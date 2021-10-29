U.S. markets close in 2 hours 31 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,601.49
    +5.07 (+0.11%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,796.15
    +65.67 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,466.81
    +18.69 (+0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,295.92
    -2.06 (-0.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.20
    +0.39 (+0.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,782.20
    -20.40 (-1.13%)
     

  • Silver

    23.96
    -0.16 (-0.66%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1558
    -0.0127 (-1.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5610
    -0.0070 (-0.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3689
    -0.0105 (-0.76%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.9440
    +0.3720 (+0.33%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,616.77
    +1,500.85 (+2.46%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,526.51
    +25.54 (+1.70%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,237.57
    -11.90 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,892.69
    +72.60 (+0.25%)
     

COP26 in Glasgow shines light on Britain's sustainable travel experiences

·2 min read

Consumer research shows two-thirds of travelers are thinking more about sustainability when planning vacations

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) starts this Sunday, October 31, 2021 in Glasgow, Scotland, and VisitBritain, the national tourism agency, is taking the opportunity to promote sustainable tourism in Britain.

Glasgow, Scotland hosts the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26). Photo credit: Agefotostock
Glasgow, Scotland hosts the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26). Photo credit: Agefotostock

VisitBritain's latest international consumer research showed that more than two-thirds of travelers surveyed across 13 countries are thinking more about sustainability and environmental impact when planning holidays.

Ahead of COP26, VisitBritain has launched a global sustainable tourism content 'hub' for visitors with itineraries, activities and experiences to enjoy a sustainable stay in Britain.

VisitBritain Executive Vice President, The Americas Gavin Landry said:

"The COP26 Summit and accompanying media exposure gives us a timely and valuable opportunity to highlight how visitors can enjoy a sustainable and responsible stay in Britain, from eco-friendly accommodation to dark sky reserves, sustainable fashion and locally sourced food and drink to epic train journeys and cycling routes.

"Many businesses and organizations in our sector are already putting sustainability at the heart of what they do and we want to support visitors and our global travel trade partners to find products and experiences that will enrich their stay. We hope people will then stay longer, travel more widely using low-carbon transport and explore out of season."

Follow these links for terrific ideas on exploring Britain sustainably:

VisitBritain has set out its priorities to aid the recovery of both domestic and international tourism, including rebuilding a more resilient, sustainable and accessible industry supporting the UK Government's ambitions set out in the Tourism Recovery Plan. Its recently published Sustainable Tourism discussion paper sets out its approach, from championing regional dispersal and low carbon transport, sharing resources and best practice with businesses to working with the trade on itineraries that support sustainable and responsible tourism.

COP26 is the next in a series of major events to be held in Britain. Next year, significant global tourism draws will include HM The Queen's Platinum Jubilee and 'UNBOXED: Creativity in the UK' 2022 - promoting the UK's creativity and innovation to the world.

Tourism is a critical industry for the UK, usually worth £127 billion annually to the economy. VisitBritain continues to work with the industry to spread the economic and social benefits of tourism more widely, driving visits right across the year and across the nations and regions, supporting local economies.

Press contacts:

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cop26-in-glasgow-shines-light-on-britains-sustainable-travel-experiences-301412052.html

SOURCE VisitBritain

Recommended Stories

  • COP26: Four numbers to remember ahead of the climate change summit

    The Queen cancelling her appearance and a climate pledge delayed - what do they mean for COP26?

  • West Virginia: First to worst in COVID-19 vaccine efforts

    When COVID-19 vaccines first became available, Ric Griffith’s family-owned drugstore was among 250 mom-and-pop pharmacies that helped West Virginia get off to the fastest start of any state in vaccinating its residents. Republican Gov. Jim Justice went on national news shows to declare West Virginia — a place that regularly ranks near the bottom in many health indicators — “the diamond in the rough.” Demand for the vaccine has almost dried up, the question of whether to get a shot has become a political hot button, and West Virginia’s vaccination rate has plummeted to the lowest among the states.

  • U.S. hits Iran with sanctions ahead of key nuke talks meeting

    Iran has yet to commit to a date to return to the nuclear talks in Vienna but has signaled it will do so next week with a target of late November for resuming the negotiations.

  • EXPLAINER: What would Minneapolis policing ballot issue do?

    Minneapolis voters are deciding whether to replace the city's embattled police department with a new Department of Public Safety, a proposal that evolved from calls to “defund the police” after the May 2020 death of George Floyd under a Minneapolis police officer's knee. There has been an emotional debate over what the proposed changes to the city charter will or won't do. The City Council and the mayor would have to agree on at least the broad outlines of the new system within a month after the election.

  • 7 Reasons Why I Doubled Down on Disney Stock This Week

    Despite being closed for months in Florida and more than a year in California, Disney's gated attractions are hopping these days. It would be a surprise if Comcast neighbor Disney World didn't also have a monster quarter when it reports in two weeks.

  • Royal Caribbean Earnings Are More About the Forward Than the Aft

    It's probably also the right strategy to take in, considering the financial update out of Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL) on Friday morning. The nearly $457 million in revenue that Royal Caribbean just delivered for the third quarter is a welcome break from the negative (yes, negative) revenue that it posted for the same three months a year earlier. The $4.40 a share in adjusted losses that Wall Street pros were modeling is pretty bleak, but Royal Caribbean's adjusted deficit of $4.91 a share is even worse.

  • Phoenix Sky Harbor is hovering around pre-pandemic passenger numbers

    While not surpassing what happened pre-pandemic, Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport is close to having the same number of passengers it did in 2019.

  • Spirit Airlines Faces Setbacks in Its Pandemic Recovery

    The recovery got the better of Spirit Airlines in the third quarter. The surge in Covid-19 cases and its own staffing-related operational issues in August dragged the discounter down and forced it to scale back its recovery plans, including reclassify 2022 as yet another “recovery” year. “The direct and indirect impacts of the pandemic have […]

  • American Airlines Flight Diverted After Passenger Allegedly Assaults Flight Attendant

    Authorities say an American Airlines flight from New York to California was diverted to Denver after a passenger assaulted a flight attendant.

  • Royal Caribbean revenue disappoints as Delta variant hits ticket sales

    Cruise ships have been sailing from U.S. ports again since late June with mostly vaccinated guests and crew, but some onboard cases and a spike in COVID-19 infections have raised worries about the industry's fortunes in the near term. Royal Caribbean's total revenue was about $457 million in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, versus estimates of $567 million, according to Refinitiv IBES. The Celebrity Cruises parent had recorded a negative revenue of $33.7 million a year earlier as it reversed previously recorded income due to refunds and cancellations.

  • United Airlines dramatically increases airlift to London from SFO, elsewhere

    SFO's dominant carrier said London is the most booked international destination among business travelers in October — a trend it expects will continue into next year.

  • Capital One Travel Is Sleek But Limited by Content Gaps: Skift Review

    Capital One Travel, powered by Hopper, is a surprisingly sleek option for cardholders, but it has its limitations, as well. For Hopper users, consider the U.S.-based credit card company’s recently upgraded travel portal as sort of a Hopper plus. It has, or soon will have, all of the main features that Hopper is known for, […]

  • Hersha Hospitality Reit Trust (HT) Q3 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    Image source: The Motley Fool. Hersha Hospitality Reit Trust (NYSE: HT)Q3 2021 Earnings CallOct 27, 2021, 9:00 a.m. ETContents: Prepared Remarks Questions and Answers Call Participants Prepared Remarks: OperatorGood morning, everyone, and welcome to the Hersha Hospitality Trust Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast.

  • Flight diverted after passenger allegedly roughs up flight attendant

    The American Airlines flight from New York to Orange County, outside L.A., landed in Denver instead.

  • United to double this daily international flight from Denver

    United Airlines (Nasdaq: UAL) is resuming daily international flights between Denver International Airport and London's Heathrow Airport starting in March 2022, two years after the airline stopped offering nonstop service between the two airports. “Increased connectivity to London adds significant depth to United’s network at DEN,” said DIA's CEO Phil Washington in a statement. “Local and connecting passengers alike will benefit from another option for transatlantic travel through the ever-expanding DEN gateway.”

  • Churchill Downs reveals the price of its Downtown Louisville project

    In an earnings call today, the Louisville-based company revealed the price and a few other details on the project.

  • Disneyland Admission Jumps to $164 Per Person as Crowds Return — and Doesn’t Include Increased Parking Costs

    If you're looking to visit Disneyland on a busy day, the ticket price may shock you. On Monday, the company announced that it will be adding a sixth tier to its ticket price system. This new level...

  • The latest hurdle for RDU's airlines: Rising fuel prices, higher costs for travelers

    As the cost of fuel rises, airline executives have said travelers can expect higher fare prices in the fourth quarter.

  • The final seven red list countries – and which you'll soon be able to visit

    Seven destinations will be removed from the red list on Monday. This category will be emptied and therefore hotel quarantine will no longer apply to any arrivals to England – although the red classification is to remain as a "precautionary measure".

  • Wyndham Leans on Leisure Travel, Essential Workers for Profit Recovery

    There aren’t any concerns about a leisure travel demand drop-off this fall at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. Wyndham posted strong third quarter results this week with a $103 million profit. This isn’t surprising given the company’s faster return to profitability during the pandemic than companies like Accor or Hilton. Wyndham’s mix of affordable, drive-to hotel […]