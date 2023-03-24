U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,970.99
    +22.27 (+0.56%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,237.53
    +132.28 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,823.96
    +36.56 (+0.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,734.92
    +14.63 (+0.85%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.20
    -0.76 (-1.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,981.00
    -14.90 (-0.75%)
     

  • Silver

    23.36
    +0.11 (+0.47%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0764
    -0.0072 (-0.67%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3800
    -0.0260 (-0.76%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2230
    -0.0058 (-0.47%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.7010
    -0.0880 (-0.07%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,394.13
    -782.84 (-2.78%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    597.33
    -21.06 (-3.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,405.45
    -94.15 (-1.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,385.25
    -34.36 (-0.13%)
     

COPA HOLDINGS FILES ANNUAL REPORT FORM 20-F

PR Newswire
·1 min read

PANAMA CITY, Panama, March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE: CPA), has filed its annual report Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The report is available on the investor relations section of Copa's website at www.copaair.com.

Shareholders may receive a hard copy of the report, which includes Copa's audited financial statements, free of charge through the contact below.

Electronic Link:

https://copa.gcs-web.com/financial-information/sec-filings


Hard Copy Request Link:

https://copa.gcs-web.com/printed-materials











For more information, please contact Copa Holdings' Investor Relations Department:

Contact:

Daniel Tapia – Director of Investor Relations


Phone:

011 (507) 304-2774





Copa Holdings is a leading Latin American provider of passenger and cargo services.  The Company, through its operating subsidiaries, provides service to countries in North, Central and South America and the Caribbean.  For more information visit www.copaair.com.

CPA-G

PRESS RELEASE CONTACT:
Daniel Tapia – Panamá
Director – Investor Relations
011 (507) 304-2774

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/copa-holdings-files-annual-report-form-20-f-301781298.html

SOURCE Copa Holdings, S.A.

Recommended Stories