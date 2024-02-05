Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Has A Rock Solid Balance Sheet

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We note that Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Copart Carry?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of October 2023 Copart had US$9.46m of debt, an increase on US$1.97m, over one year. However, it does have US$2.63b in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of US$2.62b.

How Healthy Is Copart's Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Copart had liabilities of US$624.4m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$272.7m due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$2.63b in cash and US$174.6m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it can boast US$1.91b more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus suggests that Copart has a conservative balance sheet, and could probably eliminate its debt without much difficulty. Succinctly put, Copart boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

And we also note warmly that Copart grew its EBIT by 16% last year, making its debt load easier to handle. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Copart's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. Copart may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. Over the most recent three years, Copart recorded free cash flow worth 56% of its EBIT, which is around normal, given free cash flow excludes interest and tax. This cold hard cash means it can reduce its debt when it wants to.

Summing Up

While it is always sensible to investigate a company's debt, in this case Copart has US$2.62b in net cash and a decent-looking balance sheet. And it impressed us with its EBIT growth of 16% over the last year. So we don't think Copart's use of debt is risky. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Copart that you should be aware of.

