U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,824.75
    +1.00 (+0.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,980.00
    +14.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,785.75
    +6.75 (+0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,729.20
    +0.50 (+0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    94.89
    -0.95 (-0.99%)
     

  • Gold

    1,722.30
    -2.50 (-0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    18.83
    -0.12 (-0.65%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0032
    -0.0005 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9580
    -0.0330 (-1.10%)
     

  • Vix

    27.29
    +1.12 (+4.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1878
    -0.0010 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.8820
    +0.0600 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,332.26
    -603.29 (-3.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    413.17
    -14.20 (-3.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,209.86
    +13.27 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,451.26
    +114.60 (+0.44%)
     

COPA HOLDINGS ANNOUNCES MONTHLY TRAFFIC STATISTICS FOR JUNE 2022

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • CPA

PANAMA CITY, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE: CPA), today released preliminary passenger traffic statistics for June 2022:

Operating Data

June

June

%
Change

2022

2019

Copa Holdings  (Consolidated)




  ASM (mm) (1)

2,027.2

2,064.0

-1.8 %

  RPM (mm) (2)

1,696.9

1,755.8

-3.4 %

  Load Factor (3)

83.7 %

85.1 %

-1.4p.p.

1.  Available seat miles - represents the aircraft seating capacity multiplied by the number of miles the seats are flown.

2.  Revenue passenger miles - represents the numbers of miles flown by revenue passengers

3.  Load factor - represents the percentage of aircraft seating capacity that is actually utilized 

Given the irregular nature of the Company's operations starting in March 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, we are comparing this traffic report to 2019 statistics.

Consolidated capacity (ASMs) came in 1.8% lower than June 2019, while passenger traffic (RPMs) decreased 3.4%, which resulted in an 83.7% load factor.

Copa Holdings is a leading Latin American provider of passenger and cargo services.  The Company, through its operating subsidiaries, provides service to countries in North, Central and South America and the Caribbean.  For more information visit www.copaair.com.

CPA-G

CONTACT: Daniel Tapia – Panamá 
Director – Investor Relations 
011 (507) 304-2774

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/copa-holdings-announces-monthly-traffic-statistics-for-june-2022-301585273.html

SOURCE Copa Holdings, S.A.

Recommended Stories

  • Microsoft lays off a portion of its workforce as part of a 'realignment'

    Microsoft today became the latest Big Tech company to cut jobs during a period of mounting economic uncertainty. Bloomberg reports that the Redmond firm is "realigning business groups and roles" after the close of its fiscal year (on June 30), even as the company intends to grow its headcount in the coming months. The layoffs reportedly affect less than 1% of Microsoft's 180,000-person workforce and follow no clear pattern with respect to geography or product division, touching on teams including customer and partner solutions and consulting.

  • Some beaten-down tech stocks are now 'outright cheap': JPMorgan

    Tech stocks have been hammered this year, but some strategists think now is looking like the time to take a chance on some of these names.

  • There’s a ‘perfect storm’ brewing in the family housing market — here’s a super simple way to take advantage

    You can still make money in real estate. And you don’t have to be a mogul to do it.

  • The CPI Inflation Rate May Hit 9%; Dow Jones Rally Stalls

    Wednesday's CPI inflation rate data should show a new 40-year high. Here's what it means for Federal Reserve policy.

  • Billionaire Leon Cooperman Thinks Stocks Are More Attractive Than Bonds Right Now; Here Are 2 Names Analysts Like

    As fears of recession and the prospect of more aggressive interest rate rises become the talk of the town, investors are turning to Wall Street experts for guidance, namely Leon Cooperman. Cooperman built his $2.5 billion fortune after founding Omega Advisors, which he now runs as a family office. Cooperman is mostly retired today, but he keeps his fingers on the pulse of the market. And now, he finds that in the midst of weakness, stocks may show the strongest signs of life. Explaining his stan

  • Exploit the War on Cash By Buying Shares of This Fintech Giant Today

    Don't let the recent sell-off fool you -- fintech companies are the future of the financial services industry.

  • Will Novavax's Covid Booster Thesis Play Out? What The Survey Says

    Novavax's Covid booster is preemptively gaining steam, according to the July IBD/TIPP Poll. The results come as NVAX stock climbs.

  • Gap CEO Syngal Fired After Failing to Rescue Struggling Retailer

    (Bloomberg) -- Gap Inc. fell on Tuesday as rising costs and discounts thwarted Sonia Syngal’s turnaround after 2 1/2 years as chief executive officer of the clothing retailer. Most Read from BloombergFresh US Inflation Peak to Keep Fed on Aggressive Rate PathElon’s OutStocks Swoon as Treasuries Sound Recession Alarm: Markets WrapNYC Prepares for the ‘Big One’ With Nuclear Attack PSA VideoBiden Administration to Again Extend the Covid Public-Health Emergency Chairman Bob Martin is taking over imm

  • Why Oramed Pharmaceuticals Stock Is On Fire Today

    Shares of the clinical-stage biotech Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ORMP) are having a banner day today. Specifically, the company's stock price rose by as much as 40% on extremely high volume early on in Tuesday's trading session. What's causing investors to rush into this small-cap biotech stock?

  • 10 Dividend Stocks with Over 7% Yield

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 dividend stocks with over 7% yield. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Dividend Stocks with Over 7% Yield. With the looming threat of rising interest rates, dividend stocks are becoming the only feasible option for […]

  • Morgan Stanley: Despite Turbulent Economy, These Stocks Have Over 90% Upside Potential

    Rising inflation has been the story of 2022, reaching roughly 8.5% in the latest report. To fight it, the Federal Reserve is raising interest rates and cutting back on the money supply – but that has an immediate effect of strengthening the dollar, which will negatively impact corporate earnings in the overseas markets. Morgan Stanley chief U.S. equity strategist Mike Wilson sees the strong dollar as a headwind that can’t be dodged, at least not for long, and expects the stock market will contin

  • U.S. dollar-euro parity is a ‘multifaceted story,’ strategist says

    Wells Fargo Macro Strategist Erik Nelson joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the recent moves in the U.S. dollar, the euro, the Japanese yen, and other currencies.

  • Musk's Tesla stock sale windfall dwarfs Twitter loss

    Elon Musk's attempt to scrap his purchase of Twitter Inc may leave the world's wealthiest person in a stronger financial position than before he unveiled the $44 billion deal, with billions of dollars in cash from selling Tesla shares now sitting in the bank. After Musk on Friday tore up his April 25 agreement to buy the social media platform, with Twitter promising to force him to make good, the two sides face a potentially drawn-out legal battle that could still cost Musk billions of dollars, according to legal experts. Whatever the outcome may be, the Tesla chief executive for now appears to be sitting on around $8.5 billion in cash raised from selling shares of the automaker late in April to finance the Twitter acquisition.

  • These 10 Stocks Are Making Headlines on Tuesday

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 stocks making headlines on Tuesday. If you want to see some more companies trending today, go directly to These 10 Stocks Are Making Headlines on Tuesday. Famous companies from the technology and industrial sectors, including Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) and Delta […]

  • This Bargain Buffett Stock Is Quickly Getting Back on Track After Losing Investor Confidence

    Financial technology (fintech) company StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE) operates in Brazil and had its debut on the U.S. stock market in 2018. According to its most-recent filing, Berkshire Hathaway owns almost 10.7 million shares of StoneCo, or about 3.4% of total shares outstanding, as of the first quarter of 2022. The stake is only worth about $90 million at the time of this writing -- a drop in the bucket for Berkshire Hathaway considering its market capitalization is around $600 billion.

  • Short-seller Muddy Waters takes short position in renewable energy firm Hannon Armstrong -report

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -U.S. short-selling firm Muddy Waters on Tuesday revealed a short position in energy company Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital. Currently, seven brokerages rate the Maryland-based energy company "buy" or higher, three have it on hold and one on a sell rating, with an average target price of $55, according to Refinitiv. The short seller, founded by investor Carson Block, questioned in a research note Hannon Armstrong's accounting, saying the company inflates its earnings and cash flows.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Going into the second half of the year, the market sentiment is growing clearer. First, there is a sense that the 1H collapse may be bottoming out – or at least falling to a plateau and a pause before further drops. Second, there is a growing consensus that a recession is in the offing, on a one-year time frame or possibly less. A minority opinion holds that a true downturn is already on us; but we won’t know for certain until the Q2 growth numbers are released later this month. What does this m

  • American Airlines reiterates its earnings outlook for Q2, stock pops

    Yahoo Finance anchors discuss American Airlines reiterating its earnings outlook for Q2.

  • Market Wrap: Bitcoin Slumps Below $20K as Long-Term Holders Face Massive Selling Pressure

    Long-term holders are experiencing high selling pressure from actual and unrealized losses, Glassnode report shows.

  • Fed: The market 'is already comfortable' with another 75 point rate hike, strategist says

    Shawn Snyder, Citi U.S. Wealth Management, Head of Investment Strategy, sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to talk about upcoming CPI data, inflation, recession indicators like the labor market, GDP outlook, and the Fed's rate hikes.