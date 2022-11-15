U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,991.73
    +34.48 (+0.87%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,592.92
    +56.22 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,358.41
    +162.19 (+1.45%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,889.20
    +27.95 (+1.50%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.87
    +1.00 (+1.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,782.30
    +5.40 (+0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    21.65
    -0.46 (-2.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0354
    +0.0025 (+0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7990
    -0.0660 (-1.71%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1872
    +0.0118 (+1.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    139.1600
    -0.8400 (-0.60%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,807.39
    +457.41 (+2.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    394.45
    -0.25 (-0.06%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,369.44
    -15.73 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,990.17
    +26.70 (+0.10%)
     

COP27: WWF-Canada experts available to discuss links between global climate and biodiversity summits

WWF-Canada
·3 min read

Media invited to attend two WWF-Canada events in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt about Indigenous-led conservation and the link between COP27 and the UN Biodiversity COP15 in Montreal

Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As world governments meet at the COP27 UN climate conference, experts from WWF-Canada are in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt at both the WWF Panda Pavilion and the Government of Canada pavilion for panels on Indigenous-led conservation and the link between COP27 and CBD COP15. (Details for both events below.)

Experts from WWF-Canada are available for interviews on a range of subjects, such as nature-based climate solutions, including the protection and stewarding of carbon-rich ecosystems; the importance of respecting Indigenous governance for Indigenous-led conservation; and the powerful benefits of fighting the climate and biodiversity crises at the same time.

WWF-Canada events at COP27:

Advancing Indigenous-led Conservation for a Net-Zero and Biodiversity-Positive Future

Wednesday, November 16, 5:30 p.m. local time, Government of Canada Pavilion

This panel will provide examples of the implementation of Indigenous-led nature-based climate solutions (NbCS) in four regions of Canada. Nature is a critical tool to delivering measurable outcomes for both climate change and biodiversity, but incorporating Indigenous rights, governance, and knowledge will be an essential and foundational element for implementing successful NbCS that can also enhance community well-being and advance reconciliation.

Speakers:

  • Steven Nitah, Nature for Justice’s Managing Director (Canada)

  • Angela Kane, CEO of the Secwepemcùl’ecw Restoration and Stewardship Society (Canada)

  • William Goodon, Minister, Manitoba Métis Federation (Canada)

  • James Snider, WWF-Canada’s VP of science, knowledge and innovation

Interviews with the panelists can be arranged following the panel on Nov. 16. Contact James Snider: jsnider@wwfcanada.org

Making the Most of the Road Between COP 27 and CBD COP 15

November 17 ,2022, 1:00 p.m. local time, WWF Panda Pavilion, COP 27 Blue Zone

This premier event with Steven Guilbeault, Canada's Minister of Environment and Climate Change, and Manuel Pulgar Vidal, Head of WWF Climate and Energy Practice, will spotlight how momentum from COP27 can drive high ambition and commitment at the Convention on Biological Diversity COP15 in Montreal in December.

Speakers:

  • The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change Canada and co-host of CBD COP15

  • Manuel Pulgar Vidal, Head of WWF Climate and Energy Practice and Interim Chair of the IUCN Climate Crisis Commission

Available for interview:

Mary MacDonald, WWF-Canada’s Chief Conservation Officer, is available to discuss COP27 negotiations.

James Snider, WWF-Canada’s VP of Science, Knowledge and Innovation, is on the ground at COP27 and available to discuss the road to CBD COP15, protected areas and their contribution to emissions reductions, and Canada’s national carbon map.

Megan Leslie, WWF-Canada’s President and CEO, is available to discuss the role nature-based climate solutions play in recovering at-risk species and keeping global warming to 1.5°C.

For more information, contact:

About WWF-Canada

WWF-Canada is committed to equitable and effective conservation actions that restore nature, reverse wildlife loss and fight climate change. We draw on scientific analysis and Indigenous guidance to ensure all our efforts connect to a single goal: a future where wildlife, nature and people thrive. For more information visit wwf.ca.

CONTACT: WWF-Canada media@wwfcanada.org


Recommended Stories

  • Electric vehicles are not reliable — yet: Consumer Reports

    Electric vehicles and pickups are the least reliable vehicles sold in America, whereas hybrids and sedans are the most reliable, according to Consumer Reports 2022 Annual Auto Reliability survey.

  • Oil Majors Are Betting Big On Suriname

    The Guyana-Suriname Basin is quickly becoming one of the most exciting oil regions on the planet, and energy majors are making big bets on its future

  • Air Canada Announces Bolloré Logistics as First Cargo Customer to Join Leave Less Travel Program

    Air Canada announced today that Bolloré Logistics has become the first Air Canada Cargo customer to join the Leave Less Travel Program, which offers corporate and cargo customers effective options to offset or reduce their greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions related to business travel or freight transportation, and reduce their carbon footprint. Bolloré Logistics has agreed to compensate a significant portion of its GHG emissions associated with its projected shipments with Air Canada Cargo with sust

  • Brookfield to Invest Up to $700 Million in US Recycling Firm

    (Bloomberg) -- Brookfield Asset Management Inc. is making a foray into the recycling business, creating a new firm with an investment of as much as $700 million through its sustainability fund. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Russian Rejects Claim Its Missiles Hit in PolandMusk Steps Up Purge of Twitter Engineers Who Criticize HimRussian Missiles Crossed Into Poland, Killing Two, US Official SaysFTX’s Balance Sheet Was BadStocks Rise as Traders Mull Softer Inflation Data: Markets WrapPub

  • Zacks Market Edge Highlights: SQM, ALB, JKS, PXD, NEE

    SQM, ALB, JKS, PXD and NEE have been highlighted in this Market Edge article.

  • Biden, Jokowi Unveil $20 Billion Deal to End Coal in Indonesia

    (Bloomberg) -- US President Joe Biden and Indonesian President Joko Widodo announced a climate finance deal providing $20 billion to help Indonesia pivot away from coal power.Most Read from BloombergMusk Publicly Punishes Twitter Engineers Who Call Him Out OnlineFTX’s Balance Sheet Was BadGriffin to ‘Three-Time Loser’ Trump: Step Aside for DeSantisSam Bankman-Fried Posts Weird Cryptic Tweets After Wealth WipeoutWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fund Hits Record 42% Discount to Value of Bitcoin It HoldsThe

  • The U.S.’s Struggle to Wean Itself From Chinese Solar Power

    To compete in a business dominated by its geopolitical rival, the U.S. needs to build a supply chain nearly from scratch. “How do we as the West manage to re-shore entire industries?”

  • How Duke Energy exec is leading power giant's balancing act on electric grid updates

    Harry Sideris is driving Duke Energy's preparation of the electric grid's update for a revolution in distribution.

  • United Airlines to Invest in Biofuel Refinery in Sustainable Fuels Push

    United Airlines Holdings said it is investing in NEXT Renewable Fuels, a startup that plans a biofuel refinery in Oregon.

  • What to do with 18 shipping containers of rotting cabbages

    The cargo salvage industry has a key role in global trade by dealing with unwanted containers.

  • WA crabbing season canceled amid population busts

    Washington’s North Pacific crabbers are sitting idle this year, because, for the first time ever, the U.S. snow crab season has been canceled. The North Pacific snow and red king crab seasons are canceled this year, devastating small businesses and crabbers in Alaska and Washington state. Many factors contributed to crab harvests being suspended this year, including dropping populations from overfishing and climate change.

  • Making Air Travel More Sustainable Is Actually Way Easier Than We Think

    Lars Borges via GettyAs we gear up for yet another hectic holiday season, more and more people are going to be traveling—with roughly half of them opting to fly to their destinations. That also means we’re going to see yet another spike in carbon emissions due to airplanes. One estimate from The Guardian found that taking a long-haul flight generates more carbon emissions than a single person would create in an entire year.However, new research from Arizona State University offers a glimmer of h

  • Feet of snow to bury Buffalo as potentially historic lake-effect event looms

    AccuWeather meteorologists say the fiercest lake-effect snow event yet this season - and potentially in years - will ramp up downwind of the Great Lakes late this week and bury some locations with feet of snow, grind travel to a halt and potentially stamp new marks in the weather history books. Forecasters warn that travel could be difficult to nearly impossible amid the heaviest snow bands, including along sections of Interstate 90 in the Buffalo, New York, area and I-81 north of Syracuse. Snow

  • Decarbonization of US aviation sector ‘within reach’: study

    Planting grass on unused agricultural lands could provide the U.S. with enough biomass feedstock to meet the liquid fuel demands of the country’s aviation sector, a new study has found. Such a strategy could pave the way toward the full decarbonization of U.S. aviation fuel by swapping conventional jet fuel with sustainably generated biofuels, according…

  • Canada charges electric vehicle battery researcher with espionage for China

    Yuesheng Wang, a worker at Quebec’s power utility, is accused of sending trade secrets to China

  • France Seeks to Mandate Solar Panels Over Large Parking Lots

    The French Senate has passed legislation requiring parking lots with at least 80 spaces be covered in solar panels.

  • New Zealand targets cow burps to help reduce global warming

    How do you stop a cow from burping? It might sound like the start of a humorous riddle, but it's the subject of a huge scientific inquiry in New Zealand. More specifically, the question is how to stop cows, sheep and other farm animals from belching out so much methane, a gas which doesn't last as long as carbon dioxide in the atmosphere but is at least 25 times more potent when it comes to global warming.

  • The Pacific island nation of Tuvalu is turning to the metaverse to preserve its culture

    With sea levels rising, Tuvalu says it has no choice but to build a digital version of itself.

  • The Latest | UN Climate Summit

    Brazil, South Africa, India and China have voiced their opposition to plans for climate-related tariffs such as those currently being discussed by the European Union. The 27-nation EU is proposing a ‘carbon border adjustment mechanism’ that would place tariffs on goods from countries whose efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions are considered insufficient. The group, known by the acronym BASIC, issued a joint statement at the U.N. climate talks Tuesday saying that “unilateral measures and discriminatory practices, such as carbon border taxes, that could result in market distortion and aggravate the trust deficit amongst parties, must be avoided.”

  • Redwood Materials to supply Panasonic with cathode material in multibillion-dollar deal

    Battery materials and recycling startup Redwood Materials has landed a multibillion-dollar deal to supply critical battery components to Panasonic as efforts accelerate to build a domestic supply chain in North America to support the coming influx of EVs. Redwood said Tuesday it will supply Panasonic Energy of North America with cathode material for battery cells produced at a new factory currently under construction in Kansas.