U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,482.75
    +1.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,821.00
    +2.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,510.25
    +6.25 (+0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,229.60
    -5.40 (-0.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.73
    +0.12 (+0.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,796.70
    +1.90 (+0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    23.96
    +0.16 (+0.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1823
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3040
    +0.0270 (+2.11%)
     

  • Vix

    18.18
    -1.28 (-6.58%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3841
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.2700
    -0.0900 (-0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,887.07
    +695.25 (+1.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,230.81
    +33.59 (+2.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,016.49
    -17.57 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,368.24
    -143.47 (-0.47%)
     

Copart Announces the Addition of Carl Sparks to Its Board of Directors

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

DALLAS, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRT) today reported that Carl Sparks has joined Copart's Board of Directors, effective September 10, 2021.

Copart, Inc., a global online vehicle auction company
Copart, Inc., a global online vehicle auction company

Mr. Sparks, 54, currently serves as Managing Partner with Interlock Partners, a venture capital firm based in Dallas, Texas focused on early stage, transformative technology companies. Prior to joining Interlock Partners, Mr. Sparks served as Senior Advisor to Bain Capital from 2018 to 2019, and before that, as President and Chief Executive Officer of Academic Partnerships, an education technology company focused on helping public universities move their accredited degree programs online, from 2016 to 2017. Prior to his service at Academic Partnerships, Mr. Sparks served as the President and CEO of Travelocity Global from 2011 to 2014. Earlier in his career, Mr. Sparks also served in senior executive roles at the Gilt Groupe from 2009 to 2011, including as President, and before that he was the Chief Marketing Officer of Expedia.com, a division of Expedia, Inc., among other senior executive roles he held there between 2004 and 2009. Mr. Sparks began his career in strategy consulting, including service in leadership roles with Boston Consulting Group in London, England and Boston, Massachusetts.

Mr. Sparks has extensive experience serving as a public company director. In addition to his service on the Copart Board, he has served on the Boards of Avis Budget Group, Inc., where he has also served as Chair of the Audit Committee, Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc., and Vonage Holdings Corp.

Mr. Sparks received his M.B.A. from Harvard Business School, where he was a Baker Scholar, and his B.S.E. in Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering from Princeton University, where he graduated summa cum laude.

About Copart
Copart, Inc., founded in 1982, is a global leader in online vehicle auctions. Copart's innovative technology and online auction platform links sellers to more than 750,000 Members in over 170 countries. Copart offers services to process and sell vehicles to dealers, dismantlers, rebuilders, exporters, and to the general public. Copart sells vehicles on behalf of insurance companies, banks, finance companies, charities, fleet operators, dealers, vehicle rental companies, and individuals. With operations at over 200 locations in 11 countries, Copart has more than 250,000 vehicles available online every day. Copart currently operates in the United States (Copart.com), Canada (Copart.ca), the United Kingdom (Copart.co.uk), the Republic of Ireland (Copart.ie), Brazil (Copart.com.br), Germany (Copart.de), Finland (Copart.fi), the United Arab Emirates, Oman and Bahrain (Copartmea.com), and Spain (Copart.es). For more information, or to become a Member, visit Copart.com/Register.

Cautionary Note About Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws, and these forward-looking statements are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks, trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or implied by our statements and comments. For a more complete discussion of the risks that could affect our business, please review the "Management's Discussion and Analysis" and the other risks identified in Copart's latest Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We encourage investors to review these disclosures carefully. We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time on our behalf.

Contact

Gregory R. DePasquale
Senior Vice President, General Counsel & Secretary
Copart
Greg.DePasquale@copart.com
972-391-5033

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/copart-announces-the-addition-of-carl-sparks-to-its-board-of-directors-301378247.html

SOURCE Copart, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Doctor on Biden’s vaccine mandate: ’Extraordinary times call for extraordinary measures’

    Dr. James Simmons, Hospitalist Nurse Practitioner in Los Angeles, CA, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the latest on the coronavirus pandemic.

  • 3 COVID Stocks That Might Double Soon

    Read more to find out why we think Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX), Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRNE), and InMode (NASDAQ: INMD) will close out 2021 with a bang. Taylor Carmichael (Novavax): Novavax stock has already doubled this year, running from $112 back in January to $233 this week. Right now, Moderna enjoys a $169 billion market cap, and BioNTech sports a $79 billion valuation.

  • Cathie Wood Bets Big on These 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    One strategy for selecting top stocks is to follow a known market guru, a high-profile, highly successful investor. These are the pros who have built multi-billion dollar portfolios, and manage the high-performing hedge funds. And ARK Investing’s Cathie Wood stands tall in their ranks. How successful? Well, last year, her $21.1 billion ARK Innovation fund led the way among the best-performing actively managed equity funds in the US. In recent days, Wood has been making some waves by noting that

  • Dutch Bros Soars in Trading as Dairy Farmer Becomes Billionaire

    (Bloomberg) -- When third-generation dairy farmers Dane and Travis Boersma were looking for something to do outside the family business, they decided to try coffee. Not only could they make a little money, they’d be able to hang out with friends and listen to music. They pooled their savings to buy a coffee cart and an espresso machine and began selling in downtown Grants Pass, Oregon, in the early 1990s. Pretty soon they had five carts.After losing his older brother Dane in 2009 to amyotrophic

  • 15 Dividend Stocks People Buy for Early Retirement

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 15 dividend stocks people buy for early retirement. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Dividend Stocks People Buy for Early Retirement. Investors looking at dividend stocks are typically looking to set up a passive income […]

  • Morgan Stanley lists Lucid Motors as Underweight, Herbalife shares decline after cutting earnings guidance, Apple shares pop ahead of iPhone event today

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman break down the day's latest stock movers including the Lucid Motors underweight rating from Morgan Stanley, Herbalife's stock decline following the company's recent guidance, and Apple shares rising ahead of the iPhone reveal.&nbsp;

  • Why This Crypto Mining Stock Soared 26% Today

    Shares of Sphere 3D (NASDAQ: ANY) jumped 26% on Wednesday after its future merger partner Gryphon Digital Mining announced it had received a shipment of machines that will be used to mine Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) in a carbon-neutral manner. On Wednesday, Gryphon Digital Mining announced it had installed its first batch of 7,200 S19J Pro Antminers and will continue to receive 600 machines on a monthly basis. To do so, it has agreed to merge with Gryphon Digital Mining.

  • General Electric: J.P. Morgan’s Take on Recent Investor Update

    General Electric (GE) is in the midst of a restructuring process, with a focus on reducing its debt load and pivoting the company toward a leaner and simpler business model. The industrial giant recently provided investors with an update on its outlook and GE skeptic J.P. Morgan’s Stephen Tusa has been sifting through the details. “The update seemed cautionary on Q3, though with a reaffirmed 2021 financial outlook and ‘confidence in (their) long term growth prospects’”, the 5-star analyst said.

  • At end of the day, if bitcoin is successful governments will ‘kill it,’ says Ray Dalio

    Ray Dalio, billionaire investor and founder of Bridgewater Associates, the world’s largest hedge fund, says that the more successful that bitcoin becomes, the more likely that it will get neutralized by governments and regulators supporting traditional monetary systems.

  • Why GreenSky Stock Soared 53% Today

    Shares of GreenSky (NASDAQ: GSKY) surged 53.2% on Wednesday after the specialty lender agreed to be acquired by Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS). GreenSky struck a deal with financial services powerhouse Goldman Sachs. Investors will receive 0.03 shares of Goldman Sachs' stock for each share of GreenSky they own.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Lucid is the ‘Tesla/Ferrari’ of electric vehicles, B. of A. says

    The "Tesla/Ferrari" of electric vehicles gets a buy rating from B. of A. Securities and a price target that is more than 50% higher than current share prices.

  • Why Berkeley Lights Stock Is Plummeting Today

    Cell biology specialist Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ: BLI) was getting slammed by investors on Wednesday, following a scathing tweet from an institutional short-seller. A firm called Scorpion Capital, which describes itself as focused on "activist short selling" of businesses it considers dubious, thrashed Berkeley Lights in a tweet thread published Wednesday morning. In the thread, Scorpion Capital forcefully accused the company of "Fleecing Customers And IPO Bagholders With A $2 [million] Black Box That's A Clunker."

  • 3 Dividend Raises You Can Still Take Advantage of

    With that in mind, here are three recent dividend raises by well-established companies: Deere & Company (NYSE: DE), Illinois Tool Works (NYSE: ITW), and Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ). Fueled by higher commodity prices and, consequently, more capital in the agricultural sector, leading farm equipment specialist Deere & Company has been on a tear lately. Both revenue and profitability have climbed well higher in recent quarters; in its third quarter of fiscal 2021, for instance, Deere managed to grow revenue a very robust 29% year over year to $11.5 billion, while net income more than doubled to almost $1.7 billion.

  • Why Nio Stock Dropped Today

    More news today from Chinese officials has investors fearing what might be next for U.S.-traded Chinese companies.

  • SoFi Stock Could Hit $28, Says Analyst

    SoFi Technologies (SOFI) -- if you haven't heard of it -- is an $11.5 billion "social finance" company that lost $224 million last year -- and $343 million more in just the first six months of this year. Nevertheless, says Mizuho analyst Dan Dolev, SoFi has potential. Initiating coverage of the stock with a "buy" rating and a $28 price target that implies a near-85% profit over the course of the next year, Dolev declared SoFi stock "SoFi(ne)," and predicted the company will over the next few yea

  • Goldman Sachs sees as much as 20% downside in these big-name tech stocks

    If you own one of these popular tech names, it might be time to bail.

  • Dutch Bros’ public debut: ‘We’ve been a very disciplined growth company from the beginning’, CEO says

    Joth Ricci, Dutch Bros’ President & CEO, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss going public on the NYSE, outlook on the coffee and energy drink market, business expansion plans, and Dutch Bros’ philanthropic efforts.

  • Billions blown as Macau casino investors fold amid gambling review

    Shares of Macau casino operators on Wednesday shed as much as a third of their value, losing about $18 billion, as the government kicked off a regulatory overhaul that could see its officials supervising companies in the world's largest gambling hub. With Macau's lucrative casino licences up for rebidding next year, the plan spooked a Hong Kong market already deep in the red after Beijing's regulatory crackdown on sectors from technology to education and property that sliced hundreds of billions of dollars off asset values https://www.reuters.com/world/china/china-crackdown-wipes-hundreds-billions-off-top-companies-values-2021-09-13. Wynn Macau led the plunge, falling as much as 34% to a record low, followed by a 28% tumble for Sands China.

  • Why the market lacks a "negative catalyst" for a pullback

    Randy Frederick, Charles Schwab Managing Director of Trading and Derivatives, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the latest trends in the markets including if a stock market pullback may be on the horizon.&nbsp;