U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,071.70
    -4.87 (-0.12%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,429.88
    +34.87 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,461.50
    -20.95 (-0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,892.84
    +11.16 (+0.59%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.34
    -0.88 (-1.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,797.30
    -3.80 (-0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    23.17
    +0.53 (+2.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0531
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5060
    -0.0230 (-0.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2296
    +0.0040 (+0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.2710
    -1.0350 (-0.76%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,969.80
    -102.56 (-0.60%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    404.33
    +2.91 (+0.72%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,556.23
    -2.26 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,777.90
    -448.18 (-1.59%)
     

Copart Announces Hiring of New Chief Financial Officer and Chief Legal Officer

·3 min read

DALLAS, Dec. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Copart, inc. (NASDAQ: CPRT) announced the addition of two new members to its leadership team today: Chief Financial Officer Leah Stearns and Chief Legal Officer Paul Kirkpatrick.

Copart, Inc., a global online vehicle auction company
Copart, Inc., a global online vehicle auction company

Leah Stearns, Chief Financial Officer
Leah will lead Copart's finance and accounting functions to help enable the company's continuing profitable growth. She is a seasoned Fortune 500 executive, serving most recently as chief financial officer of CBRE, a global leader in commercial real estate services and investments, and previously in financial and operational leadership roles at American Tower. She holds an MBA from Boston College's Carroll School of Management and a bachelor's degree in finance from the Questrom School of Business at Boston University.

Paul Kirkpatrick, Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary
Paul will lead Copart's legal department and help guide the company in areas of corporate law, transactions, commercial contracts, real estate, compliance, litigation, and government affairs. Paul has extensive experience as a general counsel and chief legal officer, most recently at BayoTech Hydrogen, Omnitracs (including through its recent acquisition by Solera Global Holdings), and a decade at Commercial Metals Company. Kirkpatrick holds a law degree from the Dedman School of Law at Southern Methodist University and a bachelor's degree in History from Baylor University.

Paul succeeds Gregory DePasquale, who recently announced his intentions to retire as Chief Legal Officer and Secretary after nearly 25 years with the Company.

Jeff Liaw, Copart Co-Chief Executive Officer: "Greg has been an instrumental contributor to Copart's growth and prosperity for a substantial portion of our history – during his tenure, our market capitalization has grown over 100-fold. From our transformation to a purely online auction, to expanding our auction and real estate footprint across the globe, to our entry into new business lines and markets, Greg has been a trusted strategic counselor and invaluable colleague. We wish him all the best in his well-earned retirement."

Both new executives will begin their duties with Copart on Dec. 5.

About Copart
Copart, Inc., founded in 1982, is a global leader in online vehicle auctions. Copart's innovative technology and online auction platform links sellers to more than 750,000 Members in over 170 countries. Copart offers services to process and sell vehicles to dealers, dismantlers, rebuilders, exporters, and to the general public. Copart sells vehicles on behalf of insurance companies, banks, finance companies, charities, fleet operators, dealers, vehicle rental companies, and individuals. With operations at over 200 locations in 11 countries, Copart has more than 250,000 vehicles available online every day. Copart currently operates in the United States (Copart.com), Canada (Copart.ca), the United Kingdom (Copart.co.uk), the Republic of Ireland (Copart.ie), Brazil (Copart.com.br), Germany (Copart.de), Finland (Copart.fi), the United Arab Emirates, Oman and Bahrain (Copartmea.com), and Spain (Copart.es). For more information, or to become a Member, visit Copart.com/Register.

CONTACT: Fatima Ali, 972-489-3713, fatima.ali@copart.com 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/copart-announces-hiring-of-new-chief-financial-officer-and-chief-legal-officer-301693990.html

SOURCE Copart, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Top Morgan Stanley Strategist Says This Is When the Bear Market ‘Will Be Over Probably'

    With U.S. stocks down more than 20% so far this year, investors are looking for some good news – and it may be coming from a prominent Wall Street analyst who says the current bear market could come to an … Continue reading → The post Top Morgan Stanley Strategist Says This Is When the Bear Market ‘Will Be Over Probably' appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Billionaire Steve Cohen Goes Big on These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    Dividend stocks. They’re the very picture of the reliable standby, the sound defensive play that investors make when markets turn south. Div stocks tend not to show as extreme shifts as the broader markets, and they offer a steady income stream no matter where the markets go. And it’s not just retail investors who move into dividend stocks. Recent regulatory filings show that billionaire Steve Cohen has bought big into high-yield dividend stocks. Cohen has built a reputation for success, and his

  • I-Bonds Aren’t the Only Way to Fight Inflation

    After this year’s mauling, you can finally get a steady stream of retirement income from Treasury inflation-protected securities, or TIPS

  • 3 Growth Stocks That Could 5x in 2023

    2022 has been a big year for value stocks, many of which are beating the market. Growth investing took a backseat to safer approaches after years of wealth creation while the economy became volatile. As many sky-high valuations on growth stocks bottom out, these stocks could really start up again in the new year.

  • Better Buy: AT&T (T), TMobile (TMUS), or Verizon (VZ) Stock

    Let's see how AT&T (T), Verizon (VZ), and TMobile (TMUS) stocks compare and which may be the better buy at the moment.

  • PayPal Is Down 61% This Year - What's Happened Recently?

    PayPal Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) shares shed over 61% year-to-date. The shares have lost 5.5% in the last month and over 11% over the previous six months. On November 29, Deutsche Bank analyst Bryan Keane said Salesforce, Inc's (NYSE: CRM) new data shows Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) Pay growing at an "extremely rapid pace," up 52% Y/Y month-to-date in November globally and 59% Y/Y in the U.S. while, over the same period, PayPal adoption has fallen 8% globally and 4% in the U.S. Also Read: PayPal

  • 3 Dividend Stocks With Low Volatility and Above-Average Yields

    These low-beta stocks offer a diversifying effect on one's portfolio, in that they tend to move separate from the broader market.

  • Should I Buy Costco Stock Before Earnings?

    Judging by the company's performance for the past several years, Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) may look like a no-brainer stock to buy right now. When you factor in recent record Black Friday sales and a potential upcoming increase in the cost of a membership for the warehouse club retailer, it's not hard to understand why Costco stock is popular among long-term investors. The only real question for these investors is whether now is the right time to buy Costco stock.

  • 73% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is in These 5 Stocks as 2022 Winds Down

    What are Warren Buffett's favorite stocks? Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) and its wholly owned subsidiary, New England Asset Management, reveal all of their holdings on a quarterly basis.

  • 5 Monster Stocks to Buy Before 2023

    Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) has had a tough year. The e-commerce and cloud computing giant has reported quarter after quarter of declines in operating income. The e-commerce and cloud computing services markets are forecast to grow in the double digits this decade.

  • Here is What to Know Beyond Why ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) is a Trending Stock

    ZIM (ZIM) has been one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com users lately. So, it is worth exploring what lies ahead for the stock.

  • 12 Top Stocks to Buy in December

    The number 12 is tightly linked with December. It's the 12th month, of course. There are 12 days of Christmas, according to the traditional carol. Allow me to add one more connection with 12 to the list.

  • Why Nio Shares Popped Friday

    A muted reaction after record monthly deliveries were announced yesterday has turned into a surge today.

  • Lumen Technologies, Inc. (LUMN) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know

    Zacks.com users have recently been watching Lumen (LUMN) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock's prospects.

  • Want to Get Richer? 3 Best Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) have each proven themselves as excellent growth stocks, with their share prices seeing triple-digit growth in the last five years despite declines this year. As the most valuable company in the world by market cap, it's hard to argue against investing in Apple. For instance, people who buy an iPhone are more likely to choose Apple again when looking for a laptop, smartwatch, or tablet in the future, thanks to the effortless connectivity between its products.

  • After losing 45% in the past year, NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) institutional owners must be relieved by the recent gain

    Every investor in NVIDIA Corporation ( NASDAQ:NVDA ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. We can...

  • Here’s Why Paramount Global (PARA) Declined in Q3

    Ariel Investment, an investment management company, released its “Ariel Fund” third-quarter investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, the fund generated a loss of -7.47%, underperforming the Russell 2500 Value Index, which returned a loss of -4.50%, and the Russell 2500 Index, which returned a -2.82% loss. Inflation […]

  • Larry Summers Says Fed Will Need to Boost Rates More Than Markets Expect

    (Bloomberg) -- Former Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers warned that the Federal Reserve will probably need to raise interest rates more than markets are currently expecting, thanks to stubbornly high inflationary pressures.Most Read from BloombergMusk’s Neuralink Hopes to Implant Computer in Human Brain in Six MonthsLarry Summers Says Fed Will Need to Boost Rates More Than Markets ExpectGoldman Jolts Traders With Bonus Warning After Bumper HaulMusk Suspends Ye From Twitter After Offensive Imag

  • Here's how much the typical baby boomer has saved for retirement — how do you stack up right now?

    And if you’re behind? It’s OK boomer. There’s still some time to catch up.

  • Is Anavex Life Sciences a Smart Stock to Buy Now?

    Shares of clinical-stage biotechnology company Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ: AVXL) recently shot higher. Investors reacting to great news for its Alzheimer's disease drug candidate, blarcamesine, drove the stock about 40% higher when the market opened on Friday, Dec. 2. Is Anavex Life Sciences a smart stock to buy now, or will the road ahead be a rocky one full of potholes?