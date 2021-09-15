U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,480.70
    +37.65 (+0.85%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,814.39
    +236.82 (+0.68%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,161.53
    +123.77 (+0.82%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,234.45
    +24.46 (+1.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.64
    +2.18 (+3.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,794.70
    -12.40 (-0.69%)
     

  • Silver

    23.85
    -0.03 (-0.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1818
    +0.0011 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3040
    +0.0270 (+2.11%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3844
    +0.0034 (+0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.3710
    -0.3090 (-0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,041.52
    +1,288.71 (+2.76%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,231.17
    +33.95 (+2.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,016.49
    -17.57 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,511.71
    -158.39 (-0.52%)
     

Copilot Releases Investment-tracking Feature Using Proprietary Metric

·3 min read

- Personal finance app Copilot now gives users full visibility into their investments

- New investment-tracking feature leverages real-time market data to enhance the information received from the user's financial institutions

- Interface allows users to benchmark returns across investment accounts, including robo-advisors, digital brokerages, and crypto

- Launched in 2020, Copilot's user base has grown by 40% in last two months

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Beginning today, personal finance app Copilot gives users full visibility into their investment accounts. Investments are no longer the exclusive domain of wealth managers, hedge funds and investment banks. Retail investor apps and robo-advisors—like Robinhood, Wealthfront, and others—along with the explosive growth of crypto, have expanded the personal finance space into services well beyond checking, savings, and credit accounts. But with increased access to investing tools, users face a fragmented banking and services landscape that makes it hard for them to both see and understand their financial standing.

"We're looking to provide the same level of insight we currently offer on spending patterns and trends across multiple institutions," said Andres Ugarte, Copilot's founder. The app, launched in January 2020, has already proven that it makes a real impact in people's lives. "Last year we saw that, in aggregate, Copilot users decreased their monthly spending by around 10% the moment they started using our service," Ugarte added. "That's huge. That's money that can now go towards paying credit card debt or into savings and investing. It proves that, by providing a good service that people actually want to use, we're driving behavioral change." The company is anticipating the new Investments functionality will have a similar effect.

Copilot's new features aggregate data from accounts across financial institutions and services, giving users a bird's-eye view of their money and eliminating the need to track their finances across multiple apps and websites. Copilot's investment features go beyond the account information available from service providers by leveraging real-time market data. "This makes the whole thing come alive," said Ugarte. "Our goal is to provide an experience that users will want to come back to. We're trying to make staying on top of one's finances as engaging and satisfying as checking Instagram."

To further achieve this, Copilot developed a proprietary metric to calculate investment returns for each of their connected accounts. This allows users to benchmark the different apps they use to more clearly see what strategies and services are working for them and which ones aren't. "Our mission is to make sense of our users' financial data to help them navigate it," Ugarte said. And this mission is resonating with customers. The company has seen a 40% increase in its user base in the last 2 months alone. "They're looking for something better, and when they hear about us and try our service they feel a big sense of relief," Ugarte added. "Staying on top of our finances can be really hard and time-consuming. We all need better tools to help us navigate this huge part of our lives."

With this exciting new feature set, Copilot continues to deliver on its promise to build a personal finance app that understands that the way we bank today has changed.

About Copilot
Founded by an ex-Google engineer, Copilot is a personal finance app that empowers people to understand and control how they spend, save, and invest their money. Copilot's core functionality combines monthly budgeting with powerful monitoring of transactions, spending, and investments – reimagining how to keep track of our money when it is distributed across multiple accounts and services.

Contact:
Andres Ugarte
(650) 400-6117
319034@email4pr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/copilot-releases-investment-tracking-feature-using-proprietary-metric-301378087.html

SOURCE Copilot

Recommended Stories

  • 3 COVID Stocks That Might Double Soon

    Read more to find out why we think Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX), Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRNE), and InMode (NASDAQ: INMD) will close out 2021 with a bang. Taylor Carmichael (Novavax): Novavax stock has already doubled this year, running from $112 back in January to $233 this week. Right now, Moderna enjoys a $169 billion market cap, and BioNTech sports a $79 billion valuation.

  • SEC Gives Whistle-Blower $110 Million in Second-Biggest Payout

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission awarded $110 million to a tipster whose information resulted in enforcement actions, bringing total payments under the agency’s whistle-blower program to more than $1 billion. The tipster’s award, the second-largest ever, includes $40 million from the SEC and $70 million from a related action brought by another agency, according to a statement Wednesday. Under the SEC’s whistle-blower program, tipsters can be paid for information that pr

  • China Is Breaking Up Alipay: Time to Sell Alibaba?

    One year ago, Alibaba was the starting point for the regulatory crackdown on Chinese tech giants, when regulators canceled the IPO of Alibaba financial subsidiary Alipay following inflammatory comments by founder Jack Ma. Nearly one year later, Beijing returned to the subject of Alipay, with a new plan for the fintech giant. It will involve a breakup, bringing in the government as an investor, and turning over proprietary data.

  • Hut 8 Mining Announces Pricing of $US150 Million Public Offering

    Hut 8 Mining Corp. (Nasdaq: HUT) (TSX: HUT) ("Hut 8" or the "Company") today announced the pricing of its previously announced underwritten public offering in the United States and Canada (the "Offering").

  • Why Nio Stock Dropped Today

    More news today from Chinese officials has investors fearing what might be next for U.S.-traded Chinese companies.

  • Proceed With Caution When Considering These 5 Ultra-Popular Stocks

    Hot stocks are alluring, but it's important to remember that grabbing onto them can also leave you burned.

  • Democrats Want to End This Lucrative Retirement Account Loophole

    Congressional Democrats want to slam shut a tax loophole known as the “backdoor” Roth IRA. In one of several proposed changes that target the retirement accounts of wealthy Americans, Democrats on the House Ways and Means Committee want to prohibit people … Continue reading → The post Democrats Want to End This Lucrative Retirement Account Loophole appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Is AbbVie's 4.9% Dividend Yield Safe?

    Drugmaker AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) pays a relatively high yield of 4.9%. On a $10,000 investment, that's $360 more in annual dividend income you could earn through AbbVie. Multiply that by several years of owning the stock, plus the regular increases the company makes to its payouts, and the difference becomes even more significant.

  • Dutch Bros Soars in Trading as Dairy Farmer Becomes Billionaire

    (Bloomberg) -- When third-generation dairy farmers Dane and Travis Boersma were looking for something to do outside the family business, they decided to try coffee. Not only could they make a little money, they’d be able to hang out with friends and listen to music. They pooled their savings to buy a coffee cart and an espresso machine and began selling in downtown Grants Pass, Oregon, in the early 1990s. Pretty soon they had five carts.After losing his older brother Dane in 2009 to amyotrophic

  • Why Castor Maritime and Seanergy Stocks Popped Today

    What happened Following in the wake of fellow dry bulk shipping stocks Diana Shipping (NYSE: DSX) last week and Safe Bulkers (NYSE: SB) Monday morning, Seanergy Maritime Holdings (NASDAQ: SHIP) and Castor Maritime (NASDAQ: CTRM) surged ahead to close the trading session up 12% and 13%.

  • BofA Identifies Tech ‘Moonshots’ to Catch Next Apple, Amazon

    (Bloomberg) -- Bank of America Corp. strategists just came out with a fresh list of what they call technology “moonshots” to help guide investors in their search for the next Amazon.com Inc. or Apple Inc. From the sixth-generation telecom network that could download the entire collection of the New York Public Library in 20 seconds to wireless electricity, things that could radically change people’s lives are not far into the future as one might think, according to strategists led by Haim Israel

  • Investing in These 2 Top Stocks Could Make You Richer Over the Next 10 Years

    It's possible to get rich quickly by investing in stocks, but it isn't very likely to happen. One key factor to consider before putting your hard-earned money into any company is whether it benefits from a competitive edge. Two stocks that I believe have what it takes are Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) and Shopify (NYSE: SHOP).

  • Poorer Americans get big tax cuts under Democratic plan while the rich get hikes

    Taxpayers making above $1 million would see an 11% tax increase to their federal taxes under the House Ways and Means Committee plan.

  • Morgan Stanley lists Lucid Motors as Underweight, Herbalife shares decline after cutting earnings guidance, Apple shares pop ahead of iPhone event today

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman break down the day's latest stock movers including the Lucid Motors underweight rating from Morgan Stanley, Herbalife's stock decline following the company's recent guidance, and Apple shares rising ahead of the iPhone reveal.&nbsp;

  • At end, of the day if bitcoin is successful, ‘they’ll kill it’ says founder of world’s largest hedge fund Dalio

    Ray Dalio, billionaire investor and founder of Bridgewater Associates, the world’s largest hedge fund, says that the more successful that bitcoin becomes, the more likely that it will get neutralized by governments and regulators supporting traditional monetary systems.

  • Here’s Why RF Capital Management Continues to Hold its GameStop Corp. (GME) Stake

    RF Capital Management LLC, an investment management firm, published its second-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A net return of 55.17% was recorded by the fund for the first half of 2021. The fund has gotten off to a strong start this year – especially in the first […]

  • China retail sales miss expectations, Casino stocks tumble amid concerns of China gambling regulations

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman break down the latest retail sales data from China, as well as gambling regulatory concerns in China sending U.S. Casino stocks lower.

  • Amazon Loss of Executive to Microsoft Sets Up Potential Clash

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. said it has hired a former Amazon.com Inc. cloud executive to run its cybersecurity operations, potentially setting in motion a legal battle between the two tech giants.Charlie Bell, who long reported to former Amazon Web Services chief Andy Jassy and oversaw the engineering teams working on AWS’s main software services, will become an executive vice president reporting to Microsoft Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella. “Cybersecurity is one of the most challengin

  • Democrats call for family stimulus checks to last until 2025 as third round begins

    Early research shows the first payment alone helped slash child poverty.

  • Lucid is the ‘Tesla/Ferrari’ of electric vehicles, B. of A. says

    The "Tesla/Ferrari" of electric vehicles gets a buy rating from B. of A. Securities and a price target that is more than 50% higher than current share prices.