Copado Becomes First Low-Code DevOps Company to Attain Broad Security Compliance Across All Products

·4 min read

Copado Achieves ISO 27001, SOC 2 and GDPR Compliance for CI/CD DevOps Platform, Copado Robotic Testing and Copado Essentials

CHICAGO, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Copado, the global leader in low-code DevOps, today announced it has achieved ISO 27001, SOC 2 Type 1, and GDPR compliance for its three main product lines, the CI/CD DevOps platform, Copado Robotic Testing and Copado Essentials. This confirms that Copado products are compliant with the three most globally recognized and trusted security standards and follows Copado's recent FedRAMP "In Process" authorization designation and listing on the FedRAMP marketplace. Copado offers the only cloud-based DevOps solutions that meet all of these rigorous standards, making it the most trusted low-code delivery platform in the world.

Copado, the leading DevOps platform enabling the world&#x002019;s largest digital transformations in the cloud (PRNewsfoto/Copado)
Copado, the leading DevOps platform enabling the world’s largest digital transformations in the cloud (PRNewsfoto/Copado)

Copado worked with GoldSky Cyber Security, a cybersecurity advisory firm, and A-LIGN, a cybersecurity compliance auditor, to achieve these compliance milestones.

"The Copado team conducted a complete ISO 27001 implementation through to certification without a single nonconformity in less than six months," said Bob Cohen, Practice Director at GoldSky Cyber Security. "This speaks volumes about the dedication, expertise, and focus of their entire team. I've never worked with a client who achieved flawless results in such a short time."

"Both a SOC 2 report and an ISO 27001 certification are strong statements about an organization's commitment to protecting their information." said Stephanie Oyler-Rankin, Vice President of Attestation Services at A-LIGN. "As a trusted third-party assessment firm, A-LIGN independently evaluates client data processes and procedures, governance on internal controls and security posture. Copado's SOC 2 report and ISO certification validate its commitment to data security and protection, as well as compliance with critical standards to mitigate cybersecurity threats."

In a recent survey from Trend Micro, 76% of global organizations reported they expect to experience a successful cyberattack in the next 12 months, and 67% say they expect a data breach that impacts customer data. Relying completely on cloud infrastructure providers to secure the software supply chain is no longer a viable option for companies of any size.

"While major enterprise software platforms may achieve key security and compliance milestones, that does not mean that applications built on those platforms are also fully compliant," said Jonathan Cox, COO, CISO & Managing Partner at GoldSky Cyber Security. "Companies cannot rely on someone else's security protocols and compliance measures to protect their data. Organizations building software, even on the major development platforms, should be creating their own security framework of people, processes and technology with a plan to achieve compliance with these security standards as well."

Copado has a proven track record of working with customers of all sizes in both the public and private sector. Organizations running applications on more than one cloud benefit from Copado's unique multi-cloud security and compliance capabilities.

"We live in a much more digitally dangerous world than ever before; our software is under attack from bad actors around the world," said Kyle Tobener, Vice President of Security and IT for Copado. "No company should be delivering software without the highest level of security and compliance. Don't be lulled into a false sense of security by thinking that compliance from the cloud infrastructure provider has all the security needed. Through a rigorous process, we have implemented the framework and controls to demonstrate Copado is running its business to the highest security standards."

Copado enables organizations to accelerate the time-to-value of their digital transformation projects. Organizations using Copado reported 20x shorter lead times, 10x faster recovery times and 4x reduction in change fail rate, driving $4.5 million in value and an ROI of 307% over three years with payback in less than six months.

About Copado
Copado is the leading DevOps and testing solution for low-code SaaS platforms that run the world's largest digital transformations. Backed by Insight Partners, Salesforce Ventures and SoftBank Vision Fund, Copado accelerates multi-cloud, enterprise deployments by automating the end-to-end software delivery process to maximize customers' return on their cloud investment. More than 1,000 companies rely on Copado to drive digital transformation with speed, quality and value including Boston Scientific, Coca-Cola, Fair Trade, Linde, MassMutual, Schneider Electric and Shell. Copado processes over 50 million DevOps transactions per month and is rated with a 100% score on the Salesforce AppExchange. More information can be found at: http://www.copado.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/copado-becomes-first-low-code-devops-company-to-attain-broad-security-compliance-across-all-products-301548562.html

SOURCE Copado

