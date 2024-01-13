Copart's (NASDAQ:CPRT) Returns On Capital Not Reflecting Well On The Business

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Looking at Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT), it does have a high ROCE right now, but lets see how returns are trending.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Copart:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.23 = US$1.6b ÷ (US$7.3b - US$624m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to October 2023).

Thus, Copart has an ROCE of 23%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 9.1% earned by companies in a similar industry.

In the above chart we have measured Copart's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Copart here for free.

So How Is Copart's ROCE Trending?

In terms of Copart's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Historically returns on capital were even higher at 30%, but they have dropped over the last five years. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

The Key Takeaway

In summary, despite lower returns in the short term, we're encouraged to see that Copart is reinvesting for growth and has higher sales as a result. And the stock has done incredibly well with a 280% return over the last five years, so long term investors are no doubt ecstatic with that result. So while investors seem to be recognizing these promising trends, we would look further into this stock to make sure the other metrics justify the positive view.

One more thing to note, we've identified 1 warning sign with Copart and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

