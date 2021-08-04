Copa Holdings Reports Financial Results for the Second Quarter of 2021
PANAMA CITY, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE: CPA), today announced financial results for the second quarter of 2021 (2Q21). The terms "Copa Holdings" and "the Company" refer to the consolidated entity. The following financial information, unless otherwise indicated, is presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). See the accompanying reconciliation of non-IFRS financial information to IFRS financial information included in the financial tables section of this earnings release. Unless otherwise stated, all comparisons with prior periods refer to the second quarter of 2019 (2Q19) (which the Company believes are more relevant than year-over-year comparisons due to the significant impacts in 2020 of the COVID-19 pandemic).
OPERATING AND FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
Copa Holdings reported a net profit of US$28.1 million for the quarter or US$0.66 per share. Excluding special items, the Company would have reported a net loss of US$16.2 million or US$0.38 per share. Special items include a US$33.9 million unrealized mark-to-market gain related to the Company's convertible notes and a passenger revenue adjustment of US$10.4 million related to 2019 and 2020 sales.
Copa Holdings reported an operating profit of US$8.7 million for the quarter. Excluding the US$10.4 million passenger revenue adjustment, the company would have reported an operating loss of US$1.7 million.
Cash accretion, defined as cash proceeds minus disbursements, excluding extraordinary financing activities and asset sales but including capital expenditures and payment of financial obligations, averaged approximately US$21 million per month during the quarter.
The Company ended the quarter with US$1.6 billion of available liquidity, consisting of approximately US$1.3 billion in cash, short-term and long-term investments, and US$345 million of committed and undrawn credit facilities.
The Company closed the quarter with total debt, including lease liabilities, of US$1.6 billion.
The Company's flight operations, measured in terms of available seat miles (ASMs), represented approximately 48% of the capacity flown in the same period in 2019.
During the quarter, 3 Embraer 190 aircraft exited the fleet as part of a previously agreed sale to a third party. As of June 30, 2021, there was one remaining Embraer 190 aircraft pending to be delivered to the buyer.
Excluding the aircraft classified as assets held for sale, and including aircraft in temporary storage, Copa Holdings ended the quarter with a consolidated fleet of 81 aircraft – 68 Boeing 737-800s and 13 Boeing 737 MAX 9s, compared to a total fleet of 102 aircraft at the end of the first quarter of 2020.
During the quarter, Copa Airlines had an on-time performance of 92.1% and a flight completion factor of 99.5%, once again positioning itself amongst the best in the industry.
Subsequent Events
In July, Copa Airlines' last remaining Embraer 190 aircraft was delivered to its new owner.
The Company entered into an agreement for the sale of 6 737-700s and has now decided to keep the remaining 6 737-700s.
Consolidated Financial
2Q21
2Q19 (3)
Variance vs. 2Q19
1Q21
Variance vs. 1Q21
Revenue Passengers Carried (000s)
1,175
2,550
-53.9%
924
27.2%
RPMs (millions)
2,268
5,249
-56.8%
1,716
32.1%
ASMs (millions)
2,949
6,166
-52.2%
2,481
18.9%
Load Factor
76.9%
85.1%
-8.2 p.p.
69.2%
7.7 p.p.
Yield (US$ Cents)
12.4
11.8
4.9%
10.1
23.0%
PRASM (US$ Cents)
9.5
10.1
-5.2%
7.0
36.7%
RASM (US$ Cents)
10.3
10.5
-1.4%
7.5
37.8%
CASM (US$ Cents)
10.0
9.1
9.8%
10.6
-5.4%
CASM Excl. Fuel (US$ Cents)
7.6
6.2
22.3%
8.5
-10.4%
Fuel Gallons Consumed (millions)
35.3
79.31
-55.5%
29.1
21.4%
Avg. Price Per Fuel Gallon (US$)
1.98
2.22
-10.9%
1.75
13.0%
Average Length of Haul (miles)
1,930
2,058
-6.2%
1,858
3.9%
Average Stage Length (miles)
1,194
1,279
-6.7%
1,256
-5.0%
Departures
15,366
32,676
-53.0%
12,372
24.2%
Block Hours
46,426
106,425
-56.4%
38,851
19.5%
Average Aircraft Utilization (hours) (2)
8.0
11.2
-29.1%
6.6
21.3%
Operating Revenues (US$ millions)
304.3
645.1
-52.8%
185.7
63.9%
Operating Profit (Loss) (US$ millions)
8.7
82.6
-89.4%
(77.1)
-111.3%
Adjusted Operating Profit (Loss) (US$ millions) (1)
(1.7)
82.6
-102.0%
(77.1)
-97.8%
Operating Margin
2.9%
12.8%
-9.9 p.p.
-41.5%
44.4 p.p.
Adjusted Operating Margin (1)
-0.6%
12.8%
-13.4 p.p.
-41.5%
40.9 p.p.
Net Profit (Loss) (US$ millions)
28.1
50.9
-44.8%
(110.7)
-125.4%
Adjusted Net Profit (Loss) (US$ millions) (1)
(16.2)
50.9
-131.9%
(95.1)
-82.9%
Basic EPS (US$)
0.66
1.20
-45.0%
(2.60)
-125.3%
Adjusted Basic EPS (US$) (1)
(0.38)
1.20
-131.8%
(2.23)
-83.0%
Shares for calculation of Basic EPS (000s)
42,651
42,478
0.4%
42,571
0.2%
(1)
Excludes Special Items. This earnings release includes a reconciliation of non-IFRS financial measures to the comparable IFRS measures.
(2)
Average Aircraft Utilization is calculated based on the Company's active fleet, excluding aircraft in storage as well as those classified as assets held for sale.
(3)
The Company believes that comparisons with 2019 are more relevant than year-over-year comparisons due to the significant impacts in 2020 of the COVID-19 pandemic.
FULL 2Q21 EARNINGS RELEASE AVAILABLE FOR DOWNLOAD AT:
https://copa.gcs-web.com/financial-information/quarterly-results
2Q21 EARNINGS RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST
Date:
August 5, 2021
Time:
11:00 AM US ET (10:00 AM Local Time)
Conference telephone number:
877-293-5456 (US Domestic Callers)
707-287-9357 (International Callers)
Webcast:
Speakers:
Pedro Heilbron, Chief Executive Officer
José Montero, Chief Financial Officer
About Copa Holdings
Copa Holdings is a leading Latin American provider of passenger and cargo services. The Company, through its operating subsidiaries, provides service to countries in North, Central and South America and the Caribbean. For more information visit: www.copa.com.
CONTACT: Copa Holdings S.A.
Investor Relations:
Ph: 011 507 304-2774
www.copa.com (IR section)
This release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on current plans, estimates and expectations, and are not guarantees of future performance. They are based on management's expectations that involve a number of business risks and uncertainties, any of which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement. The risks and uncertainties relating to the forward-looking statements in this release are among those disclosed in Copa Holdings' filed disclosure documents and are, therefore, subject to change without prior notice.
CPA-G
Copa Holdings, S.A.
Income Statement - IFRS
(US$ Thousands)
Unaudited
Audited
%
Audited
%
2Q21
2Q19
Change
1Q21
Change
Operating Revenues
Passenger revenue
281,258
620,538
-54.7%
173,095
62.5%
Cargo and mail revenue
16,689
16,464
1.4%
7,956
109.8%
Other operating revenue
6,311
8,100
-22.1%
4,626
36.4%
Total Operating Revenue
304,259
645,102
-52.8%
185,677
63.9%
Operating Expenses
Fuel
70,156
177,169
-60.4%
51,308
36.7%
Wages, salaries, benefits and other employees' expenses
55,071
108,342
-49.2%
54,575
0.9%
Passenger servicing
7,502
25,530
-70.6%
5,586
34.3%
Airport facilities and handling charges
27,021
44,698
-39.5%
22,044
22.6%
Sales and distribution
28,441
51,289
-44.5%
21,652
31.4%
Maintenance, materials and repairs
17,773
31,235
-43.1%
19,727
-9.9%
Depreciation and amortization
59,526
70,549
-15.6%
59,450
0.1%
Flight operations
10,891
25,450
-57.2%
9,410
15.7%
Other operating and administrative expenses
19,140
28,240
-32.2%
19,006
0.7%
Total Operating Expense
295,523
562,502
-47.5%
262,759
12.5%
Operating Profit (Loss)
8,736
82,601
-89.4%
(77,081)
-111.3%
Non-operating Income (Expense):
Finance cost
(18,625)
(13,573)
37.2%
(17,818)
4.5%
Finance income
2,745
6,041
-54.6%
2,853
-3.8%
Gain (loss) on foreign currency fluctuations
764
(2,213)
-134.5%
(1,809)
-142.2%
Net change in fair value of derivatives
33,898
-
n/m
(15,663)
-316.4%
Other non-operating income (expense)
417
(2,115)
-119.7%
(976)
-142.7%
Total Non-Operating Income/(Expense)
19,198
(11,859)
-261.9%
(33,412)
-157.5%
Profit (Loss) before taxes
27,935
70,742
-60.5%
(110,494)
-125.3%
Income tax expense
(138)
19,876
-100.7%
239
-157.7%
Net Profit (Loss)
28,073
50,866
-44.8%
(110,733)
-125.4%
EPS
Basic
0.66
1.20
-45.0%
-2.60
-125.3%
Shares used for calculation:
Basic
42,650,595
42,478,415
42,570,983
Copa Holdings, S. A. and subsidiaries
Consolidated statement of financial position
(US$ Thousands)
June
December
2021
2020
(Unaudited)
ASSETS
Current Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
256,764
119,065
Short-term investments
925,680
770,816
Total cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments
1,182,444
889,881
Accounts receivable, net
103,956
63,206
Accounts receivable from related parties
1,383
1,429
Expendable parts and supplies, net
70,867
74,319
Prepaid expenses
25,444
30,473
Prepaid income tax
14,264
16,716
Other current assets
7,825
7,805
223,739
193,948
Assets held for sale
34,157
135,542
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS
1,440,339
1,219,371
Long-term investments
99,235
119,617
Long-term accounts receivable
1,042
1,054
Long-term prepaid expenses
6,554
6,066
Property and equipment, net
2,255,792
2,147,486
Right of use assets
178,103
214,279
Intangible, net
88,031
95,568
Deferred tax assets
37,854
35,595
Other Non-Current Assets
15,136
14,348
TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS
2,681,748
2,634,013
TOTAL ASSETS
4,122,088
3,853,385
LIABILITIES
Loans and borrowings
153,515
127,946
Current portion of lease liability
79,573
83,605
Accounts payable
97,355
63,461
Accounts payable to related parties
4,661
2,970
Air traffic liability
538,768
470,695
Frequent flyer deferred revenue
93,036
91,213
Taxes Payable
29,587
13,400
Employee benefits obligations
13,671
33,995
Income tax payable
1,912
1,023
Other Current Liabilities
3,801
252
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES
1,015,879
888,561
Loans and borrowings long-term
1,283,447
1,035,954
Lease Liability
112,003
146,905
Net employee defined benefit liabilities
12,018
14,332
Derivative financial instruments
227,325
245,560
Deferred tax Liabilities
19,534
22,190
Other long - term liabilities
247,668
216,325
TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
1,901,994
1,681,265
TOTAL LIABILITIES
2,917,874
2,569,825
EQUITY
Issued Capital
Class A - 33,998,981 issued and 31,545,862 outstanding
21,284
21,199
Class B common stock - 10,938,125
7,466
7,466
Additional Paid-In Capital
94,588
91,341
Treasury Stock
(136,388)
(136,388)
Retained Earnings
1,324,025
1,931,086
Net loss
(82,660)
(607,062)
Other comprehensive loss
(24,099)
(24,082)
TOTAL EQUITY
1,204,214
1,283,560
TOTAL EQUITY & LIABILITIES
4,122,088
3,853,385
Copa Holdings, S. A. and subsidiaries
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
For the six months ended June 30,
(In US$ thousands)
2021
2020
2019
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Cash flow from (used in) operating activities
149,669
(56,632)
331,143
Cash flow used in investing activities
(119,776)
(48,009)
(8,691)
Cash flow from (used in) financing activities
107,806
253,205
(252,469)
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
137,699
148,564
69,982
Cash and cash equivalents at January 1
119,065
158,733
156,158
Cash and cash equivalents at June 30
$ 256,764
$ 307,297
$ 226,140
Short-term investments
925,680
740,887
523,134
Long-term investments
99,235
94,540
144,072
Total cash and cash equivalents and investments at June 30
$ 1,281,679
$ 1,142,724
$ 893,346
Copa Holdings, S.A.
NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURE RECONCILIATION
This press release includes the following non-IFRS financial measures: Adjusted Operating Profit, Adjusted Net Profit, Adjusted Basic EPS and Monthly Cash Consumption. This supplemental information is presented because we believe it is a useful indicator of our operating performance and is useful in comparing our performance with other companies in the airline industry. These measures should not be considered in isolation, and should be considered together with comparable IFRS measures, in particular operating profit and net profit. The following is a reconciliation of these non-IFRS financial measures to the comparable IFRS measures:
Reconciliation of Adjusted Operating Profit
and Adjusted Net Profit
2Q21
2Q20
1Q21
2Q19
Operating Profit as Reported
$
8,736
$
(357,875)
$
(77,081)
$
82,601
Add: Unredeemed Ticket Revenue provision reversal
$
(10,395)
$
12,341
Add: Fleet Impairment loss
$
186,807
Add: Expected loss (gain) on Embraer assets held for sale
$
50,048
Adjusted Operating Profit
$
(1,659)
$
(108,679)
$
(77,081)
$
82,601
Net Profit as Reported
$
28,073
$
(386,018)
$
(110,733)
$
50,866
Add: Unredeemed Ticket Revenue provision reversal
$
(10,395)
$
12,341
Add: Fleet Impairment loss
$
186,807
Add: Expected loss (gain) on Embraer assets held for sale
$
50,048
Add: Net change in fair value of derivatives
$
(33,898)
$
22,198
$
15,663
Adjusted Net Profit
$
(16,220)
$
(114,624)
$
(95,070)
$
50,866
Reconciliation of Adjusted Basic EPS
2Q21
2Q20
1Q21
2Q19
Adjusted Net Profit
$
(16,220)
$
(114,624)
$
(95,070)
$
50,866
Shares used for calculation of Basic EPS
42,651
42,512
42,571
42,478
Adjusted Basic Earnings per share (Adjusted Basic EPS)
$
(0.38)
$
(2.70)
$
(2.23)
$
1.20
Reconciliation of Monthly Cash Accretion (Consumption) for 2020 and 2021
2Q21
1Q21
4Q20
3Q20
Beginning Cash balance
$
1,203
$
1,009
$
1,006
$
1,143
Ending Cash balance
$
1,282
$
1,203
$
1,009
$
1,006
Net cashflows in the quarter
$
79
$
194
$
4
$
(137)
Subtract: Net Proceeds from new Aircraft Financing & Pre Delivery Payments
$
(21)
$
241
$
-
$
-
Subtract: Others proceeds (assets sold and other non-op proceeds)
$
36
$
20
$
23
$
22
Add: Repayment of short term credit lines
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
50
Cash Consumption excluding extraordinary activities
$
64
$
(68)
$
(19)
$
(109)
Monthly Cash Accretion (Consumption) excluding extraordinary activities
$
21
$
(23)
$
(6)
$
(36)
