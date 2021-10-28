U.S. markets open in 5 hours 26 minutes

COP26 Eve - CLINTEL Calls out IPCC on False Claims of Climate Crisis says Friends of Science

·4 min read

On the eve of the UN COP26 climate conference in Glasgow, CLINTEL, an organization of over 925 scientists and scholars has called out the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change for false claims of a climate crisis in the policymakers summary (SPM). Friends of Science says this critique and the Allan Inquiry reports show the Tar Sands Campaign environmental groups are misleading the public on climate change and the Alberta oil sands.

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 28, 2021 /CNW/ - In a letter dated Oct. 26, 2021, Dr. Guus Berkhout, president of CLINTEL, calls out Dr. Hoesung Lee, Chair of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) for misleading policymakers with skewed information in the Summary for Policymakers, versus the scientific realities expressed in the full IPCC AR6 Working Group I report.

Berkhout writes:

We have now carried out an interim review of the AR6 WG1 Summary for Policymakers (SPM) and believe that it misrepresents the latest objective climate science in six key areas:

  1. It is not "unequivocal" that human influence alone has warmed the planet; the observed modest warming of ~1°C since 1850-1900 has occurred through some as yet unresolved combination of anthropogenic and natural influences.

  2. The new "hockey-stick" graph (Fig SPM.1), when analysed in detail, is a concoction of disparate indicators from various time periods over the last 2,000 years, which together fail to recognise the intervening well-established temperature variability, for example of the Roman and Medieval Warming periods and of the Little Ice Age.

  3. The incidence of so-called "extreme weather" events is erroneously misrepresented in the SPM compared to the more accurate depictions in the draft main report, which latter identify no statistically-significant trends in many categories over time.

  4. Developments in the cryosphere are also misrepresented in the SPM, particularly noting that there is virtually no trend in Arctic sea ice in the last 15 years.

  5. Likewise, developments in the ocean are erroneously misrepresented in the SPM; in particular, the likely modest GMSL rise to 2100 does not point to any "climate crisis".

  6. The CMIP6 climate models are even more sensitive than the already overly-sensitive CMIP5 models of AR5, and ignore peer-reviewed scientific evidence of low climate sensitivity. The models lead to invalid conclusions on ECS and "carbon budgets"; the likely global temperature increase to 2100 does not indicate a "climate crisis".

…We regrettably conclude that the SPM is erroneously pointing to a "climate crisis" that does not exist in reality. The SPM is inappropriately being used to justify drastic social, economic and human changes through severe mitigation, while prudent adaptation to whatever modest climate change occurs in the decades ahead would be much more appropriate. Given the magnitude of proposed policy implications, the SPM has to be of the highest scientific standards and demonstrate impeccable scientific integrity within the IPCC.

The CLINTEL letter goes on to detail that there is no climate crisis.

Friends of Science Society says this backs up the recent findings of the Alberta Inquiry into the Tar Sands Campaign, as reported in the National Post on Oct. 21, 2021. Some $1.3 billion dollars was poured into the pockets of numerous environmental groups (many tax-subsidized Canadian charities) who were funded by foreign philanthropies to push various 'green' policies like carbon taxes, wind and solar, and to phase out the 'tar sands' entirely, allegedly to stop climate change. These groups directly and indirectly blocked hundreds of billions of dollars in resource development, says Friends of Science, and they were also misleading the public on climate change, as outlined in this assessment by CLINTEL and by other climate policies experts like Roger Pielke, Jr. These exaggerated climate crisis claims stem from both the reliance on climate models that are far too sensitive to greenhouse gases and the misuse of an implausible climate scenario known as "RCP8.5". Peer-reviewed research by Pielke, Jr. and Justin Ritchie shows that RCP8.5 is a near-impossible extremely high emissions scenario.

Dr. Berkhout's very popular presentation "Climate Science: Let the Data Speak" for Friends of Science Society's 18th Annual Event has caught the imagination of thousands of people.

COP26 participants are proposing to force their countries to reach NetZero by 2050, targets which cannot be met without new technologies, as shown in this report by Robert Lyman. Likewise, NetZero is not what the experts predict; the US EIA forecasts a boom in oil, gas, and coal demand worldwide.

Friends of Science has issued two reports that address the Tar Sands Campaign – "Fear and Loathing" and "Protest vs Green Trade War".

About

Friends of Science Society is an independent group of earth, atmospheric and solar scientists, engineers, and citizens that is celebrating its 19th year of offering climate science insights. After a thorough review of a broad spectrum of literature on climate change, Friends of Science Society has concluded that the sun is the main driver of climate change, not carbon dioxide (CO2).

SOURCE Friends of Science Society

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2021/28/c0069.html

