COP27: Global Battery Alliance Announces New Board of Directors

ALEXANDRIA, VA / ACCESSWIRE / November 17, 2022 / The Global Battery Alliance ("GBA") today announces the appointment of a new Board of Directors, coinciding with week two of the climate conference COP27. The GBA is a multi-stakeholder organisation aimed at establishing sustainable battery value chains by 2030; the new 20-member Board includes representatives from the entire global battery value chain - including major international companies in the automotive, technology, chemical and mining industries - as well as the public and non-governmental sectors. The appointment is effective from April 2023 and the term will run until December 2024.

Batteries hold the key to the green transition. The vital role that sustainable battery value chains play in meeting the Paris Agreement targets linked to the electrification of transport and power sectors was highlighted during multiple high-level conversations at COP27. The new Board is a direct reflection of the GBA's strong commitment to ensure a sustainable, circular and responsible value chain by 2030. The GBA recognises the importance of a strong board, committed leadership, and collaboration across all stakeholders, to address and mitigate ESG risks across the battery value chain. The focus of the Board will be on progressing the GBA's flagship Battery Passport initiative and scaling up its activities on circularity and critical minerals. These were highlighted today by the UNFCCC on ‘Solutions Day' at COP27 as part of the GBA's role as a leading initiative to facilitate sustainable supply chains leading up to COP28.

The GBA's Board is formed of senior ESG professionals, battery value chain and sustainability experts from 10 organisations: Thorsten Pinkepank, BASF; Liu Ziyu, CATL; Susannah McLaren, Cobalt Institute; Gillian Davidson, Eurasian Resources Group; Hege Marie Norheim, FREYR Battery; Anna Krutikov, Glencore; Jihye Choi, LG Energy Solution; Jennifer Peyser, Responsible Business Alliance; Ferdinand Maubrey, Tesla; and Kurt Vandeputte, Umicore.

It also includes senior leaders from the following 10 non-corporate organisations: Mathy Stanislaus, Drexel University; Katja Suhr, GIZ; Georg Leutert, IndustriALL Global Union; Greg Radford, International Institute for Sustainable Development; Simon Thibault, Investissement Québec; Andrew McCartor, Pure Earth; Stephen D'Esposito, RESOLVE / Regeneration; Julia Poliscanova, Transport & Environment; Peter Möckel, International Finance Corporation, World Bank Group; and Kristin Hughes, World Economic Forum.

Benedikt Sobotka, Co-Chair of the Global Battery Alliance and CEO of Eurasian Resources Group, said: "We are delighted to welcome those elected to our new Board of Directors. They will play a vital role in providing strategic direction to the GBA and ensuring that we continue to take a global, collaborative approach in our efforts to establish a sustainable battery value chain. We look forward to continuing our important work on promoting environmental sustainability, safeguarding human rights and rolling out the GBA's Battery Passport over the next couple of years."

Inga Petersen, Executive Director of the Global Battery Alliance, said: "To mark the end of COP27, it is my pleasure to welcome both new and existing members to our Board of Directors. Companies from the entire battery chain are represented on the new Board, as well as key public sector organisations and NGOs. Batteries are a hugely important technology in the net-zero transition. The GBA's new Board aims to provide the committed leadership that is needed to ensure the production of these batteries is scaled up in a responsible manner."

The GBA brings together around 110 leading international organisations, NGOs, industry actors, academics and governments to align collectively in a pre-competitive approach, in order to drive systemic change across the battery value chain. Incubated by the World Economic Forum in 2017 until its incorporation as a not-for-profit organisation in Belgium in 2021, members of the GBA collaborate to achieve the goals set out in the GBA 2030 Vision and agree to the Ten GBA Guiding Principles. The GBA's multi-stakeholder governance structure aims to ensure inclusivity in decision-making and strategic focus. Its Action Partnerships provide a collaborative platform for members to pool their expertise and achieve the shared goals of circularity, environmental protection and sustainable development.

