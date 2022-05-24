U.S. markets close in 3 hours 18 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,898.78
    -74.97 (-1.89%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,565.88
    -314.36 (-0.99%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,180.38
    -354.90 (-3.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,753.40
    -39.36 (-2.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.39
    -0.90 (-0.82%)
     

  • Gold

    1,865.10
    +17.30 (+0.94%)
     

  • Silver

    22.09
    +0.37 (+1.69%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0735
    +0.0039 (+0.36%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7510
    -0.1080 (-3.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2535
    -0.0053 (-0.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    126.5110
    -1.3770 (-1.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,310.78
    -1,079.58 (-3.55%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    653.72
    -2.11 (-0.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,484.35
    -29.09 (-0.39%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,748.14
    -253.38 (-0.94%)
     
WEF 2022:

Yahoo Finance is in Davos! Get the latest updates here

Copilot, GitHub's AI-powered coding tool, will be free for students

Kyle Wiggers
·4 min read

Last June, Microsoft-owned GitHub and OpenAI launched Copilot, a service that provides suggestions for whole lines of code inside development environments like Microsoft Visual Studio. Available as a downloadable extension, Copilot is powered by an AI model called Codex that’s trained on billions of lines of public code to suggest additional lines of code and functions given the context of existing code. Copilot can also surface an approach or solution in response to a description of what a developer wants to accomplish (e.g., "Say hello world"), drawing on its knowledge base and current context.

While Copilot was previously available in technical preview, it'll become generally available starting sometime this summer, Microsoft announced at Build 2022. Copilot will also be available free for students as well as "verified" open-source contributors. On the latter point, GitHub said it'll share more at a later date.

The Copilot experience won't change much with general availability. As before, developers will be able to cycle through suggestions for Python, JavaScript, TypeScript, Ruby, Go, and dozens of other programming languages and accept, reject, or manually edit them. Copilot will adapt to the edits developers make, matching particular coding styles to autofill boilerplate or repetitive code patterns and recommend unit tests that match implementation code.

Copilot extensions will be available for Noevim and JetBrains in addition to Visual Studio Code, or in the cloud on GitHub Codespaces.

One new feature coinciding with the general release of Copilot is Copilot Explain, which translates code into natural language descriptions. Described as a research project, the goal is to help novice developers or those working with an unfamiliar codebase.

"Earlier this year we launched Copilot Labs, a separate Copilot extension developed as a proving ground for experimental applications of machine learning that improve the developer experience," Ryan J. Salva, VP of product at GitHub, told TechCrunch in an email interview. "As a part of Copilot Labs, we launched 'explain this code' and 'translate this code.' This works fits into a category of experimental capabilities that we are testing out that give you a peek into the possibilities and lets us explore use cases. Perhaps with 'explain this code,' a developer is weighing into an unfamiliar codebase and wants to quickly understand what’s happening. This feature lets you highlight a block of code and ask Copilot to explain it in plain language. Again, Copilot Labs is intended to be experimental in nature, so things might break. Labs experiments may or may not progress into permanent features of Copilot.”

Copilot Explain
Copilot Explain

Copilot's new feature, Copilot Explain, translates code into natural language explanations.

Owing to the complicated nature of AI models, Copilot remains an imperfect system. GitHub warns that it can produce insecure coding patterns, bugs, and references to outdated APIs, or idioms reflecting the less-than-perfect code in its training data. The code Copilot suggests might not always compile, run, or even make sense because it doesn't actually test the suggestions. Moreover, in rare instances, Copilot suggestions can include personal data like names and emails verbatim from its training set -- and worse still, "biased, discriminatory, abusive, or offensive" text.

GitHub said that it's implemented filters to block emails when shown in standard formats and offensive words, and that it's in the process of building a filter to help detect and suppress code that's repeated from public repositories. "While we are working hard to make Copilot better, code suggested by Copilot should be carefully tested, reviewed, and vetted, like any other code," the disclaimer on the Copilot website reads.

While Copilot has presumably improved since its launch in technical preview last year, it's unclear by how much. The capabilities of the underpinning model, Codex -- a descendent of OpenAI's GPT-3 --  have since been matched (or even exceeded) by systems like DeepMind's AlphaCode and the open source PolyCoder.

"We are seeing progress in Copilot generating better code ... We’re using our experience with [other] tools to improve the quality of Copilot suggestions -- e.g., by giving extra weight to training data scanned by CodeQL, or analyzing suggestions at runtime," Salva asserted -- "CodeQL" referring to GitHub's code analysis engine for automating security checks. "We’re committed to helping developers be more productive while also improving code quality and security. In the long term, we believe Copilot will write code that’s more secure than the average programmer."

The lack of transparency doesn't appear to have dampened enthusiasm for Copilot, which Microsoft said today suggests about 35% of the code in languages like Java and Python generated by the developers in the technical preview. Tens of thousands have regularly used the tool throughout the preview, the company claims.

Recommended Stories

  • Destiny 2 Takes Players Back To The Leviathan Raid In Season Of The Haunted

    In what has surely been the strangest leadup to a new Destiny 2 season in some time, Bungie surprise revealed Season of the Haunted last night after it accidently leaked ahead of Tuesday’s launch and some big things are happening. The giant Cabal ship from the first raid is back, its communing with the evil pyramid on the moon, and now the nightmares are back. To fight these new threats players will get the long-anticipated Solar 3.0 re-work of their abilities and the Trespasser Exotic Sidearm f

  • Will Smith Had a 'Vision' of Losing His Career Before That Oscars Slap

    In an interview recorded prior to the Oscars, actor Will Smith told David Letterman about an ayahuasca trip where he saw his whole life "destroyed."

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Buy And Watch As Earnings Reports Roll In

    The best cybersecurity stocks to own are changing amid a shift to remote work and cloud security. Now ransomware attacks are impacting budgets.

  • 10 Biggest Software Companies

    With Microsoft leading the pack, these are the 10 biggest software companies by 12-month trailing revenue.

  • Why Apple Stock Jumped on Monday

    Shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) climbed higher on Monday, adding as much as 4.1%. The catalysts that sent shares higher were several reports that were good news for Apple shareholders. A report over the weekend suggested that the iPhone maker is looking to increase its production outside China, according to The Wall Street Journal.

  • GameStop’s new digital wallet launches amid fierce competition and crashing crypto market

    Shares of the gaming company jumped 3% on the announcement.

  • Software Growth Stocks To Buy, Watch Or Sell Amid Nasdaq Volatility

    The sell-off in software stocks continues. Some software growth stocks will surely rebound owing to revenue growth. But at what valuation?

  • Microsoft EVP Charlie Bell restructures cybersecurity teams

    Charlie Bell, a former Amazon cloud executive, is reorganizing Microsoft's cybersecurity team after eight months after joining the company.

  • T-Mobile launches 5G products to compete with Verizon, AT&T for business clients

    T-Mobile on Monday launched a suite of 5G products to lure business clients and capture some of the market share of rivals Verizon and AT&T, and has signed up customers including an automaker, an airline operator and a theme park. The product suite, what it calls 5G advanced network solutions, will offer three levels - from a complete private 5G network to sharing space over a public network, Callie Field, T-Mobile's president of business group, told Reuters. T-Mobile, armed with a bigger share of spectrum that is ideal for 5G than Verizon and AT&T, is trying to make a dent in acquiring business customers despite the dominance of its more established rivals.

  • 5G Stocks To Buy And Watch As Wireless Firms Move Beyond Smartphones

    The best 5G stocks to invest in will change as smartphone apps, enterprise services and the metaverse develop over time.

  • Apple’s VR headset compromises power for portability - report

    Apple executives wanted a standalone device while augmented and virtual reality lead Mike Rockwell wanted it to have more power

  • Broadcom in Talks to Acquire Cloud Company VMware

    (Bloomberg) -- Broadcom Inc. could announce an agreement to acquire cloud-computing company VMware Inc. as soon as this week, according to people familiar with the matter, setting up a blockbuster tech deal that would vault the chipmaker into a highly specialized area of software.Most Read from BloombergBroadcom in Talks to Acquire Cloud Company VMwareBiden’s Latest Taiwan Gaffe Stokes Tensions With BeijingStocks Climb in Risk-On Day While Bonds Decline: Markets WrapStocks Slump Amid Economic Da

  • A Potential Broadcom Bid for VMware Has Wall Street Mostly Upbeat

    A report that chip giant Broadcom was in talks to buy software firm VMware found a receptive audience among analysts.

  • Today's Top 3 Crypto Gainers: Bitcoin Gold's Unexplained 40% Gain

    Read on to find out more about today's top gainers. Bitcoin Gold is today's biggest gainer, but it is difficult to know what's driving its increase of over 40% overnight. According to CoinMarketCap data, BTG increased from around $20 to $29 in a matter of hours.

  • This Chip Supplier Finds China Struggling With Cutting-Edge Chipmaking Tech Development

    Leading supplier of materials critical for semiconductor production, JSR CEO said a lack of industry infrastructure would make it “very difficult” for China to develop cutting-edge chipmaking technology despite a push for self-sufficiency, the Financial Times reports. Semiconductors, essential to products from smartphones to washing machines, have become a focus of competition between the U.S. and China. Johnson said, “leading-edge capability takes decades and a lot of money to develop . . . you

  • Here are today's 5 best Amazon deals — save up to 45% ahead of Memorial Day

    A portable steamer at a 35% discount and mega-popular earbuds for $70 off — there's so much good stuff in the mix!

  • Are robocalls ruining your day? Steps to block spam calls on your smartphone

    Billions of Americans get spam calls and robocalls every month. Here are a few ways you can combat them, including setting up a call blocker.

  • Samsung to invest about $356 billion in chips, biopharmaceuticals, next-generation technology

    SEOUL –Samsung Group said Tuesday that it would invest about $356 billion over the next five years in its semiconductor and biopharmaceuticals businesses, as well as other next-generation technologies, where global competition is intensifying. The South Korean conglomerate didn’t specify how much of the new investment will go to which business areas. Samsung Electronics aims to defend its lead in its mainstay memory-chip business and boost its chip-design and contract chip-manufacturing operations, where global rivals have been actively ramping up investments, the group said.

  • ‘Move-to-earn’ Solana app StepN is latest crypto gaming craze

    Since its launch in December, StepN, an app that lets users walk and run to earn tokens, has quickly become a household name in the play-to-earn blockchain gaming, or GameFi, world. Two to three million users worldwide are now active on the app every month, StepN's co-founder Jerry Huang recently told TechCrunch. As of May 22, the market cap of StepN's native token GMT stood at around $860 million.

  • Broadcom is on an M&A spree despite recent regulatory crackdowns

    Broadcom is reportedly in talks to buy VMware for upwards of $50 billion, which would be one of the biggest tech takeovers ever and the third multibillion-dollar Broadcom acquisition in four years.