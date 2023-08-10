Copa Holdings (CPA) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
Copa Holdings (CPA) reported $809.19 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 16.7%. EPS of $3.92 for the same period compares to $0.32 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.53% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $797.03 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $3.25, the EPS surprise was +20.62%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Copa Holdings performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Load factor: 86.1% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 84.95%.
Avg. Price per Fuel Gallon: $2.65 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.76.
Available seat miles: 6767 million versus 6735.88 million estimated by three analysts on average.
CASM: 9.1 cents versus the three-analyst average estimate of 9.3 cents.
CASM excluding fuel: 5.9 cents versus 5.97 cents estimated by three analysts on average.
Yield: 13.3 cents versus 12.7 cents estimated by three analysts on average.
RASM: 12 cents versus 11.73 cents estimated by three analysts on average.
Passenger revenue per ASM: 11.4 cents versus 11.2 cents estimated by three analysts on average.
Revenue Passengers miles: 5826 million compared to the 5718.44 million average estimate based on three analysts.
Fuel Gallons Consumed: 79.9 Mgal versus the two-analyst average estimate of 79.45 Mgal.
Total Number of Aircraft: 101 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 102.02.
Passenger revenue: $773.78 million versus $747.39 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +17.8% change.
Shares of Copa Holdings have returned -1.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
