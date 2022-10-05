U.S. markets close in 6 hours 11 minutes

COPC Inc. Announces Employee Engagement Research Series

COPC Inc.
·2 min read

Global Insights for Integrating Employee and Customer Experience Strategies

COPC Inc. Announces Employee Engagement Research Series

Global Insights for Integrating Employee and Customer Experience Strategies
Global Insights for Integrating Employee and Customer Experience Strategies

Job Satisfaction & Retention

Frontline staff who are satisfied with their job are five times more likely to say they will continue with their organization for the next 12 months than dissatisfied employees.
Frontline staff who are satisfied with their job are five times more likely to say they will continue with their organization for the next 12 months than dissatisfied employees.

WINTER PARK, Fla., Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- COPC Inc., a global customer experience (CX) consulting firm, announces the launch of its 14-part Employee Engagement Research Series. The first report provides a global view of employee engagement data and is now available at no cost.

A highly engaged workforce directly connects to the customer experience (CX) and overall organizational success. Frontline staff who are satisfied with their job are five times more likely to say they will continue with their organization for the next 12 months than dissatisfied employees.*  
 
Yet, managers struggle to find new ways of engaging employees, especially in hybrid and remote work environments. For that reason, COPC Inc. researched employee engagement to provide CX leaders with the most comprehensive and in-depth insights for organizations to incorporate into broader strategies. The company will release subsequent country-specific and topic-focused reports in the following weeks.

The objectives of COPC Inc.’s employee engagement research were to learn how content contact center staff feel about their jobs, understand what drives employee satisfaction and identify differences between countries. These insights will help leaders design effective engagement strategies that lead to higher performance, increased productivity, improved retention and bottom-line growth.

“These reports provide an unbiased overview of job satisfaction across all layers of the contact center, offering benchmarking possibilities,” said Ian Aitchison, COPC Inc. APAC CEO, “The data and analysis will help managers understand what drives job satisfaction and gain ideas for improving job design.”

From Nov. 1, 2021, to Apr. 30, 2022, COPC Inc. conducted cross-industry research to gauge employee satisfaction at contact centers worldwide. The study took place in 19 countries surveying more than 5,000 frontline staff and 900 non-frontline staff in varying roles. COPC Inc. collected input from employees at business processing outsourcing (BPOs) organizations and in-house contact centers (including work-at-home staff).  
 

About COPC Inc.:  
For over 25 years, COPC Inc. has helped transform operations that supports the customer experience. The company created the COPC Standards, a collection of performance management systems for call center operations, customer experience management, vendor management and procurement.  
 
Today, COPC Inc. is an innovative global leader empowering organizations to optimize the delivery of a superior service journey. Organizations worldwide depend on COPC Inc. for expert consulting, training, certification, benchmarking and research solutions.   

*COPC Inc. Employee Engagement, Global Research Report 2022
https://www.copc.com/lp/employee-engagement-research/

www.copc.com

Attachments

CONTACT: Teal Benson COPC Inc. (210) 239-7686 tbenson@copc.com


