COPILOT Provider Support Services Celebrates Dr. Moby Kazmi as One of the Orlando Business Journal’s 2021 CEOs of the Year

Award Recognizes Top 20 Leaders Within the Local Business Community

Dr. Moby Kazmi

Dr. Kazmi is one of the Orlando Business Journal's 2021 CEOs of the Year

MAITLAND, Fla., Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- COPILOT Provider Support Services , a market-leading provider of technologically advanced healthcare access solutions, is celebrating its Co-founder and President, Dr. Moby Kazmi. On July 27, the Orlando Business Journal announced Kazmi as one of its “2021 CEOs of the Year” an award honoring leadership within the area who are making an impact. In December 2020, Kazmi relocated the company headquarters from New Hyde Park, NY to Maitland, FL. The move supported a rapid overall expansion for the company, creating hundreds of new jobs within Orlando, and increasing the company’s workforce by 20 percent.



“This recognition from The Orlando Business Journal is an incredible honor, one that truly solidifies all the hard work and commitment from the entire COPILOT team,” said Kazmi. “Shifting our headquarters to Orlando was a seamless process due to the immediate acceptance and care from the entire business community, and for this, we are truly grateful.”

Kazmi co-founded COPILOT Provider Support Services in 2010. Today, the company is a market leading supplier of technologically advanced drug reimbursement and clinical services for patients and healthcare professionals, supporting access to essential treatments prescribed by medical doctors. Kazmi also created and leads COPILOT Cares, a philanthropic arm of the company, designed to benefit families on a global scale. Over the past two years, COPILOT Cares has installed over 200 water pumps across India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka providing access to clean water where access is lacking. Kazmi serves as a board member for several global and local organizations including AdventHealth for Children (formerly Florida Hospital for Children). He also assists with fundraising efforts for the Orlando Union Rescue Mission and the AdventHealth West Lakes Early Learning Center.

Prior to COPILOT, Kazmi co-founded CareMed Specialty Pharmacy, which quickly gained recognition as one of the nation's fastest growing, privately held companies by Inc. Magazine, and by December 2013, annual sales surpassed $250MM. PharMerica, a leading provider of pharmacy services, acquired CareMed in March 2017 for $50MM.

Kazmi added, “Looking ahead, our goal as a company is to continue providing better client service through strategic new hires, leveraging local healthcare talent to help our community grow and thrive.”

About COPILOT Provider Support Services



COPILOT Provider Support Services is a customized supplier of provider and patient-focused reimbursement programs (HUB’s). COPILOT utilizes a proprietary, industry-leading technology platform that ensures that bio-pharmaceutical clients receive accurate real-world data, intelligence, and program information. Learn more at www.cmCOPILOT.com .

