includes providing technologies that help farmers grow more food with less water and revitalizing degraded landscapes through holistic strategies that support both food production and ecosystem services."

Notes to editor:

About CGIAR

CGIAR is a global research partnership for a food-secure future. CGIAR science is dedicated to transforming food, land and water systems in a climate crisis. Its research is carried out by 13 CGIAR Centers/Alliances in close collaboration with hundreds of partners, including national and regional research institutes, civil society organizations, academia, development organizations and the private sector. www.cgiar.org

SOURCE CGIAR

Recommended Stories

  • Why Plug Power Stock Jumped Then Slumped on Tuesday

    Global interest in hydrogen in evidently on the rise, but investors want to see real growth numbers from Plug Power now.

  • Tesla's Elon Musk bemoans German red tape, again

    Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk took to Twitter to bemoan a consultation process launched on Tuesday for local citizens to express objections to a huge factory he is building near Berlin. The process, being repeated over concerns the first time around did not comply with regulations, is a snag in Tesla's plans to start production of electric cars this month.. Musk then added in a second tweet https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1455626500443709445?s=20, "What they are doing is just not right."

  • Why FuelCell Energy Shares Were Rising Premarket

    FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) shares are trading higher after the company announced it has signed a six-month extension with Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) to continue collaboration on carbonate fuel cell technology. The agreement will now continue until April 30, 2022. The parties are discussing an ExxonMobil pilot in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, as well as potentially additional ExxonMobil or third-party locations, to deploy FuelCell Energy's carbonate fuel cell platform to capture

  • These are the four solar stocks to own for the long run

    Sunrun and Enphase Energy are among solar companies expected to grow sales at high double-digit rates through 2025. They are favored by Andrew Wetzel of F.L.Putnam Investment Management Co.

  • 3 Residential Solar Stocks To Buy Today

    The residential solar industry is in growth mode and that's creating tailwinds for these companies.

  • Why Plug Power, Bloom Energy, and FuelCell Energy Stocks Catapulted Today

    Hydrogen fuel cell stocks rocketed on Monday alongside investor interest in clean energy stocks as the two-week COP26 climate summit got underway in Glasgow, Scotland, and President Joe Biden's reconciliation infrastructure bill inches closer to passing. Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE): Up 3.5%. Fuel cell stocks have been red-hot in recent days, with each of the three stocks blasting double-digits higher in the month of October.

  • Is PLUG Stock A Buy Ahead Of Earnings Next Week?

    Plug Power, a maker of hydrogen fuel cells, unveils ambitious growth plans and sees accelerating revenue in 2022. Is PLUG stock a buy right now?

  • good natured Products Inc. Heats Up the Zero-Waste Packaging Market with Support from the Government of Canada

    good natured Products Inc. (the "Company" or "good natured®") (TSXV: GDNP), a North American leader in earth-friendly plant-based products, has made its full assortment of versatile Microwavable To Go Containers available for order online. Initial deliveries are anticipated within the next 90 days to address a variety of expected single-use plastic bans rolling out across Canada and the US.

  • Three More U.K. Energy Suppliers Collapse After Price Spike

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergSupply Chain Crisis Risks Taking the Global Economy Down With ItInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideAtlanta’s Crowded Election Pits Former Mayor Versus ‘Anyone But’Ballot Initiatives to Watch, From Policing to the EnvironmentThe Best New Restaurants in Washington, Chosen by Top ChefsThree more British energy retailers collapsed on Tuesday, bringing the number of failures to 18 since early August and forcing more than 2 million hou

  • Thinking Beyond 2030: How Our 2030 Goals Are Only the Beginning for This Engineer

    As a technology and development environmental engineer at Intel, Ashley Walsh is passionate about waste. She’s currently working in compliance around hazardous waste and wastewater—which includes o...

  • Why Plug Power Shares Are Rising

    Shares of several companies in the clean energy space, including Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ: PLUG) are trading higher as investors weigh US President Biden's speech at the COP26 climate summit, in which he addressed climate change goals. Strength could also be attributed to US infrastructure optimism, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) hitting an all-time high and delivery numbers from NIO (NYSE: NIO), Xpeng (NYSE: XPEV) and Li Auto (NASDAQ: LI). Shares of several companies in the clean energy space were also

  • BlackRock raises $673 million for climate-focused infrastructure fund

    BlackRock Inc told Reuters it has raised a target-beating $673 million for an infrastructure fund with backing from the French, German and Japanese governments to invest in climate-focused projects such as renewable energy in emerging markets. The world's largest money manager hopes the fund, announced on Tuesday and dubbed the Climate Finance Partnership, will show how to mobilize private capital in developing countries to tackle climate change, a sticking point at United Nations climate talks under way in Glasgow. State-owned development banks from France, Germany and Japan and philanthropic institutions such as the Grantham Environmental Trust and the Quadrivium Foundation are providing 20% of the fund's capital and have agreed to take losses before other investors.

  • Here’s How Much You Need To Earn To Be ‘Rich’ in Every State

    Comedian Chris Rock has an old joke about how bad Bill Gates would feel if he woke up one day with Oprah's money. The point was that "rich" is a subjective term. The same holds true if you make a lot...

  • First Canadian offtake agreement - Air Transat and SAF+ announce a major offtake agreement

    Air Transat A.T. Inc. ("Air Transat") and SAF+ Consortium ("SAF+") are proud to announce an offtake agreement for 90% of the sustainable e-fuel produced by SAF+ in its first plant over the first 15 years of operation. The agreement, which also includes support for the project's development, confirms Air Transat's desire to reduce its environmental footprint and continue its actions to combat climate change by becoming the first airline in Canada to reserve a significant volume of e-fuel over a l

  • Why Nikola Stock Jumped Monday

    The stock's momentum from last week is continuing as the company prepares to report its third-quarter update.

  • Oil Refiner CVR Energy Weighs Spinoff of Renewables Business

    (Bloomberg) -- CVR Energy Inc., the oil refiner controlled by billionaire investor Carl Icahn, may split off its renewable-fuels business to tap a broader universe of capital. Most Read from BloombergSupply Chain Crisis Risks Taking the Global Economy Down With ItInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideAtlanta’s Crowded Election Pits Former Mayor Versus ‘Anyone But’Ballot Initiatives to Watch, From Policing to the EnvironmentThe Best New Restaurants in Washington, Chosen b

  • Climate carnage is inevitable

    We're too far behind to stop the ravages of climate change. The best we can do is damage control.

  • MIT Collaborates With Biogen on Three-Year, $7 Million Initiative to Address Climate, Health, and Equity

    Biogen’s support is part of biotechnology company’s

  • FPX Nickel Testing Demonstrates Second Method for Enhanced Carbon Mineralization at Baptiste Nickel Project

    FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) ("FPX" or the "Company") is pleased to report the results of new testing which demonstrates the potential for enhanced carbon capture and storage ("CCS") in tailings and waste rock at its Baptiste Project (the "Project") in the Decar Nickel District in central British Columbia. These laboratory tests, conducted by researchers from the University of British Columbia ("UBC") funded by FPX and the Government of Canada, demonstrate that the injection of carbon dioxide ("

  • Public and Private Companies Must Decarbonize at Same Time, BlackRock CEO Larry Fink Says at COP26

    To help the world transit to net-zero carbon emission, governments and the financial industry must work together, channel more capital to the emerging world, invest heavily in clean-energy technologies, and ask public and private companies to decarbonize at the same time, said BlackRock CEO Larry Fink. Fink made his remarks on Tuesday at the Green Horizon Summit of the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference, also known as COP26, that’s taking place in Glasgow this week. BlackRock (ticker: BLK) is the world’s largest asset manager with $10 trillion in total assets under management.