Copiers Market to Gather Traction from Increasing Development of Commercial Infrastructure Reported Globally: Fortune Business Insights™

Fortune Business Insights
·6 min read

Companies Covered in Copiers Market Research Report are Xerox, Ricoh, HP, Lexmark, Canon Inc., Kyocera, Sharp, Konica Minolta, Brother International, Samsung Electronics & Dell

Pune, India, Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Copiers Market size is estimated to expand on account of the transition from analog technologies to digital copying technologies, shares Fortune Business Insights™, in its report, titled, “Copiers Market, 2021-2028.”

The most recent operation technology of copiers is known as xerography, which is a dry system that utilizes heat infused techniques.

Copiers use other low-end technologies such as inkjets, suitable for residential and office purposes. The increasing usage of electronic devices, such as laptops, computers, mobile phones, and others has demanded an upgradation in technology from copiers to create a photocopy or to print. The rising demand for high-technology printers would boost the copier's market growth.

Get Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/copiers-market-103503

List of Key Players Covered in the Copiers Market Report

  • Xerox

  • Ricoh

  • HP

  • Lexmark

  • Canon Inc.

  • Kyocera

  • Sharp

  • Konica Minolta

  • Brother International

  • Samsung Electronics

  • Dell

Market Segment

The global copiers market is divided into several attributes, such as type, color, application, and region.

Based on type, the market is segmented into wide-format copy machines, digital copy machines, and all-in-one copy machines.

On the basis of color, the market is segregated into monochrome copiers and color copiers.

Furthermore, the market is categorized on the basis of application into government, commercial, and other spaces, such as offices or residential.

With a geographical standpoint, the market is separated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

COVID-19 Impact

Lockdown Restrictions to Hamper Market Growth

The global pandemic of COVID-19 impacted the copiers market all over the world. During the unfortunate series of lockdowns, governments of numerous regions implemented stringent rules and norms to help curb the spread of the virus. One such condition was ceasing borders. Due to the closure of international borders, transportation and supply chain processes were disrupted. All this concludes down to the budget freeze and struggles with cash flow in the first quarter of 2020.

To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market, please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/copiers-market-103503

Highlights of the Report

The report offers an in-depth analysis of the railway wiring harness market. It shares a thorough evaluation of the market trends, drivers, restraints, and opportunities to help businesses and investors. Further, the report supplies tangible insights about the competitors and their strategies to maintain their leading positions in the market. The report also offers an integrated study about the impacts of the pandemic on the various segments of the market.

Market Drivers

Affordable Rates of Printer Models to Fuel the Demand of Copiers

The increasing number of government organizations and expansion of the corporate world is set to fuel the demand for copiers as printing is a basic need for paperwork. A surge in the number of educational establishments, specifically in emerging economies is expected to demand the innovation of modern technology printers. Other factors contributing to the growth of the market are the easy availability of affordable photocopy printers and models. For instance, in 2018, Hewlett Packard Inc. dominated the Indian printer market holding around 47% of the shares.

Whereas, the available alternative methods such as digitalization of paperwork, conscious usage of paper, and the method to reprint instead of photocopying originals are likely to hamper the market growth.

Regional Insights

The Asia Pacific to Lead Owing to High Investments by Reputed Companies

The Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold major copiers market share and dominate globally. This is due to the heavy investments done by key players in emerging economies, such as China, Japan, India, and South Korea as they are yet to be unexploited and have major scope for business.

The Middle East & Africa and Latin America would showcase considerable progress at a rapid pace owing to the increased development in the infrastructural activity and cheaper labor costs.

North America and Europe are set to exhibit decent growth on account of the lack of scope for further innovations and minimal scope for development.

Competitive Landscape

New Product Launches by Prominent Players to Boost the Market Growth

Prominent players in this market are showcasing their innovative potentials by designing, developing, and launching modern technology-infused copiers. The acutely competitive environment created by key players is also encouraging other market participants to introduce innovative products, thereby augmenting the potential of this market in the process. One such strategy is to acquire other potential companies to mark the presence of the parent company in the market.

For example, in March 2020, a Dutch printer maker company named Oce was acquired by the leading player Canon Inc. to enhance its presence in the regional, as well as the global market.

Industry Development

December 2020: A leading player in the printing market, Konica Minolta Business Solutions launched a professional digital printer, AccurioPress C14000/C12000 to strengthen its build in the print portfolio. It has introduced two machines: 140-ppm AccurioPress C14000 and 120-ppm AccurioPress C12000.


Ask For Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/copiers-market-103503


Have a Look at Related Research Insights:


Laser Printer Toners Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Magnetic, Non-magnetic), By Application (Industrial, Household, Commercial) Others and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Cordless Vacuum Cleaners Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Stick, Handheld, Upright, Robotic, Backpack, Canister), By Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial) And Regional Forecast 2021-2028

Garage and Overhead Door Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Material Type (Aluminium, Steel, Wood, Fiberglass, Others (Vinyl, etc.)), By End User (Residential, Commercial) and Regional Forecast 2021-2028

Robotic Land Mowers Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Lawn Size (in ACRES) (Less Than 2, 2 to 4, 4.1 and Above), By Technology (Less than 100, 100 to 200, 200 and Above), By Application (Residential, Commercial) And Regional Forecast 2021-2028

Production Checkweighers Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (In-Motion Checkweighers, Intermittent Checkweighers), By End-use Industry (Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Chemical, Automotive, Others) And Regional Forecast 2021-2028

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd


